How to watch Aston Villa vs. Arsenal in the Premier League: With and without cable

Here's everything you need to know to watch Aston Villa against Aston Villa in the Premier League this weekend.

By Robert Wheeler

Arsenal FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers FC - Premier League
Arsenal FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers FC - Premier League / Shaun Botterill/GettyImages
Arsenal will be looking to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title again this season. They started the campaign well by beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0. Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz both scored and assisted each other in this game.

The Gunners face Aston Villa in their next match where they will also be taking on their old boss Unai Emery. Villa beat Arsenal twice in the league last season and this was one of the reasons that they came up short of Manchester City.

Watching with cable

Cable TV channels

The Aston Villa against Arsenal match will be on USA Network and Universo. It will kick off at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 24. The game will take place at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

Subscription details

You can watch USA Network and Universo on every major cable network.

Watching without cable

Streaming Services

Fubo

Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month. 

You can watch the Premier League on USA Network and Universo through Fubo. However, you will need to make sure that those channels are available in your region. Also, you must check that the specific match you want to watch is being broadcast by one of the channels.

Sling TV

Another streaming service that you can watch USA Network and Universo's coverage of the Premier League is Sling TV. You will need to sign up for the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get USA Network and Universo before subscribing. Also, check that the Premier League channel you want to watch is being shown on one of those channels.

Free trials and discounts

You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.

International viewing options

United Kingdom viewers

In the United Kingdom, the Premier League will be broadcast on Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime.

Canada viewers

In Canada, you can watch the Premier League through Peacock Premium and Fubo.

Australia viewers

If you are watching in Australia then you will need to be subscribed to Optus Sport.

Projected starting XI for Aston Villa

Position

Player

GK

Emiliano Martinez

RB

Matty Cash

CB

Ezri Konsa

CB

Pau Torres

LB

Lucas Digne

CDM

Amadou Onana

CDM

Youri Tielemans

RM

Leon Bailey

CAM

Morgan Rogers

LM

Jacob Ramsey

CF

Jhon Duran

Projected starting XI for Arsenal

Position

Player

GK

David Raya

RB

Ben White

CB

William Saliba

CB

Gabriel

LB

Oleksandr Zinchenko

RM

Martin Odegaard

CM

Thomas Partey

LM

Declan Rice

RW

Bukayo Saka

CF

Kai Havertz

LW

Gabriel Martinelli

