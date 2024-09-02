How to watch Belgium vs. Israel in the Nations League: With and without cable
Amid the war in Gaza, Brussels declined to host the Nations League match between Belgium and Israel for security reasons. With safety in mind, the match between the two teams will be played behind closed doors at the Nagyerdei Stadion in Debrecen, Hungary.
While it is a shame that no spectators will be able to see great players like Kevin De Bruyne in action in the stadium, the soccer match will be televised and available on streaming platforms.
How to watch Belgium vs. Israel with cable
Cable TV channels
The Belgium vs. Israel match will be on Fox Sports 2. It will kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET on Friday, September 6. The game will take place at Nagyerdei Stadion in Debrecen, Hungary.
Subscription details
You can watch FS2 on every major cable network.
How to watch Belgium vs. Israel without cable
Fubo
With more than 200 channels featuring sports, shows, news and films, Fubo is one option to watch Belgium vs. Israel. Fubo is available to new users on a one-week free trial. After that, it costs $79.99/month.
You can watch the Nations League on FOX, FS1 and FS2 through Fubo. However, you must check that those channels are available in your region.
Free trials and discounts
Sign up for fubo.tv to get a free trial for a week. After that, it will cost you $79.99/month.
International viewing options
- United Kingdom viewers: UK viewers can watch the Nations League on ITV and Premier Sports.
- Canada viewers: In Canada, you can watch the Nations League on DAZN.
- Australia viewers: If you are watching from Australia, you must be subscribed to Optus Sports.
Projected starting XI for Belgium
Position
Player
GK
Koen Casteels
RB
Timothy Castagne
CB
Wout Faes
CB
Zeno Debast
LB
Arthur Theate
RM
Kevin De Bruyne
CM
Amadou Onana
LM
Youri Tielemans
RW
Dodi Lukebakio
CF
Lois Openda
LW
Jeremy Doku
Projected starting XI for Israel
Position
Player
GK
Yoav Gerafi
RB
Eli Dasa
CB
Idan Nachmias
CB
Raz Shlomo
LB
Denny Gropper
RM
Ramzi Safuri
CM
Neta Lavi
LM
Dor Peretz
RW
Dan Biton
CF
Tai Baribo
LW
Manor Solomon