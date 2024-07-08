Fansided

How to watch Argentina vs. Canada at the Copa América: With and without cable

Here's everything you need to know to watch Argentina against Canada in Copa América.

By Robert Wheeler

Venezuela v Canada - CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024
Venezuela v Canada - CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024 / Ron Jenkins/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

Canada lost to Argentina 2-0 in the group stage of Copa América. However, Jesse Marsch's side will now have another crack against La Seleccion in the semifinals of the competition.

Marsch was overlooked by U.S. Soccer when they re-appointed Gregg Berhalter instead of him. The USMNT went out at the group stage of Copa America this summer. Therefore, the United States got it wrong by not getting Marsch in when they had the chance.

Both Argentina and Canada made it through their quarterfinal games on penalties. Lionel Messi missed his spot-kick just as Cristiano Ronaldo did in extra-time for Portugal against Slovenia at the Euros. This could be a sign that the time is ending for these great players on the international stage.

Watching with cable

Cable TV channels

The Argentina versus Canada match will be on FOX Sports 1 and TUDN. It will kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 9. The game will take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, United States.

Subscription details

You can watch FS1 on every major cable network. If you want to watch in Spanish then TUDN is for you and you can get it through most cable networks.

Watching without cable

Streaming Services

Fubo

Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month. 

You can watch Copa América on FOX, FOX Sports 1 and FOX Sports 2 through Fubo. However, you must check that those channels are available in your region.

Sling TV

Another streaming service that you can watch FOX, FS1 and FS2's coverage of Copa America on is Sling TV. You will need to sign up to the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add-on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get FOX before subscribing. 

Free trials and discounts

You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.

International viewing options

United Kingdom viewers

UK viewers can watch Copa América on Premier Sports which is available for £10.99/month.

Canada viewers

In Canada you can watch Copa America on TSN where subscriptions start at $19.99/month. 

Australia viewers

If you are watching from Australia, you must be subscribed to Optus Sports, which is available for $24.99/month.

Projected starting XI for Argentina

Position

Player

GK

Emiliano Martinez

RB

Nahuel Molina

CB

Cristian Gabriel Romero

CB

Lisandro Martinez

LB

Nicolas Tagliafico

RM

Nicolas Gonzalez

CM

Rodrigo de Paul

CM

Enzo Fernandez

LM

Alexis Mac Allister

CF

Lionel Messi

CF

Lautaro Martinez

Projected starting XI for Canada

Position

Player

GK

Maxime Crepeau

RB

Alistair Johnston

CB

Moise Bombito

CB

Derek Cornelius

LB

Alphonso Davies

CDM

Jonathan Osorio

CDM

Stephen Eustaquio

RAM

Richie Laryea

CAM

Jonathan David

LAM

Jacob Shaffelburg

CF

Cyle Larin

dark. Next. 15 players we wish we got to see in the Premier League. 15 players we wish we got to see in the Premier League

Home/Copa America