How to watch Everton vs. Bournemouth in the Premier League: With and without cable
Everton have lost their opening two Premier League games. This included a 3-0 loss to Brighton and a 4-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. Toffees fans will be fearing that this may finally be the year that they suffer relegation.
However, Sean Dyche's side was boosted this week with a 3-0 win over Doncaster Rovers in the EFL Cup. Albeit this was a victory over a side in League Two. Everton face Bournemouth this weekend who have drawn their first two Premier League games 1-1 before losing 1-0 to West Ham United in the EFL Cup.
Watching with cable
Cable TV channels
The Everton against Bournemouth match will be on USA Network and Universo. It will kick off at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 31. The game will occur at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England.
Subscription details
You can watch USA Network and Universo on every major cable network.
Watching without cable
Streaming Services
Fubo
Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month.
You can watch the Premier League on USA Network and Universo through Fubo. However, you will need to make sure that those channels are available in your region. Also, you must check that the specific match you want to watch is being broadcast by one of the channels.
Sling TV
Another streaming service that you can watch USA Network and Universo's coverage of the Premier League is Sling TV. You will need to sign up for the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get USA Network and Universo before subscribing. Also, check that the Premier League channel you want to watch is being shown on one of those channels.
Free trials and discounts
You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.
International viewing options
United Kingdom viewers
In the United Kingdom, the Premier League will be broadcast on Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime.
Canada viewers
In Canada, you can watch the Premier League through Peacock Premium and Fubo.
Australia viewers
If you are watching in Australia then you will need to be subscribed to Optus Sport.
Projected starting XI for Everton
Position
Player
GK
Jordan Pickford
RB
Seamus Coleman
CB
Michael Keane
CB
Jake O'Brien
LB
Vitali Mykolenko
CDM
Tim Iroegbunam
CDM
James Garner
RM
Jesper Lindstrom
CAM
Iliman Ndiaye
LM
Dwight McNeil
CF
Beto
Projected starting XI for Bournemouth
Position
Player
GK
Neto
RB
Julian Araujo
CB
Ilya Zabarnyi
CB
Marcos Senesi
LB
Milos Kerkez
CDM
Lewis Cook
CDM
Ryan Christie
RM
Antoine Semenyo
CAM
Justin Kluivert
LM
Marcus Tavernier
CF
Evanilson