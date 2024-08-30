Fansided

How to watch Fiorentina vs. Monza in Serie A: With and without cable

Here's everything you need to know to watch Fiorentina versus Monza in Serie A this weekend.

By Robert Wheeler

Fiorentina v Venezia - Serie A
Fiorentina v Venezia - Serie A / Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages
Fiorentina qualified for the Europa Conference League this week as they defeated Puskas Academy on penalties. The match was a feisty encounter that saw Luca Ranieri, Pietro Comuzzo and Lucas Martinez Quarta all shown red cards for the Italian side.

The team from Florence have been runners-up in the Europa Conference League in the last two seasons — they will be hoping it will be third time lucky for them this campaign. Fiorentina have drawn their opening two Serie A games which came against Venezia and Parma.

Monza are Fiorentina's opposition in Serie A this weekend. Alessandro Nesta's side has had a bad start to the season where they drew with Empoli before losing to Genoa.

Watching with cable

Cable TV channels

The Fiorentina against Monza match will be on CBS Sports Golazo Network. It will kick off at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sep. 1. The game will take place at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence, Italy.

Subscription details

Watch this match on the CBS Sports Golazo Network for free with the CBS Sports app, available on Roku, Apple+, Amazon Fire and more.

Watching without cable

Streaming Services

Paramount+

Paramount+ is a streaming service that covers all the action in Champions League, the Championship and Serie A, in addition to television shows and movies.

Free trials and discounts

Check out Paramount+ with a seven-day free trial, or subscribe on plans for either $5.99 per month or $59.99 for the year.

International viewing options

United Kingdom viewers

In the United Kingdom, Serie A will be broadcast on TNT Sports.

Canada viewers

In Canada, you can watch Serie A on Fubo.

Australia viewers

If you are watching Serie A in Australia then you will need to be subscribed to beIN Sports Connect.

Projected starting XI for Fiorentina

Position

Player

GK

Pietro Terracciano

CB

Michael Kayode

CB

Marin Pongracic

CB

Fabiano Parisi

RWB

Dodo

CM

Sofyan Amrabat

CM

Amir Richardson

LWB

Cristiano Biraghi

CAM

Antonin Barak

CAM

Christian Kouame

CF

Moise Kean

Projected starting XI for Monza

Position

Player

GK

Semuel Pizzignacco

CB

Armando Izzo

CB

Pablo Mari

CB

Luca Caldirola

RWB

Samuele Birindelli

CM

Matteo Pessina

CM

Warren Bondo

LWB

Georgios Kyriakopoulos

CAM

Gianluca Caprari

CAM

Dany Mota

CF

Andrea Petagna

