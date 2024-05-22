How to watch Caitlin Clark’s game against Skylar Diggins-Smith and Seattle Storm
Caitlin Clark is still looking for her first taste of victory as a member of the Indiana Fever. The start of her WNBA career hasn't gone as hoped, but Wednesday night brings another opportunity for a long-awaited W.
The Fever are taking on the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena with Clark going up against veteran guard Skylar Diggins-Smith. The six-time WNBA All-Star joined the Storm this year. She's from Indiana herself, so she'll be looking to give the new kid in town her own "welcome to the league" moment.
It may be a tough individual matchup for Clark but this might be the Fever's best chance to notch a win so far this season. Indiana is 0-4 but the Storm aren't doing much better at 1-3.
How can fans tune in?
How to watch Caitlin Clark vs. Seattle Storm
- Date: Wednesday, May 22
- Start Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Stadium: Climate Pledge Arena
- TV info: WTHR Channel 13 (in Seattle)
- Live stream: WNBA League Pass or Amazon Prime (with trial)
Unfortunately, this won't be the easiest game to find on television or streaming. If you're in the Seattle area, you're in luck. You can tune into WTHR to watch.
Otherwise, you'll have to stream either by subscribing to WNBA League Pass or hopping over to Amazon Prime to use their WNBA League Pass free trial. Links to both options are above.
Clark's struggles have been noteworthy but she's still averaging 17 points per game. The issue is she's also averaging 6.5 turnovers per game. Growing pains are to be expected jumping up to the next level. The important thing is that she continues to learn from her rough moments and finds her feet.
It will be interesting to see what new lessons she's picked up over the last week and how she can apply them against the Storm.