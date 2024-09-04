Fansided

How to watch Colorado vs. Nebraska with & without cable: Full streaming guide

Details on how to watch a non-conference matchup of Colorado vs. Nebraska.

By Rob Wolkenbrod

North Dakota State v Colorado
North Dakota State v Colorado / Ric Tapia/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

North Dakota State gave Colorado a scare in Week 1 of the college football season, but head coach Deion Sanders' squad ultimately secured the victory. Meanwhile, Nebraska had no trouble with UTEP, also starting their season 1-0. Now, these teams will face off in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Nebraska has lost to Colorado three times in a row, most recently in 2023 when the Buffaloes' hype train was just gaining momentum. After dropping that game on the road, Nebraska now returns home, aiming to turn the tide one year later.

Colorado looked quite vulnerable in Week 1, giving Matt Rhule's squad an opportunity to make a statement with a victory over one of college football's most talked-about teams. However, with Shedeur Sanders under center for the Buffaloes, the Cornhuskers will still face tough opposition.

How to watch Colorado vs. Nebraska with cable

Using your cable provider's online platform

If you can’t watch the game at home, don’t worry — you can still catch the action through your cable provider’s online platform. Many providers offer their own streaming services, allowing you to tune in from anywhere.

Watching on network TV channels

With NBC broadcasting this game, it should be easy for fans to access. Simply switch to the channel when it’s time to tune in and catch the action. To find out which channel NBC is on with your cable provider, it’s best to check directly with them.

Here are some NBC channel numbers for national services:

Service Provider

Channel Number

Cox Communications

See local listings

Dish Network

See local listings

AT&T DirecTV

See local listings

Verizon Fios

See local listings

Charter Spectrum

See local listings

AT&T U-Verse

See local listings

Comcast Xfinity

See local listings

Streaming options without cable

Subscription-based streaming services with NBC

Streamer

Cost

Free trial?

YouTube TV

$72.99/month

Yes, 7 days

Hulu + Live TV

$76.99/month

Yes, 3 days

Sling TV (Orange)

$40/month

No, but has discount for new users

FuboTV

$79.99/month

Yes, 7 days

Free trials and discounts

As mentioned earlier, FuboTV offers a seven-day free trial before the monthly fee begins. Sling provides discounts to new users, including a reduced rate on the monthly cost. Hulu + Live TV offers NBC, with a three-day free trial available. Just keep in mind that with free trials and promotional discounts, you'll need to cancel before the trial period ends to avoid being charged the full price.

Watching on mobile devices

All of the above options have mobile apps available on Apple's App Store or the Google Play Store on Android.

feed

Home/College Football