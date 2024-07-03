How to watch Argentina vs. Ecuador at the Copa América: With and without cable
Argentina are into the quarterfinals of Copa América with a perfect record in Group A of three wins from three games. Lautaro Martinez came off the bench to score in their opening two games against Canada and Chile. This earned him a start against Peru and he repaid the faith in him by scoring a brace in that game.
Martinez did not score in Argentina's victorious 2022 World Cup win. However, the Inter Milan forward is now back firing for his country.
Watching with cable
Cable TV channels
The Argentina versus Ecuador match will be on FOX and TUDN. It will kick off at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 4. The game will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston, United States.
Subscription details
You can watch FOX on every major cable network. If you want to watch in Spanish then TUDN is for you and you can get it through most cable networks.
Watching without cable
Streaming Services
Fubo
Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a weeks free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month.
You can watch Copa América on FOX, FOX Sports 1 and FOX Sports 2 through Fubo. However, you must check that those channels are available in your region.
Sling TV
Another streaming service that you can watch FOX, FS1 and FS2's coverage of Copa America on is Sling TV. You will need to sign up to the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add-on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get FOX before subscribing.
Free trials and discounts
You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.
International viewing options
United Kingdom viewers
UK viewers can watch Copa América on Premier Sports which is available for £10.99/month.
Canada viewers
In Canada you can watch Copa America on TSN where subscriptions start at $19.99/month.
Australia viewers
If you are watching from Australia then you need to be subscribed to Optus Sports which is available for $24.99/month.
Projected starting XI for Argentina
Position
Player
GK
Emiliano Martinez
RB
Gonzalo Montiel
CB
Nicolas Otamendi
CB
German Pezzella
LB
Nicolas Tagliafico
RM
Exequiel Palacios
CM
Leandro Paredes
LM
Enzo Fernandez
RW
Alejandro Garnacho
CF
Lautaro Martinez
LW
Angel Di Maria
Projected starting XI for Ecuador
Position
Player
GK
Alexander Dominguez
RB
Angelo Preciado
CB
Felix Torres
CB
Willian Pacho
LB
Piero Hincapie
CDM
Alan Franco
CDM
Moises Caicedo
RAM
Kevin Rodriguez
CAM
Kendry Paez
LAM
Jeremy Sarmiento
CF
Enner Valencia