How to watch Egypt vs. Paraguay in the Olympics: With and without cable

Here is everything you need to know to watch Egypt against Paraguay in the Olympics this week.

By Robert Wheeler

TOPSHOT-FBL-OLY-PARIS-2024-ESP-EGY
TOPSHOT-FBL-OLY-PARIS-2024-ESP-EGY / PHILIPPE LOPEZ/GettyImages
Egypt are undefeated in the Olympics so far and beat Spain 2-1 in their last game. Ibrahim Adel got both of Egypt's goals in that game.

Egypt's opposition in the next round is Paraguay who finished second behind Japan in their group. The winner of this match will play either the hosts France or Argentina in the semi-finals.

How to watch Egypt vs. Paraguay with cable

Cable TV channels

The Egypt against Paraguay match will be on Telemundo. It will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday, August 2. The game will occur at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille, France.

Subscription details

Telemundo is a Spanish language channel and it is available on every major cable network.

How to watch the Egypt vs. Paraguay without cable

Peacock Premium

Peacock Premium is NBCUniversal's streaming platform. As well as sports, it also shows movies and shows.

You can watch the Olympics on Peacock with plans starting at $8 per month with adverts. To watch without commercials it will cost $14.

Fubo

Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week-free trial and after that, it will cost you $79.99/month. You can watch the Olympics on Telemundo through Fubo.

Free trials and discounts

You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Unfortunately, Peacock does not offer a free plan anymore.

International viewing options

United Kingdom viewers

UK viewers can some of the Olympics for free on the BBC and on their streaming platform BBC iPlayer. However, to watch many of the games you will need to be subscribed to Discovery Plus which is available for a limited offer of just £3.99.

Canada viewers

In Canada, you can watch the Olympics for free on CBC and on their streaming platform CBC Gem.

Australia viewers

If you are watching the Olympics from Australia then you can do so for free on the Nine Network and on their streaming platform 9Now.

Projected starting XI for Egypt

Position

Player

GK

Hamza Alaa

RB

Karim El Debes

CB

Omar Fayed

CB

Hossam Abdelmaguid

LB

Ahmed Eid

CDM

Mohamed Elneny

CAM

Mohamed Shehata

CAM

Ahmed Kouka

RW

Zizo

CF

Osama Faisal

LW

Ibrahim Adel

Projected starting XI for Paraguay

Position

Player

GK

Roberto Fernandez

RB

Alan Nunez

CB

Fabian Balbuena

CB

Ronaldo De Jesus

LB

Leonardo Rivas

RM

Marcelo Fernandez

CM

Marcos Gomez

CM

Diego Gomez

LM

Alexis Cantero

CF

Marcelo Perez

CF

Julio Enciso

