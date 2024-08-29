Fansided

How to watch Coventry City vs. Norwich City in the Championship: With and without cable

Here's everything you need to know to watch Coventry City versus Norwich City in the Championship this weekend.

By Robert Wheeler

Coventry City FC v Oxford United FC - Sky Bet Championship
Coventry City FC v Oxford United FC - Sky Bet Championship / David Rogers/GettyImages
Two USMNT forwards go up against each other this weekend in the Championship with Haji Wright's Coventry City playing Josh Sargent's Norwich City.

Both players will be eager to impress knowing that the Stars and Stripes are set to have a new head coach in Mauricio Pochettino.

Wright has already scored twice in the Championship this season with both goals coming in Coventry's second league game which was against Oxford United.

Sargent also has two goals in the league this season. He has scored against Blackburn Rovers - in a match where he also got an assist - and versus Sheffield United.

Both Coventry and Norwich were in action in the EFL Cup this week. The Sky Blues beat Oxford 1-0 but Wright was rested on the bench in this game. Sargent was also rested for Norwich but had to watch his side lose 4-0 to Crystal Palace of the Premier League.

Watching with cable

Cable TV channels

The Coventry against Norwich match will be on the CBS Sports Golazo Network. It will kick off at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 31. The game will take place at the Coventry Building Society Arena in Coventry, England.

Subscription details

You can watch CBS Sports Golazo Network for free via the CBS Sports app, with a connected app.

Watching without cable

Streaming Services

Paramount+

Paramount+ is a streaming service that shows series, films and sports. The sports they show include the NFLChampions League, Serie A and the Championship. 

Free trials and discounts

Paramount+ offers a seven-day free trial. You can subscribe with plans for $5.99 per month or $59.99 for the whole year.

International viewing options

United Kingdom viewers

In the United Kingdom, the Championship will be broadcast on Sky Sports with highlights on ITV.

Canada viewers

In Canada, certain Championship games will be shown on DAZN.

Australia viewers

If you want to watch the Championship in Australia then selected games will be on beIN Sports and beIN Sports Connect.

Projected starting XI for Coventry

Position

Player

GK

Oliver Dovin

RB

Milan van Ewijk

CB

Joel Latibeaudiere

CB

Luis Binks

LB

Jake Bidwell

CDM

Victor Torp

CDM

Josh Eccles

RM

Kasey Palmer

CAM

Jack Rudoni

LM

Haji Wright

CF

Ellis Simms

Projected starting XI for Norwich

Position

Player

GK

Angus Gunn

RB

Jack Stacey

CB

Shane Duffy

CB

Callum Doyle

LB

Benjamin Chrisene

CDM

Marcelino Nunez

CDM

Kenny McLean

RM

Ante Crnac

CAM

Amankwah Forson

LM

Borja Sainz

CF

Josh Sargent

