How to watch Colorado vs. North Dakota State with and without cable: Full streaming guide
The Colorado Buffaloes enter Year 2 of the Deion Sanders experience with high hopes. After going 4-8 in 2023, Coach Prime and Shedeur Sanders are on a mission to prove they can make waves in the Big 12.
Standing in their way in Week 1 are the North Dakota State Bison. The FCS powerhouse lost head coach Matt Entz to an assistant coaching job at USC. Now it's up to former Wyoming offensive coordinator Tim Polasek to get them back into contention. A strong showing against an FBS opponent to start the season would make quite the statement.
The Buffaloes have their doubters, but they also have some of the top individual talents in college football. Along with Sanders at quarterback, Travis Hunter returns as a two-way star at wide receiver and defensive back.
Will Colorado show the college football world they're not to be taken lightly? Or will NDSU pull off a shocker?
Colorado vs. North Dakota State
Information
Date
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024
Time
8:00 p.m. ET
Location
Folsom Field
TV
ESPN
How to watch Colorado vs. North Dakota State with cable
Using your cable provider's online platform
If you won't be in front of a television for gametime, fear not. Your cable provider almost certainly has an online platform. Depending on which service you subscribe to, you can pop over to their website and log in with your credentials to watch online.
Watching on network TV channels
Since the game is on ESPN, it should be easy for most cable subscribers to find.
Of course, if you don't already know the channel for ESPN, it could get more difficult. The good news is we're here to make it as easy as possible for you.
Here's where you can find ESPN on some of the biggest service providers out there.
Service Provider
Channel Number
Cox Communications
Dish Network
AT&T DirecTV
Channel 206
Verizon Fios
Channel 70 / 570 HD
Charter Spectrum
AT&T U-Verse
Channel 602 / 1602 HD
Comcast Xfinity
Streaming options for Colorado vs. North Dakota State without cable
Subscription-based streaming services with ESPN
Streamer
Cost
Free trial?
$72.99/month
Yes, 7 days
$76.99/month
Yes, 3 days
Sling TV (Orange)
$40/month
No, but has discount for new users
$79.99/month
Yes, 7 days
Free trials and discounts
The good news about subscription-based streaming services is a lot of them offer free trials and discounts to new users. FuboTV has a seven-day free trial.
Meanwhile, there are discounts for Sling and bundles for Hulu + Live TV and ESPN+ to take advantage of.
Make sure to make a note of when any trials or discounts end though! You don't want to get caught paying full price if you don't want to.
Watching on mobile devices
You can find mobile apps for all of the above services on the Apple App Store and Android Google Play Store. For ESPN specifically, look here.