How to watch Georgia vs. Tennessee Tech with and without cable: Full streaming guide
Georgia opened Week 1 with a marquee matchup against then-No. 14 Clemson, but head coach Kirby Smart's squad dominated, winning 34-3. Now, the Bulldogs aim to make it two straight when they face a much softer opponent, Tennessee Tech, on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 2:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.
Remaining No. 1, Georgia will try to keep their momentum going. They currently hold the longest active streak of being ranked in the AP Top 10 at 50 weeks, and unless something goes wrong, this will extend to 51 weeks as they approach a full year's worth of rankings.
Kicking off his potential Heisman Trophy campaign, quarterback Carson Beck threw for 278 yards and 2 touchdowns in Week 1 against Clemson. This upcoming matchup against Tennessee Tech could be an opportunity to pad his stats, assuming he plays long enough in what could be a blowout.
How to watch Georgia vs. Tennessee Tech with cable
Using your cable provider's online platform
This game won't be available on cable, as it's only streaming on ESPN+ and SEC Network+ and not the regular ESPN network. However, you can still watch this game on your cable provider's online platform if you subscribe to the SEC Network through your cable package.
Watching on network TV channels
Since this game isn't available on cable, you won't find it on any network TV channel.
Streaming options without cable
Subscription-based streaming services with ESPN+ and SEC Network+
ESPN+, with SEC Network+ access, is the only place to stream this game, with a regular price of $10.99 per month. However, Hulu + Live TV offers a bundle that includes ESPN+ for $76.99 per month, along with additional add-ons.
Free trials and discounts
Hulu + Live TV offers certain bundles that include ESPN+ and Disney+, along with a three-day free trial. Keep in mind that with free trials and promotional discounts, you'll eventually be charged the full price unless you cancel before the trial ends.
Watching on mobile devices
The above options have mobile apps available on Apple's App Store or the Google Play Store on Android.