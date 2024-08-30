Fansided

How to watch Bologna vs. Empoli in Serie A: With and without cable

Here's everything you need to know to watch Bologna versus Empoli in Serie A this weekend.

By Robert Wheeler

Napoli v Bologna - Serie A
Napoli v Bologna - Serie A / Image Photo Agency/GettyImages
Bologna has not had the best of starts in Serie A this season. They drew with Udinese in their first game before losing 3-0 to Napoli. Bologna's opposition this weekend Empoli have enjoyed as solid opening to their campaign.

Empoli drew with Monza before they defeated AS Roma 2-1 — thanks to goals from Emmanuel Gyasi and Lorenzo Colombo. One of Empoli's best players against Roma was Liam Henderson who comes from Scotland.

Henderson is one of several Scottish players to be plying their trade in Serie A this season. This includes Che Adams of Torino and Scott McTominay who is set to join Napoli from Manchester United.

Watching with cable

Cable TV channels

The Bologna against Empoli match will be on CBS Sports Golazo Network. It will kick off at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 31. The game will take place at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna, Italy.

Subscription details

Watch this match on the CBS Sports Golazo Network for free with the CBS Sports app, available on Roku, Apple+, Amazon Fire and more.

Watching without cable

Streaming Services

Paramount+

Paramount+ is a streaming service that covers all the action in Champions League, the Championship and Serie A, in addition to television shows and movies.

Free trials and discounts

Check out Paramount+ with a seven-day free trial, or subscribe on plans for either $5.99 per month or $59.99 for the year.

International viewing options

United Kingdom viewers

In the United Kingdom, Serie A will be broadcast on TNT Sports.

Canada viewers

In Canada, you can watch Serie A on Fubo.

Australia viewers

If you are watching Serie A in Australia then you will need to be subscribed to beIN Sports Connect.

Projected starting XI for Bologna

Position

Player

GK

Lukasz Skorupski

RB

Stefan Posch

CB

Jhon Lucumi

CB

Sam Beukema

LB

Juan Miranda

RM

Nikola Moro

CM

Remo Freuler

LM

Michel Aebischer

RW

Riccardo Orsolini

CF

Santiago Castro

LW

Jesper Karlsson

Projected starting XI for Empoli

Position

Player

GK

Devis Stiven Vasquez Llach

CB

Sebastian Walukiewicz

CB

Ardian Ismajli

CB

Mattia Viti

RWB

Emmanuel Gyasi

CM

Liam Henderson

CM

Nicolas Haas

LWB

Giuseppe Pezzella

CAM

Jacopo Fazzini

CAM

Sebastiano Esposito

CF

Lorenzo Colombo

