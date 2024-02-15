How to watch Iowa vs. Michigan as Caitlin Clark pursues scoring record: Channel, start time
Everyone wants to watch history, especially when it's in the form of college basketball's biggest star, Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark. Now in her senior season with the program, Clark has been a dominant force from the moment she stepped foot onto the hardwood at the college level, both as a lethal-shooting scorer and as a playmaker for her team.
Now she's about to make that aforementioned history. After falling just seven points shy of becoming the all-time scoring leader in women's college basketball history in Iowa's previous game, she's set to lead the Hawkeyes against Michigan on Thursday, Feb. 15 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. And given that she averages 32.1 points per game this season, it's a fair conclusion that Thursday will be when she sets the all-time points record.
This is going to be can't-miss TV for college basketball fans. So how can you watch Iowa on Clark's record-breaking and historic night? We have everything you need to know.
What channel is Iowa playing on for Caitlin Clark's record-breaking night?
The Iowa vs. Michigan game on Thursday night is being streamed exclusively on Peacock. That's where you'll have to tune in to watch as a result of the Big Ten's deal with NBC that gives the network's streaming platform exclusive rights to select games with no other broadcasts available on NBC proper or any other TV channel.
What time is the Iowa game vs. Michigan tonight?
Clark and the Hawkeyes will tip off against the Wolverines at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Thursday, Feb. 15.
How to watch Iowa vs. Michigan on Peacock
Fans hoping to watch Caitlin Clark become the all-time leading scorer in women's college basketball history can subscribe to Peacock easily. Simply go to PeacockTV.com and sign up for one of their subscription plans. The Premium base version of the subscription costs just $5.99 per month and can be canceled after watching the Iowa game when you will still be able to use the service for the full month. The ad-free version costs a bit more at $11.99 per month, but is another option.
There does not appear to be a free trial of Peacock available at this time.
Who's women's college basketball scoring record is Caitlin Clark breaking?
Clark is aiming to break the record that has been held by former Washington Huskies star Kelsey Plum. Playing up in Seattle from 2013-17, Plum -- now a star for the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces -- scored 3,527 career points for the Huskies, averaging 25.4 points per game. Clark entered Thursday's game against Michigan at 3,520 points, averaging 28.2 per contest for her career.