How to watch France vs. Argentina in the Olympics: With and without cable
France can enact some revenge on their defeat in the 2022 World Cup final if they can beat Argentina in the quarterfinals of the Olympics this week. The French team of course have a very different side to the one that lost to La Seleccion in Qatar. However, Argentina's roster does include players who won the World Cup that year, Julian Alvarez and Thiago Almada.
How to watch France vs. Argentina with cable
Cable TV channels
The France against Argentina match will be on Universo. It will kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET on Friday, August 2. The game will occur at the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux in Bordeaux, France.
Subscription details
Universo is available on every major cable network.
How to watch France vs. Argentina without cable
Peacock Premium
Peacock Premium is NBCUniversal's streaming platform. As well as sports, it also shows movies and shows.
You can watch the Olympics on Peacock with plans starting at $8 per month with adverts. To watch without commercials it will cost $14.
Fubo
Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week-free trial and after that, it will cost you $79.99/month. You can watch the Olympics on Universo through Fubo.
Free trials and discounts
You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Unfortunately, Peacock does not offer a free plan anymore.
International viewing options
United Kingdom viewers
UK viewers can some of the Olympics for free on the BBC and on their streaming platform BBC iPlayer. However, to watch many of the games you will need to be subscribed to Discovery Plus which is available for a limited offer of just £3.99.
Canada viewers
In Canada, you can watch the Olympics for free on CBC and on their streaming platform CBC Gem.
Australia viewers
If you are watching the Olympics from Australia, you can do so for free on the Nine Network and their streaming platform 9Now.
Projected starting XI for France
Position
Player
GK
Obed Nkambadio
CB
Soungoutou Magassa
CB
Castello Lukeba
CB
Chrislain Matsima
RWB
Desire Doue
CM
Andy Diouf
CM
Johann Lepenant
LWB
Bradley Locko
CAM
Rayan Cherki
CF
Jean-Philippe Mateta
CF
Arnaud Kalimuendo
Projected starting XI for Argentina
Position
Player
GK
Geronimo Rulli
RB
Gonzalo Lujan
CB
Marco Di Cesare
CB
Nicolas Otamendi
LB
Julio Cesar Soler Barreto
RM
Giuliano Simeone
CM
Ezequiel Fernandez
CM
Cristian Medina
LM
Thiago Almada
CF
Luciano Gondou
CF
Julian Alvarez