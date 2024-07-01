How to watch Costa Rica vs. Paraguay at the Copa América: With and without cable
Paraguay are already out of Copa America as they have lost their opening two games. However, Costa Rica — who earned a point in a 0-0 draw with Brazil — have a very slim chance of going through. Los Ticos need to beat Paraguay and hope that Brazil loses to Colombia. Even then, they would also need a six-goal swing on the difference. This is not impossible but improbable. Nevertheless, both teams will be playing for pride in this game.
Watching with cable
Cable TV channels
The Costa Rica versus Paraguay match will be on FOX Sports 2 and UniMas. It will kick off at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 2. The game will take place at Q2 Stadium in Austin, United States.
Subscription details
You can watch FS2 on every major cable network. If you want to watch in Spanish then UniMas is for you and you can get it through most cable networks.
Watching without cable
Streaming Services
Fubo
Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a weeks free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month.
You can watch Copa América on FOX, FOX Sports 1 and FOX Sports 2 through Fubo. However, you must check that those channels are available in your region.
Sling TV
Another streaming service that you can watch FOX, FS1 and FS2's coverage of Copa America on is Sling TV. You will need to sign up to the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add-on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get FOX before subscribing.
Free trials and discounts
You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.
International viewing options
United Kingdom viewers
UK viewers can watch Copa América on Premier Sports which is available for £10.99/month.
Canada viewers
In Canada you can watch Copa America on TSN where subscriptions start at $19.99/month.
Australia viewers
If you are watching from Australia then you need to be subscribed to Optus Sports which is available for $24.99/month.
Projected starting XI for Costa Rica
Position
Player
GK
Patrick Sequeira
CB
Jeyland Mitchell
CB
Juan Pablo Vargas
CB
Francisco Calvo
RM
Haxzel Quiros
CM
Orlando Galo
CM
Jefferson Brenes
LM
Ariel Lassiter
CAM
Warren Madrigal
CAM
Joel Campbell
CF
Alvaro Zamora
Projected starting XI for Paraguay
Position
Player
GK
Rodrigo Mario Morinigo Acosta
RB
Gustavo Velazquez
CB
Fabian Balbuena
CB
Omar Alderete
LB
Nestor Rafael Gimenez Florentin
RM
Damian Bobadilla
CM
Hernesto Caballero Benitez
LM
Mathias Villasanti
RW
Miguel Almiron
CF
Alex Adrian Arce Barrios
LW
Julio Enciso