How to watch Club America vs. Colorado Rapids in Leagues Cup: With and without cable
We are now in the quarter-finals of the Leagues Cup where Club America take on the Colorado Rapids. America along with Mazatlan are the only teams from Liga MX to make it to this stage in the competition.
The Colorado Rapids are in good company of MLS teams in the quarter-finals. Columbus Crew, New York City FC, Seattle Sounders, Los Angeles FC and the Philadelphia Union are all also still in the tournament.
How to watch Club America vs. the Colorado Rapids with cable
Cable TV channels
The Club America against the Colorado Rapids match will be on Univision and TUDN. It will kick off at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 17. The game will occur at Dignity Health Sports Park
in California, United States.
Subscription details
You can watch Univision and TUDN on every major cable network; they are both Spanish-language channels.
How to watch Club America vs. the Colorado Rapids without cable
MLS Season Pass
Every Leagues Cup game is on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and is available for $12.99 monthly or $79 for the whole season.
Fubo
Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week-free trial and will cost you $79.99/month.
You can watch some of the Leagues Cup games on Univision and TUDN through Fubo. However, please check if those channels are available in your region and if one of those channels broadcasts the Leagues Cup match you want to watch.
Sling TV
Another streaming service that you can use to watch Univision and TUDN's coverage of the Leagues Cup is Sling TV. You must sign up for the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get FOX or UniMas before subscribing and that the specific Leagues Cup game you want to watch is on one of these channels.
Free trials and discounts
MLS Season Pass is cheaper for existing Apple TV customers. If you do not have Apple TV then it will cost you $14.99 monthly or $99 for the season.
You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.
International viewing options
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV is available in most countries around the World. The pricing will be similar to US prices. In the United Kingdom per instance, it will cost you £12.99 each month or £79 for the season, while non-Apple TV members will have to pay £14.99 monthly or £99 for the whole campaign.
Projected starting XI for Club America
Position
Player
GK
Luis Malagon
RB
Israel Reyes
CB
Nestor Araujo
CB
Igor Lichnovsky
LB
Cristian Borja
CDM
Richard Sanchez
CDM
Alvaro Fidalgo
RM
Javairo Dilrosun
CAM
Diego Alfonso Valdes Contreras
LM
Brian Rodriguez
CF
Rodrigo Aguirre
Projected starting XI for the Colorado Rapids
Position
Player
GK
Zack Steffen
RB
Keegan Rosenberry
CB
Lalas Abubakar
CB
Andreas Maxso
LB
Sam Vines
CDM
Cole Bassett
CDM
Oliver Larraz
RM
Calvin Harris
CAM
Djordje Mihailovic
LM
Jonathan Lewis
CF
Rafael Navarro