How to watch Canada vs. Uruguay at the Copa América: With and without cable
The match for third place is the game no one wants to play. However, it would be some achievement for Canada to come third at Copa America. Jesse Marsch has not been in charge of Les Rouges long but has done extremely well to get to the semi-finals of this tournament. Especially as the United States and Mexico — who will also be co-hosting the 2026 World Cup — went out in the group stages.
Saturday's game will be tough for Canada as they take on a Uruguay side that was one of the favorites going into this competition. Uruguay ultimately lost 1-0 to Colombia in the semi-finals as Argentina defeated the Canadians. This match will also see Marsch come up against Marcelo Bielsa who he replaced as the manager of Leeds United.
How to watch Canada vs. Uruguay with cable
Cable TV channels
The Canada vs Uruguay match will be on FOX Sports 1 and TUDN. It will kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 13. The game will take place at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, United States.
Subscription details
You can watch FS1 on every major cable network. If you want to watch in Spanish then TUDN is for you and you can get it through most cable networks.
How to watch Canada vs. Uruguay without cable
Fubo
Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month.
You can watch Copa América on FOX, FOX Sports 1 and FOX Sports 2 through Fubo. However, you must check that those channels are available in your region.
Sling TV
Another streaming service that you can watch FOX, FS1 and FS2's coverage of Copa America on is Sling TV. You will need to sign up to the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add-on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get FOX before subscribing.
Free trials and discounts
You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.
International viewing options for Canada vs. Uruguay
United Kingdom viewers
UK viewers can watch Copa América on Premier Sports which is available for £10.99/month.
Canada viewers
In Canada you can watch Copa America on TSN where subscriptions start at $19.99/month.
Australia viewers
If you are watching from Australia, you must be subscribed to Optus Sports, which is available for $24.99/month.
Projected starting XI for Canada
Position
Player
GK
Maxime Crepeau
RB
Alistair Johnston
CB
Moise Bombito
CB
Derek Cornelius
LB
Alphonso Davies
RM
Richie Laryea
CM
Ismael Kone
CM
Stephen Eustaquio
LM
Jacob Shaffelburg
CF
Jonathan David
CF
Cyle Larin
Projected starting XI for Uruguay
Position
Player
GK
Sergio Rochet
RCB
Sebastian Caceres
CB
Jose Maria Gimenez
LCB
Mathias Olivera
RWB
Federico Valverde
CM
Manuel Ugarte
CM
Rodrigo Bentancur
LWB
Nicolas de la Cruz
RW
Facundo Pellistri
CF
Darwin Nunez
LW
Maximiliano Araujo