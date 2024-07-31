Fansided

How to watch Japan vs. Spain in the Olympics: With and without cable

Here is everything you need to know to watch Japan against Spain in the Olympics this week.

By Robert Wheeler

Spain v Egypt: Men's Football - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 4
Spain v Egypt: Men's Football - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 4 / Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages
Spain won the Euros earlier this month and could do the double this summer if they are also victorious in the Olympics. They have reached the quarter-finals where they will face Japan.

Japan are a strong side who have won all of their games to finish top of Group D. The winner of this match will play Morocco or the United States in the next round.

How to watch Japan vs. Spain with cable

Cable TV channels

The Japan against Spain match will be on Universo. It will kick off at 11:00 a.m. ET on Friday, August 2. The game will occur at Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Lyon, France.

Subscription details

Universo is available on every major cable network.

How to watch Japan vs. Spain without cable

Peacock Premium

Peacock Premium is NBCUniversal's streaming platform. In addition to sports, it also shows movies and shows.

You can watch the Olympics on Peacock with plans starting at $8 per month with adverts. To watch without commercials it will cost $14.

Fubo

Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week-free trial and after that, it will cost you $79.99/month. You can watch the Olympics on Universo through Fubo.

Free trials and discounts

You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Unfortunately, Peacock does not offer a free plan anymore.

International viewing options

United Kingdom viewers

UK viewers can some of the Olympics for free on the BBC and on their streaming platform BBC iPlayer. However, to watch many of the games you will need to be subscribed to Discovery Plus which is available for a limited offer of just £3.99.

Canada viewers

In Canada, you can watch the Olympics for free on CBC and on their streaming platform CBC Gem.

Australia viewers

If you are watching the Olympics from Australia, you can do so for free on the Nine Network and their streaming platform 9Now.

Projected starting XI for Japan

Position

Player

GK

Leo Kokubo

RB

Takashi Uchino

CB

Kaito Suzuki

CB

Ryuya Nishio

LB

Seiji Kimura

RM

Fuki Yamada

CM

Rihito Yamamoto

CM

Sota Kawasaki

LM

Ryotaro Araki

CF

Kein Sato

CF

Mao Hosoya

Projected starting XI for Spain

Position

Player

GK

Arnau Tenas

RB

Juanlu Sanchez

CB

Eric Garcia

CB

Pau Cubarsi

LB

Miguel Gutierrez

CDM

Pablo Barrios

CAM

Fermin Lopez

CAM

Alex Baena

RW

Aimar Oroz

CF

Abel Ruiz

LW

Sergio Gomez

