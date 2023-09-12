How to listen to Boston Celtics games on the radio in 2023-24
As the only NBA team in New England, the Boston Celtics fanbase covers a huge geographic area. Here's how you can listen to games on the radio, no matter where you live.
By Ian Levy
The Boston Celtics had a huge offseason, inking Jaylen Brown to the largest extension in NBA history but also trading Marcus Smart who had been the beating heart of this team for the past few seasons. Kristaps Porzingis was the prize in the Smart trade and the Celtics roster is still loaded and top-heavy, with legitimate championship aspirations.
The Celtics don't necessarily have a national, coast-to-coast fanbase but as the only NBA team in New England they cover a large geographic area as the only show across six states and parts of Northern New York.
Many of those areas don't have coverage of Celtics games on local cable packages but are still within the blackout area for NBA League Pass — making the only options for following the team VPN trickery or radio broadcasts for games that aren't on national television.
The Sports Hub, 98.5 FM, is the official radio station of the Celtics but you can find the broadcasts on nearly three dozen different stations around New England depending on where you live. If there is not a broadcast station in your area, you can listen live through your web browser or by downloading The Sports Hub app in the Apple or Google Play stores.
The Celtics' radio broadcast team will be familiar to many fans — Sean Grande and Cedric Maxwell have been together for nearly two decades and will be back announcing games this season.
What radio stations will broadcast Boston Celtics games this season?
STATE
TOWN OR CITY
CALL SIGN
STATION
Massachusetts
Boston
WBZ-FM*
98.5 FM
Massachusetts
Springfield
WLZX
1600 AM
Massachusetts
Springfield
WLZX
98.5 FM
Massachusetts
Amherst
W232BW
94.3 FM
Massachusetts
Fitchburg
WPKZ
1280 AM
Massachusetts
Hyannis
WEII
96.3 FM
Massachusetts
Fall River
WSAR
1480 AM
Massachusetts
Fall River
WHTB
1400 AM
Massachusetts
Pittsfield
WBEC*
1420 AM
Massachusetts
North Adams
WNAW*
1230 AM
New Hampshire
Portsmouth/Dover
WTSN
98.1 FM
New Hampshire
Portsmouth/Dover
WTSN
1270 AM
New Hampshire
Concord
WTPL
107.7 FM
New Hampshire
Keene
WEEY*
93.5 FM
New Hampshire
Claremont
WTSV
94.3 FM
New Hampshire
Claremont
WTSV
94.5 FM
New Hampshire
Claremont
WTSV
1230 AM
Maine
Portland
WJJB
96.3 FM
Maine
Portland
WRED
1440 AM
Maine
Saco
WPEI
95.9 FM
Maine
Topsham
WPPI
95.5 FM
Maine
Portland
WLOB
1310 AM
Maine
Bangor
WEZQ*
92.9 FM
Maine
Rockland
WBYA
105.5 FM
Rhode Island
Providence
WPRV
790 AM
Rhode Island
Woonsocket
WOON
1240 AM
New York
Plattsburgh
WEAV
960 AM
New York
Plattsburgh
WEAV
105.9 FM
* On these stations, Boston Bruins broadcasts take precedence
The Celtics begin their preseason on Oct. 8 at home against the Philadelphia 76ers. They'll play another preseason contest against the 76ers in Philadelphia, along with a pair of games against the Knicks and a game against the Hornets.
They'll kick off the regular season on the road against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 25, at 7:00 p.m. Make sure to find your local station and be ready to tune in.