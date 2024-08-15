How to watch Arsenal vs. Wolves in the Premier League: With and without cable
Arsenal have been Manchester City's main Premier League title rivals for the last two seasons. Gunners fans will be hoping that it will be the third time lucky for Mikel Arteta's side to win their first league title since the 2003/04 campaign.
Wolverhampton Wanderers are Arsenal's opposition in the opening game of their season. Wolves impressed under Gary O'Neil in the last campaign and will be hoping to push on from this. However, they have since lost their captain Max Kilman to West Ham United.
Watching with cable
Cable TV channels
The Arsenal against Wolves match will be on USA Network and Universo. It will kick off at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 17. The game will take place at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.
Subscription details
You can watch USA Network and Universo on every major cable network.
Watching without cable
Streaming Services
Fubo
Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month.
You can watch the Premier League on USA Network and Universo through Fubo. However, you will need to make sure that those channels are available in your region. Also, you must check that the specific match you want to watch is being broadcast by one of the channels.
Sling TV
Another streaming service that you can watch USA Network and Universo's coverage of the Premier League is Sling TV. You will need to sign up for the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get USA Network and Universo before subscribing. Also, check that the Premier League channel you want to watch is being shown on one of those channels.
Free trials and discounts
You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.
International viewing options
United Kingdom viewers
In the United Kingdom, the Premier League will be broadcast on Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime.
Canada viewers
In Canada, you can watch the Premier League through Peacock Premium and Fubo.
Australia viewers
If you are watching in Australia then you will need to be subscribed to Optus Sport.
Projected starting XI for Arsenal
Position
Player
GK
David Raya
RB
Ben White
CB
William Saliba
CB
Gabriel
LB
Oleksandr Zinchenko
RM
Martin Odegaard
CM
Jorginho
LM
Declan Rice
RW
Bukayo Saka
CF
Kai Havertz
LW
Gabriel Martinelli
Projected starting XI for Wolves
Position
Player
GK
Jose Sa
CB
Matt Doherty
CB
Toti
CB
Yerson Mosquera
RWB
Rodrigo Gomes
CM
Joao Gomes
CM
Pablo Sarabia
CM
Mario Lemina
LWB
Rayan Ait-Nouri
CF
Jorgen Strand Larsen
CF
Hee-Chan Hwang