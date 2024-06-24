How the Pittsburgh Steelers can trade for Brandon Aiyuk without a first-round pick
One of the most underrated wide receivers in the NFC could be well on his way to being one of the top productive weapons in the AFC. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is seeking either a long-term contract or a trade. The 49ers, despite having a rookie quarterback at first string, are either incapable or unwilling to give Aiyuk an expensive contract. This could open the door for him to get traded.
One team that has been in the conversation rumor mills to trade for Aiyuk is the Pittsburgh Steelers. Aiyuk’s addition would smooth the transition of veteran quarterback Russell Wilson as the starter in his first, and potentially only, year with the Steelers. Aiyuk and George Pickens would also be a dream tandem. The Steelers are skeptical about trading a huge package for Aiyuk, luckily there are a few where a first-round pick might not be needed in the package.
How Pittsburgh can trade for Brandon Aiyuk without a first-round pick
The report is that the Steelers are willing to give Aiyuk an annual deal of $26 million. This would make sense considering their stars like Pickens are currently in their rookie deals. The Steelers are also paying a rookie contract for quarterback Justin Fields and the $1 million contract of Russell Wilson. More accurately, if teams want a number one legitimate receiver, they must pay for one. Aiyuk’s talent and recent rise as an explosive player have validated him in the role.
Aiuyk had his best season this past year as he caught 75 receptions for seven touchdowns. This was after one of their most dynamic offensive players, wide receiver Deebo Samuel, was injured for a good portion of the season. Aiyuk’s rise to becoming one of the top wideouts in the league isn’t surprising, but it is now concerning. The 49ers had a chance to give him a long-term contract but focused elsewhere. Now the 49ers will have to pay more than they anticipated, trade him or not pay him through the season and have the team with a thorn on their side.
The 49ers will be persistent about their stance of getting the Steelers’ first-round pick. To solve the problems of both teams, Pittsburgh will need to create a trade package that will not only satisfy the 49ers' chance to succeed in the future but also ensure that Pittsburgh does not trade too much. If the Steelers can avoid training a major player on both sides of the field and maintain a first-round pick while getting Aiyuk, it would be considered a good win. The Houston Texans were able to trade for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs without having to give up a first-round pick.
One idea the Steelers could initiate is to trade a disgruntled player themselves before he becomes a free agent. That player is defensive tackle Cameron Hayward, who is still playing at a high level at 35 years old. Hayward took a slight dip in production this past season after being named a first-team All-Pro in the 2021 season. Most of the problems that Hayward suffered were injuries. Hayward would add great production at the interior defensive line. He has voiced his displeasure with the Steelers this offseason and expressed interest in free agency next offseason.
For this trade to potentially work, the Steelers would have to give up Hayward, a second-round pick and potentially something like a fourth or fifth-round pick. This package could be enough to entice the 49ers to give up a disgruntled wide receiver, who is playing at the top of his league but would play better and another system where he isn't the third option.