How to watch Ipswich Town vs. Liverpool in the Premier League: With and without cable
Premier League soccer returns to Portman Road for the first time in 22 years this weekend as Ipswich Town takes on Liverpool.
Kieran McKenna has done a fantastic job since taking over the Tractor Boys. His stock is very high and he has been linked with bigger clubs and even the vacant England national team managerial role.
Ipswich have a tough opening game to their Premier League season. However, it could be a good time to play the Reds with it being Arne Slot's first competitive game in charge. Slot became Liverpool boss this summer after the legendary Jurgen Klopp stepped down from his position.
Watching with cable
Cable TV channels
The Ipswich Town against Liverpool match will be on USA Network and Universo. It will kick off at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 17. The game will take place at Portman Road in Ipswich, England.
Subscription details
You can watch USA Network and Universo on every major cable network.
Watching without cable
Streaming Services
Fubo
Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month.
You can watch the Premier League on USA Network and Universo through Fubo. However, you will need to make sure that those channels are available in your region. Also, you must check that the specific match you want to watch is being broadcast by one of the channels.
Sling TV
Another streaming service that you can watch USA Network and Universo's coverage of the Premier League is Sling TV. You will need to sign up for the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get USA Network and Universo before subscribing. Also, check that the Premier League channel you want to watch is being shown on one of those channels.
Free trials and discounts
You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.
International viewing options
United Kingdom viewers
In the United Kingdom, the Premier League will be broadcast on Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime.
Canada viewers
In Canada, you can watch the Premier League through Peacock Premium and Fubo.
Australia viewers
If you are watching in Australia then you will need to be subscribed to Optus Sport.
Projected starting XI for Ipswich Town
Position
Player
GK
Arijanet Muric
CB
Axel Tuanzebe
CB
Cameron Burgess
CB
George Edmundson
RWB
Ben Johnson
CM
Samy Morsy
CM
Massimo Luongo
LWB
Leif Davis
RW
Omari Hutchinson
CF
Liam Delap
LW
Marcus Harness
Projected starting XI for Liverpool
Position
Player
GK
Alisson
RB
Trent Alexander-Arnold
CB
Jarell Quansah
CB
Virgil van Dijk
LB
Konstantinos Tsimikas
RM
Dominik Szoboszlai
CM
Ryan Gravenberch
LM
Alexis Mac Allister
RW
Mohamed Salah
CF
Diogo Jota
LW
Luis Diaz