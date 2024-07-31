How to watch Japan vs. Spain in the Olympics: With and without cable
Spain won the Euros earlier this month and could do the double this summer if they are also victorious in the Olympics. They have reached the quarter-finals where they will face Japan.
Japan are a strong side who have won all of their games to finish top of Group D. The winner of this match will play Morocco or the United States in the next round.
How to watch Japan vs. Spain with cable
Cable TV channels
The Japan against Spain match will be on Universo. It will kick off at 11:00 a.m. ET on Friday, August 2. The game will occur at Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Lyon, France.
Subscription details
Universo is available on every major cable network.
How to watch Japan vs. Spain without cable
Peacock Premium
Peacock Premium is NBCUniversal's streaming platform. In addition to sports, it also shows movies and shows.
You can watch the Olympics on Peacock with plans starting at $8 per month with adverts. To watch without commercials it will cost $14.
Fubo
Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week-free trial and after that, it will cost you $79.99/month. You can watch the Olympics on Universo through Fubo.
Free trials and discounts
You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Unfortunately, Peacock does not offer a free plan anymore.
International viewing options
United Kingdom viewers
UK viewers can some of the Olympics for free on the BBC and on their streaming platform BBC iPlayer. However, to watch many of the games you will need to be subscribed to Discovery Plus which is available for a limited offer of just £3.99.
Canada viewers
In Canada, you can watch the Olympics for free on CBC and on their streaming platform CBC Gem.
Australia viewers
If you are watching the Olympics from Australia, you can do so for free on the Nine Network and their streaming platform 9Now.
Projected starting XI for Japan
Position
Player
GK
Leo Kokubo
RB
Takashi Uchino
CB
Kaito Suzuki
CB
Ryuya Nishio
LB
Seiji Kimura
RM
Fuki Yamada
CM
Rihito Yamamoto
CM
Sota Kawasaki
LM
Ryotaro Araki
CF
Kein Sato
CF
Mao Hosoya
Projected starting XI for Spain
Position
Player
GK
Arnau Tenas
RB
Juanlu Sanchez
CB
Eric Garcia
CB
Pau Cubarsi
LB
Miguel Gutierrez
CDM
Pablo Barrios
CAM
Fermin Lopez
CAM
Alex Baena
RW
Aimar Oroz
CF
Abel Ruiz
LW
Sergio Gomez