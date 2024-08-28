How to watch Arsenal vs. Brighton in the Premier League: With and without cable
Brighton & Hove Albion have already defeated Everton 3-0 and Manchester United 2-1 in the Premier League this season. Danny Welbeck scored their opener against his old club United and could come back to haunt another one of his former teams, Arsenal, this weekend.
The Gunners have also had a perfect start to the season as they beat both Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa by the scoreline of 2-0. The Gunners will need to continue this impressive form if they are to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title this season.
Watching with cable
Cable TV channels
The Arsenal against Brighton match will be on USA Network and Universo. It will kick off at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 31. The game will occur at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.
Subscription details
You can watch USA Network and Universo on every major cable network.
Watching without cable
Streaming Services
Fubo
Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month.
You can watch the Premier League on USA Network and Universo through Fubo. However, you will need to make sure that those channels are available in your region. Also, you must check that the specific match you want to watch is being broadcast by one of the channels.
Sling TV
Another streaming service that you can watch USA Network and Universo's coverage of the Premier League is Sling TV. You will need to sign up for the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get USA Network and Universo before subscribing. Also, check that the Premier League channel you want to watch is being shown on one of those channels.
Free trials and discounts
You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.
International viewing options
United Kingdom viewers
The Premier League will be broadcast in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime.
Canada viewers
In Canada, you can watch the Premier League through Peacock Premium and Fubo.
Australia viewers
If you are watching in Australia then you will need to be subscribed to Optus Sport.
Projected starting XI for Arsenal
Position
Player
GK
David Raya
RB
Ben White
CB
William Saliba
CB
Gabriel
LB
Jurrien Timber
RM
Martin Odegaard
CM
Thomas Partey
LM
Declan Rice
RW
Bukayo Saka
CF
Kai Havertz
LW
Leandro Trossard
Projected starting XI for Brighton
Position
Player
GK
Jason Steele
RB
Joel Veltman
CB
Jan Paul van Hecke
CB
Lewis Dunk
LB
Jack Hinshelwood
CDM
James Milner
CDM
Billy Gilmour
RM
Yankuba Minteh
CAM
Joao Pedro
LM
Kaoru Mitoma
CF
Danny Welbeck