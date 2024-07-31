Fansided

How to watch France vs. Argentina in the Olympics: With and without cable

Here is everything you need to know to watch France against Argentina in the Olympics this week.

By Robert Wheeler

France v Guinea: Men's Football - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 1
France v Guinea: Men's Football - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 1 / Marc Atkins/GettyImages
France can enact some revenge on their defeat in the 2022 World Cup final if they can beat Argentina in the quarterfinals of the Olympics this week. The French team of course have a very different side to the one that lost to La Seleccion in Qatar. However, Argentina's roster does include players who won the World Cup that year, Julian Alvarez and Thiago Almada.

How to watch France vs. Argentina with cable

Cable TV channels

The France against Argentina match will be on Universo. It will kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET on Friday, August 2. The game will occur at the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux in Bordeaux, France.

Subscription details

Universo is available on every major cable network.

How to watch France vs. Argentina without cable

Peacock Premium

Peacock Premium is NBCUniversal's streaming platform. As well as sports, it also shows movies and shows.

You can watch the Olympics on Peacock with plans starting at $8 per month with adverts. To watch without commercials it will cost $14.

Fubo

Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week-free trial and after that, it will cost you $79.99/month. You can watch the Olympics on Universo through Fubo.

Free trials and discounts

You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Unfortunately, Peacock does not offer a free plan anymore.

International viewing options

United Kingdom viewers

UK viewers can some of the Olympics for free on the BBC and on their streaming platform BBC iPlayer. However, to watch many of the games you will need to be subscribed to Discovery Plus which is available for a limited offer of just £3.99.

Canada viewers

In Canada, you can watch the Olympics for free on CBC and on their streaming platform CBC Gem.

Australia viewers

If you are watching the Olympics from Australia, you can do so for free on the Nine Network and their streaming platform 9Now.

Projected starting XI for  France

Position

Player

GK

Obed Nkambadio

CB

Soungoutou Magassa

CB

Castello Lukeba

CB

Chrislain Matsima

RWB

Desire Doue

CM

Andy Diouf

CM

Johann Lepenant

LWB

Bradley Locko

CAM

Rayan Cherki

CF

Jean-Philippe Mateta

CF

Arnaud Kalimuendo

Projected starting XI for Argentina

Position

Player

GK

Geronimo Rulli

RB

Gonzalo Lujan

CB

Marco Di Cesare

CB

Nicolas Otamendi

LB

Julio Cesar Soler Barreto

RM

Giuliano Simeone

CM

Ezequiel Fernandez

CM

Cristian Medina

LM

Thiago Almada

CF

Luciano Gondou

CF

Julian Alvarez

