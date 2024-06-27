How to watch Jamaica vs Venezuela at the Copa América: With and without cable
Venezuela have had a perfect start to their Copa América campaign with two wins from their opening two matches against Ecuador and Mexico. They now have a chance to top their group with a win or a draw against Jamaica this weekend.
The Reggae Boyz are already out of the tournament after two defeats. However, they did score their first Copa America in their 3-1 defeat to Ecuador in their last match. Michail Antonio of West Ham United has the honor of being the first Jamaican to find the back of the net in the competition.
Watching with cable
Cable TV channels
The Jamaica versus Venezuela match will be on FOX Sports 1 and UniMas. It will kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 30. The game will take place at Q2 Stadium in Austin, United States.
Subscription details
You can watch FS1 on every major cable network. If you want to watch in Spanish then UniMas is for you and you can get it through most cable networks.
Watching without cable
Streaming Services
Fubo
Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a weeks free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month.
You can watch Copa América on FOX, FOX Sports 1 and FOX Sports 2 through Fubo. However, you must check that those channels are available in your region.
Sling TV
Another streaming service that you can watch FOX, FS1 and FS2's coverage of Copa America on is Sling TV. You will need to sign up to the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add-on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get FOX before subscribing.
Free trials and discounts
You can sign up to Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.
International viewing options
United Kingdom viewers
UK viewers can watch Copa América on Premier Sports which is available for £10.99/month.
Canada viewers
In Canada you can watch Copa America on TSN where subscriptions start at $19.99/month.
Australia viewers
If you are watching from Australia then you need to be subscribed to Optus Sports which is available for $24.99/month.
Projected starting XI for Jamaica
Position
Player
GK
Jahmali Waite
RCB
Di'Shon Bernard
CB
Joel Latibeaudiere
LCB
Ethan Pinnock
RWB
Dexter Lembikisa
RCM
Bobby De Cordova-Reid
CM
Damion Lowe
LCM
Kasey Palmer
LWB
Greg Leigh
CF
Shamar Nicholson
CF
Michail Antonio
Projected starting XI for Venezuela
Position
Player
GK
Rafael Romo
RB
Jon Aramburu
CB
Yordan Osorio
CB
Nahuel Ferraresi
LB
Miguel Navarro
RM
Jefferson Savarino
CM
Yangel Herrera
CM
Jose Martinez
LM
Yeferson Soteldo
CF
Eduard Bello
CF
Salomon Rondon