How to watch Coventry City vs. Norwich City in the Championship: With and without cable
Two USMNT forwards go up against each other this weekend in the Championship with Haji Wright's Coventry City playing Josh Sargent's Norwich City.
Both players will be eager to impress knowing that the Stars and Stripes are set to have a new head coach in Mauricio Pochettino.
Wright has already scored twice in the Championship this season with both goals coming in Coventry's second league game which was against Oxford United.
Sargent also has two goals in the league this season. He has scored against Blackburn Rovers - in a match where he also got an assist - and versus Sheffield United.
Both Coventry and Norwich were in action in the EFL Cup this week. The Sky Blues beat Oxford 1-0 but Wright was rested on the bench in this game. Sargent was also rested for Norwich but had to watch his side lose 4-0 to Crystal Palace of the Premier League.
Watching with cable
Cable TV channels
The Coventry against Norwich match will be on the CBS Sports Golazo Network. It will kick off at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 31. The game will take place at the Coventry Building Society Arena in Coventry, England.
Subscription details
You can watch CBS Sports Golazo Network for free via the CBS Sports app, with a connected app.
Watching without cable
Streaming Services
Paramount+
Paramount+ is a streaming service that shows series, films and sports. The sports they show include the NFL, Champions League, Serie A and the Championship.
Free trials and discounts
Paramount+ offers a seven-day free trial. You can subscribe with plans for $5.99 per month or $59.99 for the whole year.
International viewing options
United Kingdom viewers
In the United Kingdom, the Championship will be broadcast on Sky Sports with highlights on ITV.
Canada viewers
In Canada, certain Championship games will be shown on DAZN.
Australia viewers
If you want to watch the Championship in Australia then selected games will be on beIN Sports and beIN Sports Connect.
Projected starting XI for Coventry
Position
Player
GK
Oliver Dovin
RB
Milan van Ewijk
CB
Joel Latibeaudiere
CB
Luis Binks
LB
Jake Bidwell
CDM
Victor Torp
CDM
Josh Eccles
RM
Kasey Palmer
CAM
Jack Rudoni
LM
Haji Wright
CF
Ellis Simms
Projected starting XI for Norwich
Position
Player
GK
Angus Gunn
RB
Jack Stacey
CB
Shane Duffy
CB
Callum Doyle
LB
Benjamin Chrisene
CDM
Marcelino Nunez
CDM
Kenny McLean
RM
Ante Crnac
CAM
Amankwah Forson
LM
Borja Sainz
CF
Josh Sargent