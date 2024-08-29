Fansided

How to watch Everton vs. Bournemouth in the Premier League: With and without cable

Here's everything you need to know to watch Everton versus Bournemouth in the Premier League this weekend.

By Robert Wheeler

Tottenham Hotspur FC v Everton FC - Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur FC v Everton FC - Premier League / David Rogers/GettyImages
Everton have lost their opening two Premier League games. This included a 3-0 loss to Brighton and a 4-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. Toffees fans will be fearing that this may finally be the year that they suffer relegation.

However, Sean Dyche's side was boosted this week with a 3-0 win over Doncaster Rovers in the EFL Cup. Albeit this was a victory over a side in League Two. Everton face Bournemouth this weekend who have drawn their first two Premier League games 1-1 before losing 1-0 to West Ham United in the EFL Cup.

Watching with cable

Cable TV channels

The Everton against Bournemouth match will be on USA Network and Universo. It will kick off at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 31. The game will occur at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England.

Subscription details

You can watch USA Network and Universo on every major cable network.

Watching without cable

Streaming Services

Fubo

Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month. 

You can watch the Premier League on USA Network and Universo through Fubo. However, you will need to make sure that those channels are available in your region. Also, you must check that the specific match you want to watch is being broadcast by one of the channels.

Sling TV

Another streaming service that you can watch USA Network and Universo's coverage of the Premier League is Sling TV. You will need to sign up for the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get USA Network and Universo before subscribing. Also, check that the Premier League channel you want to watch is being shown on one of those channels.

Free trials and discounts

You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.

International viewing options

United Kingdom viewers

In the United Kingdom, the Premier League will be broadcast on Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime.

Canada viewers

In Canada, you can watch the Premier League through Peacock Premium and Fubo.

Australia viewers

If you are watching in Australia then you will need to be subscribed to Optus Sport.

Projected starting XI for Everton

Position

Player

GK

Jordan Pickford

RB

Seamus Coleman

CB

Michael Keane

CB

Jake O'Brien

LB

Vitali Mykolenko

CDM

Tim Iroegbunam

CDM

James Garner

RM

Jesper Lindstrom

CAM

Iliman Ndiaye

LM

Dwight McNeil

CF

Beto

Projected starting XI for Bournemouth

Position

Player

GK

Neto

RB

Julian Araujo

CB

Ilya Zabarnyi

CB

Marcos Senesi

LB

Milos Kerkez

CDM

Lewis Cook

CDM

Ryan Christie

RM

Antoine Semenyo

CAM

Justin Kluivert

LM

Marcus Tavernier

CF

Evanilson

