How to watch Fiorentina vs. Monza in Serie A: With and without cable
Fiorentina qualified for the Europa Conference League this week as they defeated Puskas Academy on penalties. The match was a feisty encounter that saw Luca Ranieri, Pietro Comuzzo and Lucas Martinez Quarta all shown red cards for the Italian side.
The team from Florence have been runners-up in the Europa Conference League in the last two seasons — they will be hoping it will be third time lucky for them this campaign. Fiorentina have drawn their opening two Serie A games which came against Venezia and Parma.
Monza are Fiorentina's opposition in Serie A this weekend. Alessandro Nesta's side has had a bad start to the season where they drew with Empoli before losing to Genoa.
The Fiorentina against Monza match will be on CBS Sports Golazo Network. It will kick off at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sep. 1. The game will take place at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence, Italy.
Watch this match on the CBS Sports Golazo Network for free with the CBS Sports app, available on Roku, Apple+, Amazon Fire and more.
Paramount+ is a streaming service that covers all the action in Champions League, the Championship and Serie A, in addition to television shows and movies.
Check out Paramount+ with a seven-day free trial, or subscribe on plans for either $5.99 per month or $59.99 for the year.
In the United Kingdom, Serie A will be broadcast on TNT Sports.
In Canada, you can watch Serie A on Fubo.
If you are watching Serie A in Australia then you will need to be subscribed to beIN Sports Connect.
Projected starting XI for Fiorentina
Position
Player
GK
Pietro Terracciano
CB
Michael Kayode
CB
Marin Pongracic
CB
Fabiano Parisi
RWB
Dodo
CM
Sofyan Amrabat
CM
Amir Richardson
LWB
Cristiano Biraghi
CAM
Antonin Barak
CAM
Christian Kouame
CF
Moise Kean
Projected starting XI for Monza
Position
Player
GK
Semuel Pizzignacco
CB
Armando Izzo
CB
Pablo Mari
CB
Luca Caldirola
RWB
Samuele Birindelli
CM
Matteo Pessina
CM
Warren Bondo
LWB
Georgios Kyriakopoulos
CAM
Gianluca Caprari
CAM
Dany Mota
CF
Andrea Petagna