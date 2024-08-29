Fansided

How to watch Clemson vs. Georgia with & without cable: Full streaming guide

Clemson and Georgia will collide in a matchup of ranked teams.

By Rob Wolkenbrod

One of the marquee matchups in Week 1 of the college football season features No. 14 Clemson traveling to face No. 1 Georgia, a showdown between top ACC and SEC teams as they begin their respective schedules. Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium will host the game, with kickoff set for 12:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

While the outcome won't make or break a team's College Football Playoff chances like in previous years, now that 12 teams qualify, it remains an important matchup. This is especially true in the highly competitive SEC and with the Tigers facing tough competition in their own deep conference.

A win for Clemson would provide an early boost to their resume to start the year, and they'll certainly be considered underdogs against a title favorite.

How to watch Clemson vs. Georgia with cable

Using your cable provider's online platform

If you won’t be home for kickoff, you can still watch the game through your cable provider’s online platform. Whether you're with Spectrum, Cox, or another provider, just head over to their streaming service, log in with your credentials, and start watching.

Watching on network TV channels

ABC will broadcast this game, making it easy for fans to watch on cable. To find the channel, check with your cable provider, as channel numbers may vary by region.

Here are the ABC channel numbers for some national services:

Service Provider

Channel Number

Cox Communications

See local listings

Dish Network

Channel 7

AT&T DirecTV

See local listings

Verizon Fios

HD Channel 506/507 or see local listings

Charter Spectrum

See local listings

AT&T U-Verse

Channel 4

Comcast Xfinity

See local listings

Streaming options without cable

Subscription-based streaming services with ABC

Streamer

Cost

Free trial?

YouTube TV

$72.99/month

Yes, 7 days

Hulu + Live TV

$76.99/month

Yes, 3 days

Sling TV (Orange)

$40/month

No, but has discount for new users

FuboTV

$79.99/month

Yes, 7 days


Free trials and discounts

FuboTV offers a free seven-day trial before the regular monthly charges begin, while Sling provides special rates for new users, including discounts on the monthly subscription. Hulu + Live TV also includes ESPN+ and Disney+ in select bundles, with a three-day free trial available. However, it's important to remember that with free trials and promotional discounts, you'll need to cancel before the trial period ends to avoid being charged the full price.

Watching on mobile devices

All of the above options have mobile apps available on Apple's App Store or the Google Play Store on Android.

