How to watch Colorado vs. North Dakota State with and without cable: Full streaming guide

The Colorado Buffaloes open the season against the North Dakota State Bison on Thursday night. Here's how to watch.

By Alicia de Artola

Jul 10, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks to the media during the Big 12 Media Days at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports / Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
The Colorado Buffaloes enter Year 2 of the Deion Sanders experience with high hopes. After going 4-8 in 2023, Coach Prime and Shedeur Sanders are on a mission to prove they can make waves in the Big 12.

Standing in their way in Week 1 are the North Dakota State Bison. The FCS powerhouse lost head coach Matt Entz to an assistant coaching job at USC. Now it's up to former Wyoming offensive coordinator Tim Polasek to get them back into contention. A strong showing against an FBS opponent to start the season would make quite the statement.

The Buffaloes have their doubters, but they also have some of the top individual talents in college football. Along with Sanders at quarterback, Travis Hunter returns as a two-way star at wide receiver and defensive back.

Will Colorado show the college football world they're not to be taken lightly? Or will NDSU pull off a shocker?

Colorado vs. North Dakota State

Information

Date

Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024

Time

8:00 p.m. ET
7:00 p.m. CT
6:00 p.m. MT (local)
5:00 p.m. PT

Location

Folsom Field
Boulder, CO

TV

ESPN

How to watch Colorado vs. North Dakota State with cable

Using your cable provider's online platform

If you won't be in front of a television for gametime, fear not. Your cable provider almost certainly has an online platform. Depending on which service you subscribe to, you can pop over to their website and log in with your credentials to watch online.

Watching on network TV channels

Since the game is on ESPN, it should be easy for most cable subscribers to find.

Of course, if you don't already know the channel for ESPN, it could get more difficult. The good news is we're here to make it as easy as possible for you.

Here's where you can find ESPN on some of the biggest service providers out there.

Service Provider

Channel Number

Cox Communications

See local listings

Dish Network

Channel 140 / 144

AT&T DirecTV

Channel 206

Verizon Fios

Channel 70 / 570 HD

Charter Spectrum

See local listings

AT&T U-Verse

Channel 602 / 1602 HD

Comcast Xfinity

See local listings

Streaming options for Colorado vs. North Dakota State without cable

Subscription-based streaming services with ESPN

Streamer

Cost

Free trial?

YouTube TV

$72.99/month

Yes, 7 days

Hulu + Live TV

$76.99/month

Yes, 3 days

Sling TV (Orange)

$40/month

No, but has discount for new users

FuboTV

$79.99/month

Yes, 7 days

Free trials and discounts

The good news about subscription-based streaming services is a lot of them offer free trials and discounts to new users. FuboTV has a seven-day free trial.

Meanwhile, there are discounts for Sling and bundles for Hulu + Live TV and ESPN+ to take advantage of.

Make sure to make a note of when any trials or discounts end though! You don't want to get caught paying full price if you don't want to.

Watching on mobile devices

You can find mobile apps for all of the above services on the Apple App Store and Android Google Play Store. For ESPN specifically, look here.

