Fansided

How to watch Florida State vs. Georgia Tech with & without cable: Full streaming guide

By Alicia de Artola

Apr 20, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Trever Jackson (10) and head coach Mike Norvell during the Spring Showcase at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 20, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Trever Jackson (10) and head coach Mike Norvell during the Spring Showcase at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports / Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
facebooktwitterreddit

The 2024 college football season is going to get off to a fun start with the Florida State Seminoles and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets facing off in Ireland.

Aviva Stadium in Dublin will play host to the Aer Lingus College Football Classic on Saturday, Aug. 24. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET with a broadcast on ESPN.

For Florida State, it's a chance for head coach Mike Norvell and new quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei to begin the revenge tour after the Seminoles were left out of the College Football Playoff last year.

Meanwhile Georgia Tech and head coach Brent Key will look for an early upset to prove last year's winning record was just the beginning.

How to watch Florida State vs. Georgia Tech with cable

Using your cable provider's online platform

If you're not going to be at home at kickoff, you can always tune in via your cable provider's online platform. Whether you have Spectrum, Cox or one of the many other providers, you should be able to hop over to their streaming service and log with your credentials to tune in.

Watching on network TV channels

ESPN is broadcasting the game so it should be easily accessible to most cable subscribers. Just switch over to ESPN, sit back, relax (or stress) and enjoy the show.

The best way to find what channel ESPN is on, your best bet is to check directly with your local cable provider. Channel numbers aren't the same across different services or even different regions.

Here are some ESPN channel numbers for national services:

Service

Channel Number

Comcast Xfinity

700 / 1309

DirecTV

206

DISH

140

Streaming options without cable

Subscription-based streaming services with ESPN

  • YouTube TV: The base plan for YouTube TV costs $72.99 per month but there is a discount to $52.99 per month for your first four months.
  • Hulu + Live TV: Hulu + Live TV costs $76.99 per month but it also comes with add-ons.
  • Sling TV: Sling offers multiple plans but Sling Orange includes ESPN for as low as $40 a month.
  • FuboTV: Fubo is available for $79.99 per month but new users get a seven-day free trial.
  • ESPN+: Regular price for ESPN+ is $10.99 per month.

Free trials and discounts

As mentioned above, you can get a free trial for FuboTV for seven days before the monthly fee kicks in.

Sling also offers discounts to new users, including a discount on the monthly cost.

Hulu + Live TV also includes ESPN+ and Disney+ in certain bundles with a three-day free trail available.

Just remember with free trials and promotional discounts, you will eventually have to pay full price unless you cancel in time.

Watching on mobile devices

All of the above options have mobile apps available on Apple's App Store or the Google Play Store on Android.

feed

Home/College Football