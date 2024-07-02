Fansided

How to watch England vs. Switzerland at the Euros: With and without cable

Here's everything you need to know to watch England against Switzerland in the Euros this weekend.

By Robert Wheeler

England v Slovakia: Round of 16 - UEFA EURO 2024
England v Slovakia: Round of 16 - UEFA EURO 2024 / Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages
Jude Bellingham rescued England by scoring in the 95th minute to equalize against Slovakia. Harry Kane then scored the winner in extra-time to send the Three Lions through to the quarterfinals. The late drama saved Gareth Southgate's side an embarrassing exit from the Euros.

The games do not come any easier for England, as they now face an in-form Switzerland side in the next round. The Swiss have just comfortably defeated Italy 2-0 in the round of 16. Murat Yakin's side are one of the dark horses at the tournament this summer.

Watching with cable

Cable TV channel

The England versus Switzerland match will be on FOX. It will kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 6. The game will take place at Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Subscription details

You can watch FOX on every major cable network.

Watching without cable

Streaming Services

Fubo

Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a weeks free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month.

You can watch the Euros on FOX, FOX Sports 1 and FOX Sports 2 through Fubo. However, you must check that those channels are available in your region.

Sling TV

Another streaming service that you can watch FOX, FS1 and FS2's coverage of the Euros on is Sling TV. You will need to sign up to the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add-on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get FOX before subscribing. 

Free trials and discounts

You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.

International viewing options

United Kingdom viewers

UK viewers can watch the Euros for free on BBC and ITV. You can also stream the channels also for free on BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

Canada viewers

In Canada you can watch the Euros on TSN where subscriptions start at $19.99/month.

Australia viewers

If you are watching the Euros from Australia then you need to be subscribed to Optus Sports which is available for $24.99/month.

Projected starting XI for England

Player

Position

GK

Jordan Pickford

RB

Kyle Walker

CB

John Stones

CB

Marc Guehi

LB

Kieran Trippier

CDM

Kobbie Mainoo

CDM

Declan Rice

RAM

Bukayo Saka

CAM

Jude Bellingham

LAM

Phil Foden

CF

Harry Kane

Projected starting XI for Switzerland

Player

Position

GK

Yann Sommer

CB

Fabian Schar

CB

Manuel Akanji

CB

Ricardo Rodriguez

RWB

Michel Aebischer

CM

Remo Freuler

CM

Granit Xhaka

LWB

Fabian Rieder

RW

Ruben Vargas

CF

Breel Embolo

LW

Dan Ndoye

