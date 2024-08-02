How much should we expect Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams to play in the preseason?
By John Buhler
Although the Chicago Bears defeated the Houston Texans 21-17 in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday night, we did not see Caleb Williams play at all for Chicago. This was largely expected, as most starters hardly ever play at all should their franchise be taking part in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton. But with only three preseason games yet, how much should we expect for Williams to play?
Admittedly, it is entirely contingent on what head coach Matt Eberflus and new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron want to do. They fully understand what they have in Williams, which is the most physically gifted quarterback we have seen come out of college football since Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen. No doubt about it, Williams is a mega talent, but the Bears will have to be careful here.
If all goes according to plan, Williams can be a Pro Bowler in his first year in the league out of USC, winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, while leading Chicago to the playoffs. I don't think they will be as good as the Detroit Lions or even the Green Bay Packers in the division, it would not shock me if the NFC North sent three of the seven teams to the NFL playoffs out of its conference.
Let's now take a look at the Bears' remaining preseason games and see when Williams may play.
Chicago Bears preseason schedule: When could Caleb Williams play?
With the Hall of Fame Game out of the way, here is what all is left for the Bears this NFL preseason.
- Saturday, Aug. 10: at Buffalo Bills (1:00 p.m. ET)
- Saturday, Aug. 17: vs. Cincinnati Bengals (1:00 p.m. ET)
- Thursday, Aug. 22: at Kansas City Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET)
In normal preseason logic, a franchise quarterback would play the opening offensive series in their first real preseason game (no, the Hall of Fame Game does not count...). That would line up for the Bears playing at the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park next Saturday afternoon. Because he is a rookie and Waldron is the team's new offensive coordinator, Williams and the first-teamers may play a bit more.
As expected, you will see the most amount of action from a team's starters in the penultimate preseason game. For the Bears, it would be their lone home game of the preseason. That would be against the Cincinnati Bengals on Aug. 17 at 12:00 p.m. CT. It would not shock me if Williams played most of the first half. Since he is a rookie, he will likely play more than Joe Burrow does for Cincinnati.
And for the final preseason game on the Bears' slate, it may be in primetime at the Kansas City Chiefs, but don't expect much out of Williams. There may be broadcasting pressure to get Williams, and maybe even Mahomes out there for just one series. Not a chance that is happening for Kansas City. As it is with everything for Williams, he is a rookie and he will need to get his reps in this preseason.
Ultimately, I would say that Williams will play around a full three quarters out of 12 in the Bears' next three preseason games. Again, rookies tend to play more than veterans. Factor in the Bears having a new offensive coordinator, and that could mean he plays more. Most importantly, Eberflus' job security hinges entirely on the health and play of Williams, even though he is a defensive-minded one.
This is a rough estimate of how much Williams will play in the preseason, but he is the Week 1 starter.