How many times has Novak Djokovic won Wimbledon?
By Lior Lampert
Roughly one month ago, Novak Djokovic underwent surgery to repair a medial meniscus tear in his right knee. He sustained the injury during the second set of his thrilling five-set fourth-round French Open triumph over Francisco Cerundolo.
Djokovic got past Cerundolo only to withdraw from Roland Garros the following day. The Serbian removing himself from the tournament stripped him of his World No. 1 status, so you know he was in considerable pain.
After news circulated that Djokovic required an operation, many wondered whether he would be ready for Wimbledon, which started on July 1. Nevertheless, the 37-year-old has completed the improbable recovery, looking no worse for wear in his first match upon returning. He defeated Czech Vit Kopriva handily in straight sets, dropping only five total games and doing it in less than two hours.
With that in mind, does this mean we should anticipate the Djoker maintaining his usually dominant form post-operation? Sportsbooks seem to think so, placing him as the third odds-on favorite in the lone grass-court Grand Slam. It wouldn't be his first time winning The Championships but doing so in 2024 would be a remarkable feat, especially given the circumstances.
Below, we will assess how Djokovic has fared at the All England Lawn Tennis Club throughout his illustrious career.
Novak Djokovic has seven career wins at Wimbledon in his illustrious career. Meaning, should Djokovic win at SWI19 this year, it would mark his eighth victory. If so, he would tie Roger Federer for the most men's singles titles at the renowned annual occasion.
Many consider Wimbledon the pinnacle of tennis and the most prestigious event, making his success here even more special.
Every Novak Djokovic Wimbledon result
Year
Result
2005
Third Round
2006
Fourth Round
2007
Semifinals
2008
Second Round
2009
Quarterfinals
2010
Semfinals
2011
Winner
2012
Semifinals
2013
Runner-up
2014
Winner
2015
Winner
2016
Third Round
2017
Quarterfinals
2018
Winner
2019
Winner
2020
No competition (due to COVID-19 pandemic)
2021
Winner
2022
Winner
2023
Runner-up
2024
TBD
As you can see, Djokovic has conquered this event, particularly of late. He has been the last man left in six of the past nine competitions (and seven altogether). His level of fitness and longevity is unmatched, which has enabled him to make deep runs perenially. He truly is a tennis marvel, and his results at Wimbledon serve as proof.
How many Grand Slams has Novak Djokovic won?
The debate of who is the best tennis player ever is a controversial discussion topic. Much of the argument centers around "The Big Three," consisting of Djokovic, Federer and Rafael Nadal. However, it is the Serb who has won the most Grand Slams.
Djokovic has 24 Grand Slam championships -- two more than Rafa (22) and four better than Federer (20).
How Djoker has continued to improve his conditioning and mental fortitude despite continuing to age is nothing short of impressive. It is a testament to why he is still at the top of his game and a force to reckon with.