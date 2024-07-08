How to watch Argentina vs. Canada at the Copa América: With and without cable
Canada lost to Argentina 2-0 in the group stage of Copa América. However, Jesse Marsch's side will now have another crack against La Seleccion in the semifinals of the competition.
Marsch was overlooked by U.S. Soccer when they re-appointed Gregg Berhalter instead of him. The USMNT went out at the group stage of Copa America this summer. Therefore, the United States got it wrong by not getting Marsch in when they had the chance.
Both Argentina and Canada made it through their quarterfinal games on penalties. Lionel Messi missed his spot-kick just as Cristiano Ronaldo did in extra-time for Portugal against Slovenia at the Euros. This could be a sign that the time is ending for these great players on the international stage.
Watching with cable
Cable TV channels
The Argentina versus Canada match will be on FOX Sports 1 and TUDN. It will kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 9. The game will take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, United States.
Subscription details
You can watch FS1 on every major cable network. If you want to watch in Spanish then TUDN is for you and you can get it through most cable networks.
Watching without cable
Streaming Services
Fubo
Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month.
You can watch Copa América on FOX, FOX Sports 1 and FOX Sports 2 through Fubo. However, you must check that those channels are available in your region.
Sling TV
Another streaming service that you can watch FOX, FS1 and FS2's coverage of Copa America on is Sling TV. You will need to sign up to the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add-on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get FOX before subscribing.
Free trials and discounts
You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.
International viewing options
United Kingdom viewers
UK viewers can watch Copa América on Premier Sports which is available for £10.99/month.
Canada viewers
In Canada you can watch Copa America on TSN where subscriptions start at $19.99/month.
Australia viewers
If you are watching from Australia, you must be subscribed to Optus Sports, which is available for $24.99/month.
Projected starting XI for Argentina
Position
Player
GK
Emiliano Martinez
RB
Nahuel Molina
CB
Cristian Gabriel Romero
CB
Lisandro Martinez
LB
Nicolas Tagliafico
RM
Nicolas Gonzalez
CM
Rodrigo de Paul
CM
Enzo Fernandez
LM
Alexis Mac Allister
CF
Lionel Messi
CF
Lautaro Martinez
Projected starting XI for Canada
Position
Player
GK
Maxime Crepeau
RB
Alistair Johnston
CB
Moise Bombito
CB
Derek Cornelius
LB
Alphonso Davies
CDM
Jonathan Osorio
CDM
Stephen Eustaquio
RAM
Richie Laryea
CAM
Jonathan David
LAM
Jacob Shaffelburg
CF
Cyle Larin