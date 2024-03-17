How many SEC teams made the NCAA Tournament?
The SEC will have plenty of representation in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
The SEC Tournament concluded on Sunday with the No. 4 seed Auburn Tigers defeating the No. 6 seed Florida Gators. That secures an automatic bid for the Tigers, but they were going to make it anyway. What it did accomplish, however, was boosting Auburn's profile in the eyes of the selection committee. The Tigers secured a 4-seed in the big dance.
As expected, the SEC will be well-represented in the NCAA Tournament. From the classic blue bloods at Kentucky to potential dark horses like Mississippi State and South Carolina, the SEC will have several teams vying for a spot in the championship game over the next few weeks.
Auburn profiles as a sneaky contender based on KenPom and other indicators. Kentucky has the raw talent to win any game. SCar has been on a skyward trajectory in recent weeks, led by the surging production of freshman Collin Murray-Boyles. Tennessee is the highest overall seed in the SEC (No. 2), helmed by one of college basketball's most dominant scorers in Dalton Knecht.
How many SEC teams made the 2024 NCAA Tournament?
In total, eight SEC teams will participate in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
- Tennessee Volunteers: No. 2 seed, Midwest
- Auburn Tigers: No. 4 seed, East
- Kentucky Wildcats: No. 3 seed, South
- Alabama Crimson Tide: No. 4 seed, West
- South Carolina Gamecocks: No. 6 seed, Midwest
- Florida Gators: No. 7 seed, South
- Mississippi State Bulldogs: No. 8 seed, West
- Texas A&M Aggies, No. 9 seed, South
That is the same as last season, when the SEC secured eight bids. Arkansas and Missouri were in the mix in 2023, but missed the cut in 2024. Florida and South Carolina are dancing again after a hiatus.
It's impossible to pick a true "favorite" in a single elimination, 68-team tournament, but the SEC has a decent chance to go all the way.
Tennessee has been running through teams all season, and Knecht has undeniable 'Tournament MVP' potential based on his output in recent weeks. The Vols were the No. 4 seed last season and made it to the Sweet 16 before getting outsted by underdog Florida Atlantic.
Alabama, meanwhile, took a step back after their No. 1-seed campaign in 2023 — which ended in similarly premature fashion in the Sweet 16. Absent Brandon Miller, the script is flipped a bit on the Crimson Tide this time around. A deep run wouldn't be shocking, but it is no longer the expectation.
As for Kentucky, expectations are always high — often higher than what the team can actually deliver on. The Wildcats were the No. 6 seed last season and lost in the second round to No. 3 Kansas State. This is a better, more balanced Kentucky squad, with two of the best freshmen in the country occupying their backcourt. Reed Sheppard is in the midst of a historically efficient scoring season; Rob Dillingham oozes star power. With a few quality vets in the mix too, this Kentucky team certainly has the bones for a deep run. That said, the burden of proof is on Coach Cal and company at this point.
Is Auburn the favorite to sustain this momentum into March Madness and pull out a deep run? Maybe. Bruce Pearl's squad plays both ends of the floor at a high level, with a veteran star apparatus that contains plenty of high-leverage experience.
We will see how it all unfolds, but the SEC is here to play.