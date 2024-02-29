How many rounds are in the NBA Draft?
The NBA Draft is quietly approaching, but how many rounds are there?
By Lior Lampert
The 2024 NBA Draft presented by State Farm is scheduled to take place on June 26-27, the 78th annual rendition of the event. The first draft was held in 1947 and has occurred every year since.
This year, the league is installing a new format that devotes two nights to the draft.
Each round has 30 picks, one for every team in the league. However, there are other ways to use their draft capital – teams trade their picks like baseball cards in today’s NBA.
Now that we know the number of picks in a round, how many rounds are there in the NBA Draft?
How many rounds are in the NBA Draft?
There are two rounds in the NBA Draft, hence the league’s decision to turn the occasion into a multi-night affair – one round per day.
The first night of the draft will commence at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, home of the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, June 26. The second round will be at ESPN’s Seaport District Studios in New York, on Thursday, June 27.
Teams will have five minutes between draft picks to make their selections in the first round, but the time reduces to four minutes for the second round. Although, four minutes is an increase from the usual two-minute timeframe to choose round two.
While the 2024 draft is quietly approaching, there is plenty to unpack between now and then, including the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, the NBA Draft Lottery, and the NBA Combine.
The race for this year’s NBA Championship is heating up, with several teams in contention to win the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Conversely, teams are jostling for draft lottery odds at the bottom of the league’s standings, which will have an impact on this year’s combine and selection days.