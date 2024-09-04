How to watch Colorado vs. Nebraska with & without cable: Full streaming guide
North Dakota State gave Colorado a scare in Week 1 of the college football season, but head coach Deion Sanders' squad ultimately secured the victory. Meanwhile, Nebraska had no trouble with UTEP, also starting their season 1-0. Now, these teams will face off in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.
Nebraska has lost to Colorado three times in a row, most recently in 2023 when the Buffaloes' hype train was just gaining momentum. After dropping that game on the road, Nebraska now returns home, aiming to turn the tide one year later.
Colorado looked quite vulnerable in Week 1, giving Matt Rhule's squad an opportunity to make a statement with a victory over one of college football's most talked-about teams. However, with Shedeur Sanders under center for the Buffaloes, the Cornhuskers will still face tough opposition.
How to watch Colorado vs. Nebraska with cable
Using your cable provider's online platform
If you can’t watch the game at home, don’t worry — you can still catch the action through your cable provider’s online platform. Many providers offer their own streaming services, allowing you to tune in from anywhere.
Watching on network TV channels
With NBC broadcasting this game, it should be easy for fans to access. Simply switch to the channel when it’s time to tune in and catch the action. To find out which channel NBC is on with your cable provider, it’s best to check directly with them.
Here are some NBC channel numbers for national services:
Service Provider
Channel Number
Cox Communications
Dish Network
AT&T DirecTV
Verizon Fios
Charter Spectrum
AT&T U-Verse
Comcast Xfinity
Streaming options without cable
Subscription-based streaming services with NBC
Streamer
Cost
Free trial?
$72.99/month
Yes, 7 days
$76.99/month
Yes, 3 days
Sling TV (Orange)
$40/month
No, but has discount for new users
$79.99/month
Yes, 7 days
Free trials and discounts
As mentioned earlier, FuboTV offers a seven-day free trial before the monthly fee begins. Sling provides discounts to new users, including a reduced rate on the monthly cost. Hulu + Live TV offers NBC, with a three-day free trial available. Just keep in mind that with free trials and promotional discounts, you'll need to cancel before the trial period ends to avoid being charged the full price.
Watching on mobile devices
All of the above options have mobile apps available on Apple's App Store or the Google Play Store on Android.