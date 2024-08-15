Fansided

How to watch Arsenal vs. Wolves in the Premier League: With and without cable

Here's everything you need to know to watch Arsenal versus Wolves in the Premier League this weekend.

By Robert Wheeler

Arsenal v Olympique Lyonnais - Pre-Season Friendly
Arsenal v Olympique Lyonnais - Pre-Season Friendly / David Rogers/GettyImages
Arsenal have been Manchester City's main Premier League title rivals for the last two seasons. Gunners fans will be hoping that it will be the third time lucky for Mikel Arteta's side to win their first league title since the 2003/04 campaign.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are Arsenal's opposition in the opening game of their season. Wolves impressed under Gary O'Neil in the last campaign and will be hoping to push on from this. However, they have since lost their captain Max Kilman to West Ham United.

Watching with cable

Cable TV channels

The Arsenal against Wolves match will be on USA Network and Universo. It will kick off at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 17. The game will take place at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

Subscription details

You can watch USA Network and Universo on every major cable network.

Watching without cable

Streaming Services

Fubo

Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month. 

You can watch the Premier League on USA Network and Universo through Fubo. However, you will need to make sure that those channels are available in your region. Also, you must check that the specific match you want to watch is being broadcast by one of the channels.

Sling TV

Another streaming service that you can watch USA Network and Universo's coverage of the Premier League is Sling TV. You will need to sign up for the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get USA Network and Universo before subscribing. Also, check that the Premier League channel you want to watch is being shown on one of those channels.

Free trials and discounts

You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.

International viewing options

United Kingdom viewers

In the United Kingdom, the Premier League will be broadcast on Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime.

Canada viewers

In Canada, you can watch the Premier League through Peacock Premium and Fubo.

Australia viewers

If you are watching in Australia then you will need to be subscribed to Optus Sport.

Projected starting XI for Arsenal

Position

Player

GK

David Raya

RB

Ben White

CB

William Saliba

CB

Gabriel

LB

Oleksandr Zinchenko

RM

Martin Odegaard

CM

Jorginho

LM

Declan Rice

RW

Bukayo Saka

CF

Kai Havertz

LW

Gabriel Martinelli

Projected starting XI for Wolves

Position

Player

GK

Jose Sa

CB

Matt Doherty

CB

Toti

CB

Yerson Mosquera

RWB

Rodrigo Gomes

CM

Joao Gomes

CM

Pablo Sarabia

CM

Mario Lemina

LWB

Rayan Ait-Nouri

CF

Jorgen Strand Larsen

CF

Hee-Chan Hwang

