How to watch Belgium vs. Israel in the Nations League: With and without cable

Interested in watching Belgium vs. Israel in the Nations League this week? Here's everything you need to know.

By Robert Wheeler

France v Belgium: Round of 16 - UEFA EURO 2024
France v Belgium: Round of 16 - UEFA EURO 2024 / Alex Livesey/GettyImages
Amid the war in Gaza, Brussels declined to host the Nations League match between Belgium and Israel for security reasons. With safety in mind, the match between the two teams will be played behind closed doors at the Nagyerdei Stadion in Debrecen, Hungary.

While it is a shame that no spectators will be able to see great players like Kevin De Bruyne in action in the stadium, the soccer match will be televised and available on streaming platforms.

How to watch Belgium vs. Israel with cable

Cable TV channels

The Belgium vs. Israel match will be on Fox Sports 2. It will kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET on Friday, September 6. The game will take place at Nagyerdei Stadion in Debrecen, Hungary.

Subscription details

You can watch FS2 on every major cable network.

How to watch Belgium vs. Israel without cable

Fubo

With more than 200 channels featuring sports, shows, news and films, Fubo is one option to watch Belgium vs. Israel. Fubo is available to new users on a one-week free trial. After that, it costs $79.99/month. 

You can watch the Nations League on FOX, FS1 and FS2 through Fubo. However, you must check that those channels are available in your region.

Free trials and discounts

Sign up for fubo.tv to get a free trial for a week. After that, it will cost you $79.99/month. 

International viewing options

  • United Kingdom viewers: UK viewers can watch the Nations League on ITV and Premier Sports.
  • Canada viewers: In Canada, you can watch the Nations League on DAZN. 
  • Australia viewers: If you are watching from Australia, you must be subscribed to Optus Sports.

Projected starting XI for Belgium

Position

Player

GK

Koen Casteels

RB

Timothy Castagne

CB

Wout Faes

CB

Zeno Debast

LB

Arthur Theate

RM

Kevin De Bruyne

CM

Amadou Onana

LM

Youri Tielemans

RW

Dodi Lukebakio

CF

Lois Openda

LW

Jeremy Doku

Projected starting XI for Israel

Position

Player

GK

Yoav Gerafi

RB

Eli Dasa

CB

Idan Nachmias

CB

Raz Shlomo

LB

Denny Gropper

RM

Ramzi Safuri

CM

Neta Lavi

LM

Dor Peretz

RW

Dan Biton

CF

Tai Baribo

LW

Manor Solomon

