How many times have the Chiefs won the Super Bowl? Updated, Jan. 2024
By Scott Rogust
At the end of every NFL regular-season, the focus is set on the Super Bowl. Fans get to watch eligible teams scratch and claw their way through the playoffs to earn a shot at hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. For the 2023 season, 14 teams entered looking to make it to Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas, Nev. One of those teams is the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Chiefs didn't have the easiest of seasons like they've had in the past, notably struggling on the offensive side of the line of scrimmage. Even so, they managed to win the AFC West and earn the No. 3 seed in the conference. In the Wild Card Round, the Chiefs decisively beat the No. 6 Miami Dolphins 26-7 in below-zero temperatures to continue their season. Now, they are set to take on the Buffalo Bills on the road in the Divisional Round.
If the Chiefs have shown us anything since Patrick Mahomes became their starting quarterback in 2018, you can never count them out of making a deep run in the playoffs and potentially reaching the Super Bowl.
Speaking of, some fans may be wondering how many time the Chiefs won the Super Bowl.
How many times have the Chiefs won the Super Bowl?
In their franchise's history, the Chiefs won the Super Bowl three times.
Their first victory came in Super Bowl 4 back in the 1969 season. Representing the American Football League (AFL), the Chiefs defeated the NFL's Minnesota Vikings 24-7 to win their first Super Bowl title. Quarterback Len Dawson was named Super Bowl 4 MVP after throwing for 142 yards, one touchdown, and one interception while completing 12-of-17 pass attempts.
The Chiefs' next Super Bowl win would not happen until 50 years later. During the 2019 season, the Chiefs made it to Super Bowl 54, facing off against the San Francisco 49ers. Kansas City trailed 20-10 entering the fourth quarter and went on to win 31-20 behind two touchdown passes from Mahomes and a 38-yard rushing touchdown. Mahomes was named MVP of the game after throwing for 286 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions while completing 26-of-42 pass attempts.
Kansas City's third and latest Super Bowl win came last season when they beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35, overcoming a 24-14 halftime deficit. Mahomes won his second Super Bowl MVP after completing 21-of-27 pass attempts for 182 yards and three touchdowns and running for 44 yards on six carries.
How many times have the Chiefs appeared in the Super Bowl?
The Chiefs made it to the Super Bowl five times in their history.
As mentioned above, the Chiefs won three Super Bowls. They also lost two of them as well.
Kansas City holds the distinction of competing in the first-ever Super Bowl between the best team in the AFL and NFL. Representing the AFL, Kansas City lost 35-10 to the Green Bay Packers, who were led by quarterback Bart Starr and head coach Vince Lombardi.
In the 2020 season, the Chiefs clinched their fourth berth in the Super Bowl. But in Super Bowl 55, the Chiefs lost 31-9 to the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Chiefs couldn't overcome injuries to their offensive line, as Tampa Bay's defense swarmed Mahomes throughout the game, thus holding them to just one touchdown and a field goal.
Chiefs all-time results in the Super Bowl
Here are the results for each Super Bowl the Chief have competed in.
- Super Bowl 1 (Jan. 15, 1967): Green Bay Packers 35, Kansas City Chiefs 10
- Super Bowl 4 (Jan. 11, 1970): Kansas City Chiefs 23, Minnesota Vikings 7
- Super Bowl 54 (Feb. 2, 2020): Kansas City Chiefs 31, San Francisco 49ers 20
- Super Bowl 55 (Feb. 7, 2021): Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31, Kansas City Chiefs 9
- Super Bowl 57 (Feb. 12, 2023): Kansas City Chiefs 38, Philadelphia Eagles 35