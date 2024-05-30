How the Seattle Storm finally found their stride
The Seattle Storm began the WNBA regular season with two straight losses. Some even were double-digit defeats. They hit then some minor bumps in the road but found their groove to begin a three-game win streak.
For the first time since the 2022 season, the Storm move to above .500.
Out in Seattle, they created a "core four" that has done nothing but lead the team to success. That squad includes Jewell Loyd, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Nneka Ogwumike, and Ezi Magbegor. It's one of the most star-studded rosters in the league, as these four are all former WNBA All-Stars.
But what has worked best for the Storm is their team chemistry, resulting in success. It all began on their three-game road trip, where they went 1-2. When a team is on the road for a long stretch, they spend nothing but time with one another. And that may have been just what they needed.
The Seattle Storm have found the secret sauce to get things rolling
“The road is also a chemistry-building environment and experience. Things like getting on and off charter planes or going back to the hotel and dinners after the game," head coach Noelle Quinn said during a press conference.
Since that road trip, Seatle has not lost a game. It first began against the Indiana Fever, where Loyd dropped 32 points. Loyd and Sami Whitcomb combined for 18 of Seattle's 27 points in the fourth quarter to help guide the Storm to a winning position during the close ending.
The game against the Fever was also Ogwumike's first game back after she missed the past two games with an ankle injury. She contributed 22 points.
Having Ogwumike back into the lineup may have helped the Storm a lot over the past three games, but the contribution of role players mixed with the core four has been the root of this team's success.
The next game was against the Washington Mystics where the Storm won 101-69 in a statement win. While the Mystics are off to their worst start since the 2007 season, the Storm dominated big time.
It all began in the first quarter with 6:26 left, when Diggins-Smith made two free throws; since those shots, the Storm didn't lose its lead for the remainder of the game. Every player in the starting five was in double digits in the score box.
Against Washington, Seattle shot 61.7% (37 of 60) from the field, 12 of 22 (54.5%) from 3-point range, and 15 of 18 from the free-throw line—an overall dominance by the Storm from across the court.
Most recently, the Storm took on the Chicago Sky, where they once again dominated. Diggins-Smith scored 21 points, Loyd put up 19, and the Storm pulled away in the third quarter for a 77-68 victory over the Chicago Sky on Tuesday night. The third quarter was big for the Storm as they went on an 11-0 run to take a 19-point lead at one point.
While they lost some control slipping the lead, they were able to regain it back thanks to their veterans.
Ezi Magbegor had 13 points, 12 rebounds, and five blocks for Seattle. As well Ogwumike added 10 points.
Loyd made her 350th career steal to become the third player in franchise history to reach the mark, trailing Storm legend Sue Bird.
The Storm have taken this season one day at a time, bringing them recent success. When a team has four strong veterans like the Storm do, success is always creeping in.