How to watch Argentina vs. Colombia at the Copa América: With and without cable
Lionel Messi once again proved his doubters wrong as he scored for Argentina in their 2-0 win over Canada in the semi-finals of Copa America. Now Messi has the chance to win the tournament for the second time. There is no doubt that Messi and Argentina will be well supported on Sunday as the match will take place in the city where he plays his club soccer, Miami.
Argentina will face a Colombia side at Hard Rock Stadium who defeated Uruguay 1-0 in their semi-final match. Jefferson Lerma scored the winner for Colombia and was assisted by their star man James Rodriguez. Colombia will need Rodriguez on form if they are to have any chance in the final against Argentina.
How to watch Argentina vs. Colombia with cable
Cable TV channels
The Argentina versus Colombia match will be on FOX and TUDN. It will kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 14. The game will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, United States.
Subscription details
You can watch FOX on every major cable network. If you want to watch in Spanish then TUDN is for you and you can get it through most cable networks.
How to watch Argentina vs. Colombia without cable
Fubo
Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month.
You can watch Copa América on FOX, FOX Sports 1 and FOX Sports 2 through Fubo. However, you must check that those channels are available in your region.
Sling TV
Another streaming service that you can watch FOX, FS1 and FS2's coverage of Copa America on is Sling TV. You will need to sign up to the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add-on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get FOX before subscribing.
Free trials and discounts
You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.
International viewing options
United Kingdom viewers
UK viewers can watch Copa América on Premier Sports which is available for £10.99/month.
Canada viewers
In Canada you can watch Copa America on TSN where subscriptions start at $19.99/month.
Australia viewers
If you are watching from Australia, you must be subscribed to Optus Sports, which is available for $24.99/month.
Projected starting XI for Argentina
Position
Player
GK
Emiliano Martinez
RB
Gonzalo Montiel
CB
Cristian Gabriel Romero
CB
Lisandro Martinez
LB
Nicolas Tagliafico
RM
Enzo Fernandez
CM
Alexis Mac Allister
LM
Rodrigo de Paul
RW
Lionel Messi
CF
Julian Alvarez
LW
Angel Di Maria
Projected starting XI for Colombia
Position
Player
GK
Camilo Vargas
RB
Santiago Arias
CB
Carlos Cuesta
CB
Davinson Sanchez
LB
Johan Mojica
CDM
Richard Rios
CDM
Jefferson Lerma
RM
Jhon Arias
CAM
James Rodriguez
LM
Luis Diaz
CF
Jhon Cordoba