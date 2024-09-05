Fansided

How to watch Iowa vs. Iowa State with and without cable: Full streaming guide

Iowa and Iowa State will continue their rivalry in the annual Cy-Hawk game.

By Rob Wolkenbrod

Illinois State v Iowa
Illinois State v Iowa / Matthew Holst/GettyImages
One of the most lopsided rivalries in recent college football history, Iowa and Iowa State will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET at Kinnick Stadium on CBS. The Hawkeyes have dominated this matchup, winning eight of the last ten games of this in-state battle and losing only once since 2016, though that happened the last time the Cyclones played as the away team.

Iowa's typically weak offense reached new heights in their season opener, defeating Illinois State, 40-0. After surpassing the 40-point mark only once in 2023, doing so early this season, especially with the changes to their offensive scheme, could be a sign of things to come. However, Iowa State will present a much tougher challenge than the Redbirds.

Head coach Kirk Ferentz was suspended for the previous game due to a recruiting violation. With his suspension now over, he'll be back in charge for the Cy-Hawk game.

Meanwhile, the Cyclones also secured a victory in their season opener, defeating North Dakota, 21-3, so both teams will now aim to stay undefeated in their nationally televised matchup on CBS.

How to watch Iowa vs. Iowa State with cable

Using your cable provider's online platform

CBS is available on most cable providers, making it easy to access even if you're not home, as you can use your cable provider's online platform. To find out the exact channel CBS is on with your provider, it's best to check directly with them.

Here are some CBS channel numbers for national services:

Watching on network TV channels

Service Provider

Channel Number

Cox Communications

See local listings

Dish Network

See local listings

AT&T DirecTV

See local listings

Verizon Fios

See local listings

Charter Spectrum

See local listings

AT&T U-Verse

See local listings

Comcast Xfinity

See local listings

Streaming options without cable

Subscription-based streaming services with NBC

Streamer

Cost

Free trial?

YouTube TV

$72.99/month

Yes, 7 days

Hulu + Live TV

$76.99/month

Yes, 3 days

Sling TV (Orange)

$40/month

No, but has discount for new users

FuboTV

$79.99/month

Yes, 7 days

Free trials and discounts

As mentioned earlier, FuboTV offers a seven-day free trial before the monthly fee begins. Sling provides discounts to new users, including a reduced rate on the monthly cost. Hulu + Live TV offers CBS, with a three-day free trial available. Just keep in mind that with free trials and promotional discounts, you'll need to cancel before the trial period ends to avoid being charged the full price.

Watching on mobile devices

All of the above options have mobile apps available on Apple's App Store or the Google Play Store on Android.

