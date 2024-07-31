How to watch Egypt vs. Paraguay in the Olympics: With and without cable
Egypt are undefeated in the Olympics so far and beat Spain 2-1 in their last game. Ibrahim Adel got both of Egypt's goals in that game.
Egypt's opposition in the next round is Paraguay who finished second behind Japan in their group. The winner of this match will play either the hosts France or Argentina in the semi-finals.
How to watch Egypt vs. Paraguay with cable
Cable TV channels
The Egypt against Paraguay match will be on Telemundo. It will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday, August 2. The game will occur at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille, France.
Subscription details
Telemundo is a Spanish language channel and it is available on every major cable network.
How to watch the Egypt vs. Paraguay without cable
Peacock Premium
Peacock Premium is NBCUniversal's streaming platform. As well as sports, it also shows movies and shows.
You can watch the Olympics on Peacock with plans starting at $8 per month with adverts. To watch without commercials it will cost $14.
Fubo
Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week-free trial and after that, it will cost you $79.99/month. You can watch the Olympics on Telemundo through Fubo.
Free trials and discounts
You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Unfortunately, Peacock does not offer a free plan anymore.
International viewing options
United Kingdom viewers
UK viewers can some of the Olympics for free on the BBC and on their streaming platform BBC iPlayer. However, to watch many of the games you will need to be subscribed to Discovery Plus which is available for a limited offer of just £3.99.
Canada viewers
In Canada, you can watch the Olympics for free on CBC and on their streaming platform CBC Gem.
Australia viewers
If you are watching the Olympics from Australia then you can do so for free on the Nine Network and on their streaming platform 9Now.
Projected starting XI for Egypt
Position
Player
GK
Hamza Alaa
RB
Karim El Debes
CB
Omar Fayed
CB
Hossam Abdelmaguid
LB
Ahmed Eid
CDM
Mohamed Elneny
CAM
Mohamed Shehata
CAM
Ahmed Kouka
RW
Zizo
CF
Osama Faisal
LW
Ibrahim Adel
Projected starting XI for Paraguay
Position
Player
GK
Roberto Fernandez
RB
Alan Nunez
CB
Fabian Balbuena
CB
Ronaldo De Jesus
LB
Leonardo Rivas
RM
Marcelo Fernandez
CM
Marcos Gomez
CM
Diego Gomez
LM
Alexis Cantero
CF
Marcelo Perez
CF
Julio Enciso