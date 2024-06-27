Fansided

How to watch Jamaica vs Venezuela at the Copa América: With and without cable

Here's everything you need to know to watch Jamaica against Venezuela in Copa América this weekend.

By Robert Wheeler

Ecuador v Jamaica - CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024
Ecuador v Jamaica - CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024 / Candice Ward/GettyImages
Venezuela have had a perfect start to their Copa América campaign with two wins from their opening two matches against Ecuador and Mexico. They now have a chance to top their group with a win or a draw against Jamaica this weekend.

The Reggae Boyz are already out of the tournament after two defeats. However, they did score their first Copa America in their 3-1 defeat to Ecuador in their last match. Michail Antonio of West Ham United has the honor of being the first Jamaican to find the back of the net in the competition.

Watching with cable

Cable TV channels

The Jamaica versus Venezuela match will be on FOX Sports 1 and UniMas. It will kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 30. The game will take place at Q2 Stadium in Austin, United States.

Subscription details

You can watch FS1 on every major cable network. If you want to watch in Spanish then UniMas is for you and you can get it through most cable networks.

Watching without cable

Streaming Services

Fubo

Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a weeks free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month. 

You can watch Copa América on FOX, FOX Sports 1 and FOX Sports 2 through Fubo. However, you must check that those channels are available in your region.

Sling TV

Another streaming service that you can watch FOX, FS1 and FS2's coverage of Copa America on is Sling TV. You will need to sign up to the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add-on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get FOX before subscribing. 

Free trials and discounts

You can sign up to Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.

International viewing options

United Kingdom viewers

UK viewers can watch Copa América on Premier Sports which is available for £10.99/month.

Canada viewers

In Canada you can watch Copa America on TSN where subscriptions start at $19.99/month. 

Australia viewers

If you are watching from Australia then you need to be subscribed to Optus Sports which is available for $24.99/month.

Projected starting XI for Jamaica

Position

Player

GK

Jahmali Waite

RCB

Di'Shon Bernard

CB

Joel Latibeaudiere

LCB

Ethan Pinnock

RWB

Dexter Lembikisa

RCM

Bobby De Cordova-Reid

CM

Damion Lowe

LCM

Kasey Palmer

LWB

Greg Leigh

CF

Shamar Nicholson

CF

Michail Antonio

Projected starting XI for Venezuela

Position

Player

GK

Rafael Romo

RB

Jon Aramburu

CB

Yordan Osorio

CB

Nahuel Ferraresi

LB

Miguel Navarro

RM

Jefferson Savarino

CM

Yangel Herrera

CM

Jose Martinez

LM

Yeferson Soteldo

CF

Eduard Bello

CF

Salomon Rondon

