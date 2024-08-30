How to watch Bologna vs. Empoli in Serie A: With and without cable
Bologna has not had the best of starts in Serie A this season. They drew with Udinese in their first game before losing 3-0 to Napoli. Bologna's opposition this weekend Empoli have enjoyed as solid opening to their campaign.
Empoli drew with Monza before they defeated AS Roma 2-1 — thanks to goals from Emmanuel Gyasi and Lorenzo Colombo. One of Empoli's best players against Roma was Liam Henderson who comes from Scotland.
Henderson is one of several Scottish players to be plying their trade in Serie A this season. This includes Che Adams of Torino and Scott McTominay who is set to join Napoli from Manchester United.
Watching with cable
Cable TV channels
The Bologna against Empoli match will be on CBS Sports Golazo Network. It will kick off at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 31. The game will take place at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna, Italy.
Subscription details
Watch this match on the CBS Sports Golazo Network for free with the CBS Sports app, available on Roku, Apple+, Amazon Fire and more.
Watching without cable
Streaming Services
Paramount+
Paramount+ is a streaming service that covers all the action in Champions League, the Championship and Serie A, in addition to television shows and movies.
Free trials and discounts
Check out Paramount+ with a seven-day free trial, or subscribe on plans for either $5.99 per month or $59.99 for the year.
International viewing options
United Kingdom viewers
In the United Kingdom, Serie A will be broadcast on TNT Sports.
Canada viewers
In Canada, you can watch Serie A on Fubo.
Australia viewers
If you are watching Serie A in Australia then you will need to be subscribed to beIN Sports Connect.
Projected starting XI for Bologna
Position
Player
GK
Lukasz Skorupski
RB
Stefan Posch
CB
Jhon Lucumi
CB
Sam Beukema
LB
Juan Miranda
RM
Nikola Moro
CM
Remo Freuler
LM
Michel Aebischer
RW
Riccardo Orsolini
CF
Santiago Castro
LW
Jesper Karlsson
Projected starting XI for Empoli
Position
Player
GK
Devis Stiven Vasquez Llach
CB
Sebastian Walukiewicz
CB
Ardian Ismajli
CB
Mattia Viti
RWB
Emmanuel Gyasi
CM
Liam Henderson
CM
Nicolas Haas
LWB
Giuseppe Pezzella
CAM
Jacopo Fazzini
CAM
Sebastiano Esposito
CF
Lorenzo Colombo