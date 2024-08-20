How to watch Florida State vs. Georgia Tech with & without cable: Full streaming guide
The 2024 college football season is going to get off to a fun start with the Florida State Seminoles and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets facing off in Ireland.
Aviva Stadium in Dublin will play host to the Aer Lingus College Football Classic on Saturday, Aug. 24. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET with a broadcast on ESPN.
For Florida State, it's a chance for head coach Mike Norvell and new quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei to begin the revenge tour after the Seminoles were left out of the College Football Playoff last year.
Meanwhile Georgia Tech and head coach Brent Key will look for an early upset to prove last year's winning record was just the beginning.
How to watch Florida State vs. Georgia Tech with cable
Using your cable provider's online platform
If you're not going to be at home at kickoff, you can always tune in via your cable provider's online platform. Whether you have Spectrum, Cox or one of the many other providers, you should be able to hop over to their streaming service and log with your credentials to tune in.
Watching on network TV channels
ESPN is broadcasting the game so it should be easily accessible to most cable subscribers. Just switch over to ESPN, sit back, relax (or stress) and enjoy the show.
The best way to find what channel ESPN is on, your best bet is to check directly with your local cable provider. Channel numbers aren't the same across different services or even different regions.
Here are some ESPN channel numbers for national services:
Service
Channel Number
Comcast Xfinity
700 / 1309
DirecTV
206
DISH
140
Streaming options without cable
Subscription-based streaming services with ESPN
- YouTube TV: The base plan for YouTube TV costs $72.99 per month but there is a discount to $52.99 per month for your first four months.
- Hulu + Live TV: Hulu + Live TV costs $76.99 per month but it also comes with add-ons.
- Sling TV: Sling offers multiple plans but Sling Orange includes ESPN for as low as $40 a month.
- FuboTV: Fubo is available for $79.99 per month but new users get a seven-day free trial.
- ESPN+: Regular price for ESPN+ is $10.99 per month.
Free trials and discounts
As mentioned above, you can get a free trial for FuboTV for seven days before the monthly fee kicks in.
Sling also offers discounts to new users, including a discount on the monthly cost.
Hulu + Live TV also includes ESPN+ and Disney+ in certain bundles with a three-day free trail available.
Just remember with free trials and promotional discounts, you will eventually have to pay full price unless you cancel in time.
Watching on mobile devices
All of the above options have mobile apps available on Apple's App Store or the Google Play Store on Android.