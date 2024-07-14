Fansided

How to watch Argentina vs. Colombia at the Copa América: With and without cable

Here's everything you need to know to watch Argentina against Colombia in the Copa América final.

By Robert Wheeler

Canada v Argentina - CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024
Canada v Argentina - CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024 / Maddie Meyer/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

Lionel Messi once again proved his doubters wrong as he scored for Argentina in their 2-0 win over Canada in the semi-finals of Copa America. Now Messi has the chance to win the tournament for the second time. There is no doubt that Messi and Argentina will be well supported on Sunday as the match will take place in the city where he plays his club soccer, Miami.

Argentina will face a Colombia side at Hard Rock Stadium who defeated Uruguay 1-0 in their semi-final match. Jefferson Lerma scored the winner for Colombia and was assisted by their star man James Rodriguez. Colombia will need Rodriguez on form if they are to have any chance in the final against Argentina.

How to watch Argentina vs. Colombia with cable

Cable TV channels

The Argentina versus Colombia match will be on FOX and TUDN. It will kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 14. The game will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, United States.

Subscription details

You can watch FOX on every major cable network. If you want to watch in Spanish then TUDN is for you and you can get it through most cable networks.

How to watch Argentina vs. Colombia without cable

Fubo

Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month. 

You can watch Copa América on FOX, FOX Sports 1 and FOX Sports 2 through Fubo. However, you must check that those channels are available in your region.

Sling TV

Another streaming service that you can watch FOX, FS1 and FS2's coverage of Copa America on is Sling TV. You will need to sign up to the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add-on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get FOX before subscribing. 

Free trials and discounts

You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.

International viewing options

United Kingdom viewers

UK viewers can watch Copa América on Premier Sports which is available for £10.99/month.

Canada viewers

In Canada you can watch Copa America on TSN where subscriptions start at $19.99/month. 

Australia viewers

If you are watching from Australia, you must be subscribed to Optus Sports, which is available for $24.99/month.

Projected starting XI for Argentina

Position

Player

GK

Emiliano Martinez

RB

Gonzalo Montiel

CB

Cristian Gabriel Romero

CB

Lisandro Martinez

LB

Nicolas Tagliafico

RM

Enzo Fernandez

CM

Alexis Mac Allister

LM

Rodrigo de Paul

RW

Lionel Messi

CF

Julian Alvarez

LW

Angel Di Maria

Projected starting XI for Colombia

Position

Player

GK

Camilo Vargas

RB

Santiago Arias

CB

Carlos Cuesta

CB

Davinson Sanchez

LB

Johan Mojica

CDM

Richard Rios

CDM

Jefferson Lerma

RM

Jhon Arias

CAM

James Rodriguez

LM

Luis Diaz

CF

Jhon Cordoba

feed

Home/Copa America