How to watch LAFC vs. Colorado Rapids in Leagues Cup: With and without cable

Here is everything you need to know to watch LAFC against the Colorado Rapids in the Leagues Cup this week.

By Robert Wheeler

San Jose Earthquakes v Los Angeles Football Club
San Jose Earthquakes v Los Angeles Football Club / Shaun Clark/GettyImages
Olivier Giroud made his second Los Angeles FC appearance as a substitute as the Black and Gold defeated the Seattle Sounders 3-0 in the quarter-finals of the Leagues Cup last weekend. However, MLS old boy Kei Kamara stole the show with a goal for LAFC. Kamara's performance could merit him starting ahead of Giroud again as Steve Cherundolo's side takes on the Colorado Rapids in the semi-finals.

How to watch LAFC vs. the Colorado Rapids with cable

Cable TV channels

The LAFC against the Colorado Rapids match will be on Univision and TUDN. It will kick off at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 21. The game will occur at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, United States.

Subscription details

You can watch Univision and TUDN on every major cable network; they are both Spanish-language channels.

How to watch LAFC vs. the Colorado Rapids without cable

MLS Season Pass

Every Leagues Cup game is on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and is available for $12.99 monthly or $79 for the whole season. 

Fubo

Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week-free trial and will cost you $79.99/month. 

You can watch some of the Leagues Cup games on Univision and TUDN through Fubo. However, please check if those channels are available in your region and if one of those channels broadcasts the Leagues Cup match you want to watch. 

Sling TV

Another streaming service that you can use to watch Univision and TUDN's coverage of the Leagues Cup is Sling TV. You must sign up for the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get FOX or UniMas before subscribing and that the specific Leagues Cup game you want to watch is on one of these channels.

Free trials and discounts

MLS Season Pass is cheaper for existing Apple TV customers. If you do not have Apple TV then it will cost you $14.99 monthly or $99 for the season.

You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.

International viewing options

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV is available in most countries around the World. The pricing will be similar to US prices. In the United Kingdom per instance, it will cost you £12.99 each month or £79 for the season, while non-Apple TV members will have to pay £14.99 monthly or £99 for the whole campaign.

Projected starting XI for LAFC

Position

Player

GK

Hugo Lloris

CB

Jesus Murillo

CB

Maxime Chanot

CB

Aaron Long

RWB

Sergi Palencia

CM

Eduard Atuesta

CM

Eduard Atuesta

LWB

Ryan Hollingshead

RW

Mateusz Bogusz

CF

Kei Kamara

LW

Denis Bouanga

Projected starting XI for the Colorado Rapids

Position

Player

GK

Zack Steffen

RB

Keegan Rosenberry

CB

Lalas Abubakar

CB

Andreas Maxso

LB

Sam Vines

CDM

Cole Bassett

CDM

Connor Ronan

RM

Oliver Larraz

CAM

Djordje Mihailovic

LM

Calvin Harris

CF

Rafael Navarro

