Fansided

How to watch Arsenal vs. Brighton in the Premier League: With and without cable

Here's everything you need to know to watch Arsenal versus Brighton in the Premier League this weekend.

By Robert Wheeler

Aston Villa FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League
Aston Villa FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League / Shaun Botterill/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

Brighton & Hove Albion have already defeated Everton 3-0 and Manchester United 2-1 in the Premier League this season. Danny Welbeck scored their opener against his old club United and could come back to haunt another one of his former teams, Arsenal, this weekend.

The Gunners have also had a perfect start to the season as they beat both Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa by the scoreline of 2-0. The Gunners will need to continue this impressive form if they are to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title this season.

Watching with cable

Cable TV channels

The Arsenal against Brighton match will be on USA Network and Universo. It will kick off at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 31. The game will occur at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

Subscription details

You can watch USA Network and Universo on every major cable network.

Watching without cable

Streaming Services

Fubo

Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month. 

You can watch the Premier League on USA Network and Universo through Fubo. However, you will need to make sure that those channels are available in your region. Also, you must check that the specific match you want to watch is being broadcast by one of the channels.

Sling TV

Another streaming service that you can watch USA Network and Universo's coverage of the Premier League is Sling TV. You will need to sign up for the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get USA Network and Universo before subscribing. Also, check that the Premier League channel you want to watch is being shown on one of those channels.

Free trials and discounts

You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.

International viewing options

United Kingdom viewers

The Premier League will be broadcast in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime.

Canada viewers

In Canada, you can watch the Premier League through Peacock Premium and Fubo.

Australia viewers

If you are watching in Australia then you will need to be subscribed to Optus Sport.

Projected starting XI for Arsenal

Position

Player

GK

David Raya

RB

Ben White

CB

William Saliba

CB

Gabriel

LB

Jurrien Timber

RM

Martin Odegaard

CM

Thomas Partey

LM

Declan Rice

RW

Bukayo Saka

CF

Kai Havertz

LW

Leandro Trossard

Projected starting XI for Brighton

Position

Player

GK

Jason Steele

RB

Joel Veltman

CB

Jan Paul van Hecke

CB

Lewis Dunk

LB

Jack Hinshelwood

CDM

James Milner

CDM

Billy Gilmour

RM

Yankuba Minteh

CAM

Joao Pedro

LM

Kaoru Mitoma

CF

Danny Welbeck

feed

Home/Premier League