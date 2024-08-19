How to watch Aston Villa vs. Arsenal in the Premier League: With and without cable
Arsenal will be looking to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title again this season. They started the campaign well by beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0. Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz both scored and assisted each other in this game.
The Gunners face Aston Villa in their next match where they will also be taking on their old boss Unai Emery. Villa beat Arsenal twice in the league last season and this was one of the reasons that they came up short of Manchester City.
Watching with cable
Cable TV channels
The Aston Villa against Arsenal match will be on USA Network and Universo. It will kick off at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 24. The game will take place at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.
Subscription details
You can watch USA Network and Universo on every major cable network.
Watching without cable
Streaming Services
Fubo
Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month.
You can watch the Premier League on USA Network and Universo through Fubo. However, you will need to make sure that those channels are available in your region. Also, you must check that the specific match you want to watch is being broadcast by one of the channels.
Sling TV
Another streaming service that you can watch USA Network and Universo's coverage of the Premier League is Sling TV. You will need to sign up for the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get USA Network and Universo before subscribing. Also, check that the Premier League channel you want to watch is being shown on one of those channels.
Free trials and discounts
You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.
International viewing options
United Kingdom viewers
In the United Kingdom, the Premier League will be broadcast on Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime.
Canada viewers
In Canada, you can watch the Premier League through Peacock Premium and Fubo.
Australia viewers
If you are watching in Australia then you will need to be subscribed to Optus Sport.
Projected starting XI for Aston Villa
Position
Player
GK
Emiliano Martinez
RB
Matty Cash
CB
Ezri Konsa
CB
Pau Torres
LB
Lucas Digne
CDM
Amadou Onana
CDM
Youri Tielemans
RM
Leon Bailey
CAM
Morgan Rogers
LM
Jacob Ramsey
CF
Jhon Duran
Projected starting XI for Arsenal
Position
Player
GK
David Raya
RB
Ben White
CB
William Saliba
CB
Gabriel
LB
Oleksandr Zinchenko
RM
Martin Odegaard
CM
Thomas Partey
LM
Declan Rice
RW
Bukayo Saka
CF
Kai Havertz
LW
Gabriel Martinelli