How to watch Ipswich Town vs. Liverpool in the Premier League: With and without cable

Here's everything you need to know to watch Ipswich Town versus Liverpool in the Premier League this week.

By Robert Wheeler

Liverpool v Sevilla - Pre-Season Friendly
Liverpool v Sevilla - Pre-Season Friendly / Barrington Coombs/GettyImages
Premier League soccer returns to Portman Road for the first time in 22 years this weekend as Ipswich Town takes on Liverpool.

Kieran McKenna has done a fantastic job since taking over the Tractor Boys. His stock is very high and he has been linked with bigger clubs and even the vacant England national team managerial role.

Ipswich have a tough opening game to their Premier League season. However, it could be a good time to play the Reds with it being Arne Slot's first competitive game in charge. Slot became Liverpool boss this summer after the legendary Jurgen Klopp stepped down from his position.

Watching with cable

Cable TV channels

The Ipswich Town against Liverpool match will be on USA Network and Universo. It will kick off at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 17. The game will take place at Portman Road in Ipswich, England.

Subscription details

You can watch USA Network and Universo on every major cable network.

Watching without cable

Streaming Services

Fubo

Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month. 

You can watch the Premier League on USA Network and Universo through Fubo. However, you will need to make sure that those channels are available in your region. Also, you must check that the specific match you want to watch is being broadcast by one of the channels.

Sling TV

Another streaming service that you can watch USA Network and Universo's coverage of the Premier League is Sling TV. You will need to sign up for the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get USA Network and Universo before subscribing. Also, check that the Premier League channel you want to watch is being shown on one of those channels.

Free trials and discounts

You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.

International viewing options

United Kingdom viewers

In the United Kingdom, the Premier League will be broadcast on Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime.

Canada viewers

In Canada, you can watch the Premier League through Peacock Premium and Fubo.

Australia viewers

If you are watching in Australia then you will need to be subscribed to Optus Sport.

Projected starting XI for Ipswich Town

Position

Player

GK

Arijanet Muric

CB

Axel Tuanzebe

CB

Cameron Burgess

CB

George Edmundson

RWB

Ben Johnson

CM

Samy Morsy

CM

Massimo Luongo

LWB

Leif Davis

RW

Omari Hutchinson

CF

Liam Delap

LW

Marcus Harness

Projected starting XI for  Liverpool

Position

Player

GK

Alisson

RB

Trent Alexander-Arnold

CB

Jarell Quansah

CB

Virgil van Dijk

LB

Konstantinos Tsimikas

RM

Dominik Szoboszlai

CM

Ryan Gravenberch

LM

Alexis Mac Allister

RW

Mohamed Salah

CF

Diogo Jota

LW

Luis Diaz

