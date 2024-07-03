Fansided

How to watch Argentina vs. Ecuador at the Copa América: With and without cable

Here's everything you need to know to watch Argentina against Ecuador in Copa América this week.

By Robert Wheeler

Chile v Argentina - CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024
Chile v Argentina - CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024 / Stephen Nadler/ISI Photos/GettyImages
Argentina are into the quarterfinals of Copa América with a perfect record in Group A of three wins from three games. Lautaro Martinez came off the bench to score in their opening two games against Canada and Chile. This earned him a start against Peru and he repaid the faith in him by scoring a brace in that game.

Martinez did not score in Argentina's victorious 2022 World Cup win. However, the Inter Milan forward is now back firing for his country.

Watching with cable

Cable TV channels

The Argentina versus Ecuador match will be on FOX and TUDN. It will kick off at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 4. The game will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston, United States.

Subscription details

You can watch FOX on every major cable network. If you want to watch in Spanish then TUDN is for you and you can get it through most cable networks.

Watching without cable

Streaming Services

Fubo

Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a weeks free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month.

You can watch Copa América on FOX, FOX Sports 1 and FOX Sports 2 through Fubo. However, you must check that those channels are available in your region.

Sling TV

Another streaming service that you can watch FOX, FS1 and FS2's coverage of Copa America on is Sling TV. You will need to sign up to the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add-on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get FOX before subscribing. 

Free trials and discounts

You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.

International viewing options

United Kingdom viewers

UK viewers can watch Copa América on Premier Sports which is available for £10.99/month.

Canada viewers

In Canada you can watch Copa America on TSN where subscriptions start at $19.99/month. 

Australia viewers

If you are watching from Australia then you need to be subscribed to Optus Sports which is available for $24.99/month.

Projected starting XI for Argentina

Position

Player

GK

Emiliano Martinez

RB

Gonzalo Montiel

CB

Nicolas Otamendi

CB

German Pezzella

LB

Nicolas Tagliafico

RM

Exequiel Palacios

CM

Leandro Paredes

LM

Enzo Fernandez

RW

Alejandro Garnacho

CF

Lautaro Martinez

LW

Angel Di Maria

Projected starting XI for Ecuador

Position

Player

GK

Alexander Dominguez

RB

Angelo Preciado

CB

Felix Torres

CB

Willian Pacho

LB

Piero Hincapie

CDM

Alan Franco

CDM

Moises Caicedo

RAM

Kevin Rodriguez

CAM

Kendry Paez

LAM

Jeremy Sarmiento

CF

Enner Valencia

