How to watch Caitlin Clark in Fever vs Sparks WNBA rematch: TV channel, live stream
Caitlin Clark will be back in action on Tuesday night as the Indiana Fever take on Cameron Brink and the Los Angeles Sparks.
While Brink has had a less rocky start to her WNBA career than Clark, both come into the game with just one win on the season. The Fever are 1-6 while the Sparks are 1-4.
The Fever's lone win came against the Sparks on Friday. Clark had a double-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, four steals and a block in her most complete game yet. She had just two turnovers and two personal fouls. Brink had 15 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks but got into foul trouble.
The rematch is going to be a must-watch.
What channel is Caitlin Clark playing on tonight in Fever vs. Sparks?
Tuesday night's game between the Fever and Sparks will be broadcast on NBA TV, with a wider audience able to tune in than normal.
Many cable providers carry NBA TV while satellite providers also can give you access. It is widely available on streaming services as well as NBA League Pass.
Clark is still the hottest ticket in the WNBA and the game should draw strong ratings.
What time does the Fever game start vs. Sparks tonight?
Tip-off is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT with Clark and Cameron Brink each looking to win their second game in the WNBA.
This time, it will be Brink facing a rowdy home crowd. Fever fans should be, pardon the pub, feverish to see their team after a week away.
How to watch Fever vs. Sparks: Stream Caitlin Clark's next WNBA game
- Date: Tuesday, May 28
- Start Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
- Location: Gainbridge FieldHouse in Indianapolis, IN
- TV Channel: NBA TV
- Live Stream: WNBA League Pass, FuboTV
As always, you can stream WNBA games through WNBA League Pass. A year-long subscription costs just $34.99 per season while a monthly subscription will run you $12.99 per month.
Because Tuesday's game is on NBA TV, fans can also catch the action through FuboTV, which carries NBA TV. Fubo is a paid subscription for cord-cutters. The good news is new users can take advantage of a 7-day free trial to watch the Fever vs. Sparks game and a whole lot more.