How to watch Clemson vs. Georgia with & without cable: Full streaming guide
One of the marquee matchups in Week 1 of the college football season features No. 14 Clemson traveling to face No. 1 Georgia, a showdown between top ACC and SEC teams as they begin their respective schedules. Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium will host the game, with kickoff set for 12:00 p.m. ET on ABC.
While the outcome won't make or break a team's College Football Playoff chances like in previous years, now that 12 teams qualify, it remains an important matchup. This is especially true in the highly competitive SEC and with the Tigers facing tough competition in their own deep conference.
A win for Clemson would provide an early boost to their resume to start the year, and they'll certainly be considered underdogs against a title favorite.
How to watch Clemson vs. Georgia with cable
Using your cable provider's online platform
If you won’t be home for kickoff, you can still watch the game through your cable provider’s online platform. Whether you're with Spectrum, Cox, or another provider, just head over to their streaming service, log in with your credentials, and start watching.
Watching on network TV channels
ABC will broadcast this game, making it easy for fans to watch on cable. To find the channel, check with your cable provider, as channel numbers may vary by region.
Here are the ABC channel numbers for some national services:
Service Provider
Channel Number
Cox Communications
Dish Network
Channel 7
AT&T DirecTV
Verizon Fios
HD Channel 506/507 or see local listings
Charter Spectrum
AT&T U-Verse
Channel 4
Comcast Xfinity
Streaming options without cable
Subscription-based streaming services with ABC
Streamer
Cost
Free trial?
$72.99/month
Yes, 7 days
$76.99/month
Yes, 3 days
Sling TV (Orange)
$40/month
No, but has discount for new users
$79.99/month
Yes, 7 days
Free trials and discounts
FuboTV offers a free seven-day trial before the regular monthly charges begin, while Sling provides special rates for new users, including discounts on the monthly subscription. Hulu + Live TV also includes ESPN+ and Disney+ in select bundles, with a three-day free trial available. However, it's important to remember that with free trials and promotional discounts, you'll need to cancel before the trial period ends to avoid being charged the full price.
Watching on mobile devices
All of the above options have mobile apps available on Apple's App Store or the Google Play Store on Android.