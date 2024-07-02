How to watch England vs. Switzerland at the Euros: With and without cable
Jude Bellingham rescued England by scoring in the 95th minute to equalize against Slovakia. Harry Kane then scored the winner in extra-time to send the Three Lions through to the quarterfinals. The late drama saved Gareth Southgate's side an embarrassing exit from the Euros.
The games do not come any easier for England, as they now face an in-form Switzerland side in the next round. The Swiss have just comfortably defeated Italy 2-0 in the round of 16. Murat Yakin's side are one of the dark horses at the tournament this summer.
Watching with cable
Cable TV channel
The England versus Switzerland match will be on FOX. It will kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 6. The game will take place at Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Subscription details
You can watch FOX on every major cable network.
Watching without cable
Streaming Services
Fubo
Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a weeks free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month.
You can watch the Euros on FOX, FOX Sports 1 and FOX Sports 2 through Fubo. However, you must check that those channels are available in your region.
Sling TV
Another streaming service that you can watch FOX, FS1 and FS2's coverage of the Euros on is Sling TV. You will need to sign up to the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add-on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get FOX before subscribing.
Free trials and discounts
You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.
International viewing options
United Kingdom viewers
UK viewers can watch the Euros for free on BBC and ITV. You can also stream the channels also for free on BBC iPlayer and ITVX.
Canada viewers
In Canada you can watch the Euros on TSN where subscriptions start at $19.99/month.
Australia viewers
If you are watching the Euros from Australia then you need to be subscribed to Optus Sports which is available for $24.99/month.
Projected starting XI for England
Player
Position
GK
Jordan Pickford
RB
Kyle Walker
CB
John Stones
CB
Marc Guehi
LB
Kieran Trippier
CDM
Kobbie Mainoo
CDM
Declan Rice
RAM
Bukayo Saka
CAM
Jude Bellingham
LAM
Phil Foden
CF
Harry Kane
Projected starting XI for Switzerland
Player
Position
GK
Yann Sommer
CB
Fabian Schar
CB
Manuel Akanji
CB
Ricardo Rodriguez
RWB
Michel Aebischer
CM
Remo Freuler
CM
Granit Xhaka
LWB
Fabian Rieder
RW
Ruben Vargas
CF
Breel Embolo
LW
Dan Ndoye