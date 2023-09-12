Fansided

How to listen to Boston Celtics games on the radio in 2023-24

As the only NBA team in New England, the Boston Celtics fanbase covers a huge geographic area. Here's how you can listen to games on the radio, no matter where you live.

By Ian Levy

May 29, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) warms up before game
May 29, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) warms up before game / Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
facebooktwitterreddit

The Boston Celtics had a huge offseason, inking Jaylen Brown to the largest extension in NBA history but also trading Marcus Smart who had been the beating heart of this team for the past few seasons. Kristaps Porzingis was the prize in the Smart trade and the Celtics roster is still loaded and top-heavy, with legitimate championship aspirations.

The Celtics don't necessarily have a national, coast-to-coast fanbase but as the only NBA team in New England they cover a large geographic area as the only show across six states and parts of Northern New York.

Many of those areas don't have coverage of Celtics games on local cable packages but are still within the blackout area for NBA League Pass — making the only options for following the team VPN trickery or radio broadcasts for games that aren't on national television.

The Sports Hub, 98.5 FM, is the official radio station of the Celtics but you can find the broadcasts on nearly three dozen different stations around New England depending on where you live. If there is not a broadcast station in your area, you can listen live through your web browser or by downloading The Sports Hub app in the Apple or Google Play stores.

The Celtics' radio broadcast team will be familiar to many fans — Sean Grande and Cedric Maxwell have been together for nearly two decades and will be back announcing games this season.

What radio stations will broadcast Boston Celtics games this season?

STATE

TOWN OR CITY

CALL SIGN

STATION

Massachusetts

Boston

WBZ-FM*

98.5 FM

Massachusetts

Springfield

WLZX

1600 AM

Massachusetts

Springfield

WLZX

98.5 FM

Massachusetts

Amherst

W232BW

94.3 FM

Massachusetts

Fitchburg

WPKZ

1280 AM

Massachusetts

Hyannis

WEII

96.3 FM

Massachusetts

Fall River

WSAR

1480 AM

Massachusetts

Fall River

WHTB

1400 AM

Massachusetts

Pittsfield

WBEC*

1420 AM

Massachusetts

North Adams

WNAW*

1230 AM

New Hampshire

Portsmouth/Dover

WTSN

98.1 FM

New Hampshire

Portsmouth/Dover

WTSN

1270 AM

New Hampshire

Concord

WTPL

107.7 FM

New Hampshire

Keene

WEEY*

93.5 FM

New Hampshire

Claremont

WTSV

94.3 FM

New Hampshire

Claremont

WTSV

94.5 FM

New Hampshire

Claremont

WTSV

1230 AM

Maine

Portland

WJJB

96.3 FM

Maine

Portland

WRED

1440 AM

Maine

Saco

WPEI

95.9 FM

Maine

Topsham

WPPI

95.5 FM

Maine

Portland

WLOB

1310 AM

Maine

Bangor

WEZQ*

92.9 FM

Maine

Rockland

WBYA

105.5 FM

Rhode Island

Providence

WPRV

790 AM

Rhode Island

Woonsocket

WOON

1240 AM

New York

Plattsburgh

WEAV

960 AM

New York

Plattsburgh

WEAV

105.9 FM

* On these stations, Boston Bruins broadcasts take precedence

The Celtics begin their preseason on Oct. 8 at home against the Philadelphia 76ers. They'll play another preseason contest against the 76ers in Philadelphia, along with a pair of games against the Knicks and a game against the Hornets.

They'll kick off the regular season on the road against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 25, at 7:00 p.m. Make sure to find your local station and be ready to tune in.

Next. Celtics starting lineup. 3 players who could break into Celtics starting lineup. dark

Home/Boston Celtics