How many quarters are in a college football game?
How do quarters work in college football? Let's get into it.
There are many differences between NFL and college football, even though they're the same sport. However, one big element remains the same across all forms of football: Quarters.
Football is played in two halves and each of those is split in two as well.
So that leaves us how many quarters?
There are four quarters in a college football game
Each quarter in a college football game is 15 minutes long, adding up to an hour of game time. Of course, games take much longer than that because of the breaks in between each quarter, halftime and stoppages throughout.
There technically isn't a difference between one quarter to the next but each one usually takes on its own identity. The first quarter is all about both teams feeling each other out. Opening drives typically have scripted playcalling on offense while both teams want to set the tone.
The second quarter often features slight adjustments. Clock management becomes important as possession doesn't carry over going into halftime.
The third quarter is usually defined by halftime adjustments. Some teams are considered second-half teams because they come out in the third quarter with key changes and turn momentum on its head.
And then, of course, there's the fourth quarter. Strong enough play in the first three quarters can make the fourth quarter irrelevant. Many a fourth quarter is part of garbage time (when the outcome of the game is essentially already decided). However, in most games, the fourth quarter is the most important one of all. Every team wants to finish strong. Endurance and mentality separate teams in the fourth. Who wants it more? That becomes the critical question.
So there you have it. There are four quarters in college football and each one is of supreme importance. You can overcome one or even two bad quarters, but in the end, you have to find a way to win more quarters than you lose if you want to come away with a victory.