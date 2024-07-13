Fansided

How to watch Canada vs. Uruguay at the Copa América: With and without cable

Here's everything you need to know to watch Canada against Uruguay in the Copa América bronze medal game.

By Robert Wheeler

Canada Training and Press Conference - CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024
Canada Training and Press Conference - CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024 / Sarah Stier/GettyImages
The match for third place is the game no one wants to play. However, it would be some achievement for Canada to come third at Copa America. Jesse Marsch has not been in charge of Les Rouges long but has done extremely well to get to the semi-finals of this tournament. Especially as the United States and Mexico — who will also be co-hosting the 2026 World Cup — went out in the group stages.

Saturday's game will be tough for Canada as they take on a Uruguay side that was one of the favorites going into this competition. Uruguay ultimately lost 1-0 to Colombia in the semi-finals as Argentina defeated the Canadians. This match will also see Marsch come up against Marcelo Bielsa who he replaced as the manager of Leeds United.

How to watch Canada vs. Uruguay with cable

Cable TV channels

The Canada vs Uruguay match will be on FOX Sports 1 and TUDN. It will kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 13. The game will take place at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, United States.

Subscription details

You can watch FS1 on every major cable network. If you want to watch in Spanish then TUDN is for you and you can get it through most cable networks.

How to watch Canada vs. Uruguay without cable

Fubo

Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month. 

You can watch Copa América on FOX, FOX Sports 1 and FOX Sports 2 through Fubo. However, you must check that those channels are available in your region.

Sling TV

Another streaming service that you can watch FOX, FS1 and FS2's coverage of Copa America on is Sling TV. You will need to sign up to the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add-on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get FOX before subscribing. 

Free trials and discounts

You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.

International viewing options for Canada vs. Uruguay

United Kingdom viewers

UK viewers can watch Copa América on Premier Sports which is available for £10.99/month.

Canada viewers

In Canada you can watch Copa America on TSN where subscriptions start at $19.99/month. 

Australia viewers

If you are watching from Australia, you must be subscribed to Optus Sports, which is available for $24.99/month.

Projected starting XI for Canada

Position

Player

GK

Maxime Crepeau

RB

Alistair Johnston

CB

Moise Bombito

CB

Derek Cornelius

LB

Alphonso Davies

RM

Richie Laryea

CM

Ismael Kone

CM

Stephen Eustaquio

LM

Jacob Shaffelburg

CF

Jonathan David

CF

Cyle Larin

Projected starting XI for Uruguay

Position

Player

GK

Sergio Rochet

RCB

Sebastian Caceres

CB

Jose Maria Gimenez

LCB

Mathias Olivera

RWB

Federico Valverde

CM

Manuel Ugarte

CM

Rodrigo Bentancur

LWB

Nicolas de la Cruz

RW

Facundo Pellistri

CF

Darwin Nunez

LW

Maximiliano Araujo

