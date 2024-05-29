How many WNBA teams are there? A look at past expansion, movement, and where we are now
Since its inception in 1997, the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) has seen a dynamic history of expansion, contraction, and franchise relocations. Originally founded with eight teams, the league has grown, contracted, and evolved to its current count of 12 teams, with further expansion on the horizon.
The WNBA debuted with the Charlotte Sting, Cleveland Rockers, Houston Comets, and New York Liberty in the Eastern Conference, and the Los Angeles Sparks, Phoenix Mercury, Sacramento Monarchs, and Utah Starzz in the Western Conference. Out of these original franchises, only the Los Angeles Sparks, New York Liberty, and Phoenix Mercury remain in their initial cities. The Utah Starzz relocated and became the San Antonio (Silver) Stars before moving again to become the Las Vegas Aces.
The league rapidly expanded, reaching 16 teams by 2000. However, this peak was short-lived; by 2002, the number of franchises began to decline due to financial difficulties and other challenges. The Atlanta Dream, introduced in 2008, was the last expansion team before the league stabilized at 12 teams in 2010.
Expansion is back on the table for the WNBA
Significant changes are imminent for the WNBA. The league announced that Toronto will be home to a new team starting in 2026, marking the first WNBA franchise outside the United States. This decision follows the success of exhibition games in Canada and the growing popularity of women's basketball in the nation over the past two decades. Additionally, the Golden State Valkyries, based in San Francisco, are set to join the league in 2025. These additions will bring the league to 14 teams, with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert aiming for a total of 16 teams by 2028.
The current teams include the Atlanta Dream, Chicago Sky, Connecticut Sun, Dallas Wings, Indiana Fever, Las Vegas Aces, Los Angeles Sparks, Minnesota Lynx, New York Liberty, Phoenix Mercury, Seattle Storm, and Washington Mystics.
The anticipated expansion is not only a sign of the league's growing popularity but also a response to the increasing demand for more player opportunities. According to ESPN, with roster sizes capped at 12 players, the league has offered a maximum of 144 jobs, a number that will rise with new teams entering the fold.
With the largest television audience for the WNBA draft this year and increased ratings for games, the league's visibility and popularity are at an all-time high. Expansion efforts are expected to further boost this momentum, increasing the league's footprint and fanbase across North America.
As the WNBA prepares to welcome new teams and continue its growth, the future looks bright for the league and its players, who are gaining more recognition and opportunities than ever before.