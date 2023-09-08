How to watch Lakers games in 2023-24: Full streaming guide
With a reloaded roster, championship aspirations and two of the biggest stars in basketball the Lakers will be a must-watch this season. Here's how you can tune in.
By Ian Levy
Even if you're not a fan of the Lakers, their games are going to be a must-watch for every NBA die-hard. You get two of the best players in the NBA, LeBron James in his historic 21st season, a deep roster of talented role players and a legit championship contender.
Regardless of your cable television or streaming situation or where you live, there are plenty of easy ways to tune in.
What channels show the Lakers game?
As one of the NBA's showcase teams, the Lakers have plenty of national television games scheduled this season, 40 to be exact. They'll appear on TNT, ESPN, ABC and NBATV and you can find the full schedule for those national broadcasts below.
For any game that's not broadcast on a national station, there are two options. Spectrum SportsNet broadcasts Lakers games in the greater Los Angeles area and many other California counties. For the specific channel listing on Cox, DirecTV and more, as well as coverage areascheck out the Spectrum SportsNet FAQ.
If you're not in Southern California, NBA League Pass is the only way to watch the Lakers games that aren't national broadcasts.
How to get NBA League Pass
NBA League Pass is a subscription service provided by the league that provides streaming access to all out-of-market, non-national broadcasts. It can be used in desktop web browsers, in the app on mobile devices and on devices like Roku, Chromecast, AppleTV, Amazon Fire and more.
A NBA League Pass subscription comes in two tiers. The basic tier — $99.99 for the entire season — provides all features but is only accessible on device. The premium tier — $149.99 for the entire season — provides the same features but can be used on up to three devices simultaneously.
Lakers National TV Games this season
DATE
OPPONENT
TIME (ET)
CHANNEL
Oct. 24, 2023
@ Denver Nuggets
7:30 p.m.
TNT
Oct. 26, 2023
vs. Phoenix Suns
10:00 p.m.
TNT
Oct. 30, 2023
vs. Orlando Magic
10:30 p.m.
NBATV
Nov. 1, 2023
vs. LA Clippers
10:00 p.m.
ESPN
Nov. 6, 2023
@ Miami Heat
7:30 p.m.
NBATV
Nov. 10, 2023
@ Phoenix Suns
10:00 p.m.
ESPN
Nov. 15, 2023
vs. Sacramento Kings
10:00 p.m.
ESPN
Nov. 21, 2023
vs. Utah Jazz
10:00 p.m.
TNT
Nov. 27, 2023
@ Philadelphia 76ers
7:00 p.m.
NBATV
Nov. 29, 2023
@ Detroit Pistons
7:00 p.m.
NBATV
Dec. 12, 2023
@ Dallas Mavericks
7:30 p.m.
TNT
Dec. 13, 2023
@ San Antonio Spurs
8:00 p.m.
NBATV
Dec. 15, 2023
@ San Antonio Spurs
7:30 p.m.
ESPN
Dec. 25, 2023
vs. Boston Celtics
5:00 p.m.
ABC
Jan. 3, 2024
vs. Miami Heat
10:00 p.m.
ESPN
Jan. 5, 2024
vs. Memphis Grizzlies
10:00 p.m.
ESPN
Jan. 11, 2024
vs. Phoenix Suns
10:00 p.m.
TNT
Jan. 15, 2024
vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
10:30 p.m.
NBATV
Jan. 17, 2024
vs. Dallas Mavericks
10:00 p.m.
ESPN
Jan. 23, 2024
@ LA Clippers
10:00 p.m.
TNT
Jan. 27, 2024
@ Golden State Warriors
8:30 p.m.
ABC
Feb. 1, 2024
@ Boston Celtics
7:30 p.m.
TNT
Feb. 3, 2024
@ New York Knicks
8:30 p.m.
ABC
Feb. 8, 2024
vs. Denver Nuggets
10:00 p.m.
TNT
Feb. 9, 2024
vs. New Orleans Pelicans
10:30 p.m.
NBATV
Feb. 22, 2024
@ Golden State Warriors
10:00 p.m.
TNT
Feb. 25, 2024
@ Phoenix Suns
3:30 p.m.
ABC
Feb. 28, 2024
@ LA Clippers
10:00 p.m.
ESPN
Mar. 2, 2024
vs. Denver Nuggets
8:30 p.m.
ABC
Mar. 4, 2024
vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
10:30 p.m.
NBATV
Mar. 8, 2024
vs. Milwaukee Bucks
10:00 p.m.
ESPN
Mar. 10, 2024
vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
9:30 p.m.
ESPN
Mar. 13, 2024
@ Sacramento Kings
10:00 p.m.
ESPN
Mar. 16, 2024
vs. Golden State Warriors
8:30 p.m.
ABC
Mar. 22, 2024
vs. Philadelphia 76ers
10:30 p.m.
NBATV
Mar. 24, 2024
vs. Indiana Pacers
10:00 p.m.
NBATV
Mar. 26, 2024
@ Milwaukee Bucks
7:30 p.m.
TNT
Apr. 7, 2024
vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
10:00 p.m.
NBATV
Apr. 9, 2024
vs. Golden State Warriors
10:00 p.m.
TNT
Apr. 12, 2024
@ Memphis Grizzlies
8:00 p.m.
NBATV
Can I watch the Lakers on FuboTV?
Spectrum SportsNet is not available on the streaming television service FuboTV. However, you can subscribe to NBA League Pass as an add-on service with your Fubo package for the same price as subscribing through the NBA website.
Can I watch the Lakers on Sling?
Spectrum SportsNet is not available on the streaming television service Sling. However, you can subscribe to NBA League Pass as an add-on service with your Sling package for the same price as subscribing through the NBA website.
Can I watch the Lakers on Hulu?
Lakers games will only be available on Hulu LiveTV+ if they are national broadcasts on ABC, TNT or ESPN. League Pass and NBATV are not available as add-ons with Hulu.
Can I watch the Lakers on YouTube TV?
Spectrum SportsNet is not available on the streaming television service YouTube TV. However, you can subscribe to NBA League Pass as an add-on service with your YouTubeTV package for the same price as subscribing through the NBA website.