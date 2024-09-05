How to watch Big Ten Network during Comcast/Xfinity blackout
Earlier this week, Disney pulled ABC and ESPN from DirecTV due to a contract dispute, preventing customers from accessing some college football and NFL games just as their seasons are starting. To make matters worse, fans might face additional frustration if they're looking for the Big Ten Network, which is also affected by a separate carriage dispute.
According to the Associated Press, Comcast is blacking out live events featuring Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington, the four schools that departed the Pac-12 for the Big Ten, on the Big Ten Network. The cable provider wants to keep BTN on an expanded tier rather than the basic package and is refusing to pay in-market rates for the four West Coast schools as they move to the conference.
With Week 2 of college football approaching, Comcast/Xfinity customers looking to watch these newly added schools will need alternatives if the games aren't nationally televised. This presents a challenge, as fans obviously want the easiest and most accessible options to watch when networks like ABC, ESPN, CBS, NBC, or another national station isn't airing their games.
How to watch the Big Ten Network during Comcast/Xfinity blackout?
Comcast/Xfinity customers looking to watch non-nationally televised games featuring the Ducks, Trojans, Bruins, and Huskies might be wondering how to access Big Ten Network coverage. Luckily, there are streaming options available.
Streamer
Cost
Free trial?
$72.99/month
Yes, 7 days
$76.99/month
Yes, 3 days
Sling TV (Orange)
$40/month
No, but has discount for new users
$79.99/month
Yes, 7 days
FuboTV offers access to the Big Ten Network and provides a seven-day free trial for new customers who want to watch a few games. Sling also offers discounts for new users, including a reduced monthly rate. Hulu + Live TV includes the Big Ten Network and offers a three-day free trial.
However, keep in mind that you'll need to cancel before the trial period ends to avoid being charged the full subscription price.
While it’s not an ideal situation, there are alternatives for those wanting to watch Big Ten Network games featuring Oregon, UCLA, USC, or Washington. If the Comcast/Xfinity blackouts continue, you can explore these options to catch coverage of these schools throughout the season and for other sports, including if this lasts into the college basketball campaign.