How Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State became a CFB Playoff elimination game in Week 5
By Quinn Everts
Heading into week six of the college football season at 4-1 with (at least) one Top 25 win on your resume, a chance to win the Big 12, and a trip to the newly expanded College Football Playoff still in play is a pretty good spot to be in. That will be in the case for either No. 20 Oklahoma State or No. 23 Kansas State after the two schools square off on Saturday.
Heading into Week 6 of the season at 3-2, outside of the Top 25, on a losing streak, and with essentially zero shot at the College Football Playoff? Not as good! That will also be the case for either Oklahoma State or Kansas State this weekend.
Though OSU vs. KSU likely won't be the most-watched college football game on this weekend's slate (Alabama vs. Georgia will take that crown), it might be the one with the most at stake. Both teams are coming off losses - Kansas State was stomped by BYU, 38-9 while Oklahoma State lost 22-19 to UTAH - and while both losses came against good teams, neither can afford a loss this weekend if they want a realistic shot at the College Football Playoff's 12-team field.
A week ago, both K-State and Oklahoma State were feeling good about themselves. They sat at 13th and 14th, respectively, in the Week 4 AP College Football ranking, both with a 3-0 record. But then OKST's offense faltered for about three and a half quarters against Utah, and Kansas State turned the ball over three times against BYU, leading to both teams taking a fall in the AP Poll, and causing this showdown in the Little Apple to be pretty meaningful for the Big 12 landscape.
New College Football Playoff format allows a little wiggle room for Oklahoma State and Kansas State
In the past, teams had to be essentially perfect for a real shot at the CFB Playoffs. When only four teams made the field, a loss in Week 4 would be the curtain call for teams like KSU or Oklahoma State. That's not the case anymore; both of these teams are still alive, though they might be on life support. A convincing win for either team this weekend could be the shock that fully brings it back to life.
Oklahoma State will need quarterback Alan Bowman to look more like he did against Arkansas (326 yards) and Tulsa (396 yards) than he did against Utah (206 yards, 2 INT). And K-State needs its defense to get back into shape quickly. After allowing 40 total points in three games, KSU gave up 38 to BYU last weekend.
We'll see whose playoff stock will increase with a win, and who will be looking at other bowl games later this season.