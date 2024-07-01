Fansided

How to watch Costa Rica vs. Paraguay at the Copa América: With and without cable

Here's everything you need to know to watch Costa Rica against Paraguay in Copa América this week.

By Robert Wheeler

Colombia v Costa Rica - CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024
Colombia v Costa Rica - CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024 / Chris Coduto/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

Paraguay are already out of Copa America as they have lost their opening two games. However, Costa Rica — who earned a point in a 0-0 draw with Brazil — have a very slim chance of going through. Los Ticos need to beat Paraguay and hope that Brazil loses to Colombia. Even then, they would also need a six-goal swing on the difference. This is not impossible but improbable. Nevertheless, both teams will be playing for pride in this game.

Watching with cable

Cable TV channels

The Costa Rica versus Paraguay match will be on FOX Sports 2 and UniMas. It will kick off at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 2. The game will take place at Q2 Stadium in Austin, United States.

Subscription details

You can watch FS2 on every major cable network. If you want to watch in Spanish then UniMas is for you and you can get it through most cable networks.

Watching without cable

Streaming Services

Fubo

Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a weeks free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month. 

You can watch Copa América on FOX, FOX Sports 1 and FOX Sports 2 through Fubo. However, you must check that those channels are available in your region.

Sling TV

Another streaming service that you can watch FOX, FS1 and FS2's coverage of Copa America on is Sling TV. You will need to sign up to the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add-on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get FOX before subscribing. 

Free trials and discounts

You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.

International viewing options

United Kingdom viewers

UK viewers can watch Copa América on Premier Sports which is available for £10.99/month.

Canada viewers

In Canada you can watch Copa America on TSN where subscriptions start at $19.99/month. 

Australia viewers

If you are watching from Australia then you need to be subscribed to Optus Sports which is available for $24.99/month.

Projected starting XI for Costa Rica

Position

Player

GK

Patrick Sequeira

CB

Jeyland Mitchell

CB

Juan Pablo Vargas

CB

Francisco Calvo

RM

Haxzel Quiros

CM

Orlando Galo

CM

Jefferson Brenes

LM

Ariel Lassiter

CAM

Warren Madrigal

CAM

Joel Campbell

CF

Alvaro Zamora

Projected starting XI for Paraguay

Position

Player

GK

Rodrigo Mario Morinigo Acosta

RB

Gustavo Velazquez

CB

Fabian Balbuena

CB

Omar Alderete

LB

Nestor Rafael Gimenez Florentin

RM

Damian Bobadilla

CM

Hernesto Caballero Benitez

LM

Mathias Villasanti

RW

Miguel Almiron

CF

Alex Adrian Arce Barrios

LW

Julio Enciso

The 15 most-capped players in USMNT history. dark. Next. The 15 most-capped players in USMNT history

Home/Copa America