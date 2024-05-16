How much does a Netflix subscription cost to watch NFL Christmas games?
By Kevin Perez
Netflix and the NFL announced a three-year deal in a post on X to exclusively stream Christmas games on the streaming platform.
The 2024 Holiday slate includes the defending champion Chiefs taking on the Steelers and a Ravens matchup with the Texans.
This is Netflix's first foray into live sports streaming and could complicate things for football fans who will now need a myriad of services and streaming packages to keep up with their favorite teams this season.
How much does it cost to watch the games on Netflix?
Netflix has rolled out three tier payments:
- Standard with ads: $6.99 a month
- Standard (no ads): $15.49 a month
- Premium (no ads): $22.99 a month
The main difference between the standard and premium plans is both standard plans allow families to watch on two devices, while premium supports up to four. After Netflix cracked down on password sharing, they also added one extra member slot for the standard (no ads) and two slots for the premium plan. Each extra member is $7.99 a month.
What other streaming platforms are needed for the season?
After their deal, Netflix now joins Peacock, Prime Video, and ESPN+ in having exclusive rights to stream NFL games for the 2024 season.
Prime Video is set to have their normal slate of Thursday Night Football games beginning in Week 2 with the Dolphins vs. Bills. They'll also retain the Black Friday Game which made its debut last season and exclusively stream a playoff game in 2025.
After exclusively streaming the Dolphins vs. Chiefs Wild Card game last season, Peacock got the rights to stream the NFL's first-ever game in Brazil in Week 1 with the Eagles and Packers.
ESPN+ will also stream the Chargers vs. Cardinals game in Week 7's Monday Night Football doubleheader.