How to watch Iowa vs. Iowa State with and without cable: Full streaming guide
One of the most lopsided rivalries in recent college football history, Iowa and Iowa State will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET at Kinnick Stadium on CBS. The Hawkeyes have dominated this matchup, winning eight of the last ten games of this in-state battle and losing only once since 2016, though that happened the last time the Cyclones played as the away team.
Iowa's typically weak offense reached new heights in their season opener, defeating Illinois State, 40-0. After surpassing the 40-point mark only once in 2023, doing so early this season, especially with the changes to their offensive scheme, could be a sign of things to come. However, Iowa State will present a much tougher challenge than the Redbirds.
Head coach Kirk Ferentz was suspended for the previous game due to a recruiting violation. With his suspension now over, he'll be back in charge for the Cy-Hawk game.
Meanwhile, the Cyclones also secured a victory in their season opener, defeating North Dakota, 21-3, so both teams will now aim to stay undefeated in their nationally televised matchup on CBS.
How to watch Iowa vs. Iowa State with cable
Using your cable provider's online platform
CBS is available on most cable providers, making it easy to access even if you're not home, as you can use your cable provider's online platform. To find out the exact channel CBS is on with your provider, it's best to check directly with them.
Here are some CBS channel numbers for national services:
Watching on network TV channels
Service Provider
Channel Number
Cox Communications
Dish Network
AT&T DirecTV
Verizon Fios
Charter Spectrum
AT&T U-Verse
Comcast Xfinity
Streaming options without cable
Subscription-based streaming services with NBC
Streamer
Cost
Free trial?
$72.99/month
Yes, 7 days
$76.99/month
Yes, 3 days
Sling TV (Orange)
$40/month
No, but has discount for new users
$79.99/month
Yes, 7 days
Free trials and discounts
As mentioned earlier, FuboTV offers a seven-day free trial before the monthly fee begins. Sling provides discounts to new users, including a reduced rate on the monthly cost. Hulu + Live TV offers CBS, with a three-day free trial available. Just keep in mind that with free trials and promotional discounts, you'll need to cancel before the trial period ends to avoid being charged the full price.
Watching on mobile devices
All of the above options have mobile apps available on Apple's App Store or the Google Play Store on Android.