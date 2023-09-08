Fansided

How to watch Lakers games in 2023-24: Full streaming guide

With a reloaded roster, championship aspirations and two of the biggest stars in basketball the Lakers will be a must-watch this season. Here's how you can tune in.

By Ian Levy

May 2, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) stands next
May 2, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6)
Even if you're not a fan of the Lakers, their games are going to be a must-watch for every NBA die-hard. You get two of the best players in the NBA, LeBron James in his historic 21st season, a deep roster of talented role players and a legit championship contender.

Regardless of your cable television or streaming situation or where you live, there are plenty of easy ways to tune in.

What channels show the Lakers game?

As one of the NBA's showcase teams, the Lakers have plenty of national television games scheduled this season, 40 to be exact. They'll appear on TNT, ESPN, ABC and NBATV and you can find the full schedule for those national broadcasts below.

For any game that's not broadcast on a national station, there are two options. Spectrum SportsNet broadcasts Lakers games in the greater Los Angeles area and many other California counties. For the specific channel listing on Cox, DirecTV and more, as well as coverage areascheck out the Spectrum SportsNet FAQ.

If you're not in Southern California, NBA League Pass is the only way to watch the Lakers games that aren't national broadcasts.

How to get NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass is a subscription service provided by the league that provides streaming access to all out-of-market, non-national broadcasts. It can be used in desktop web browsers, in the app on mobile devices and on devices like Roku, Chromecast, AppleTV, Amazon Fire and more.

A NBA League Pass subscription comes in two tiers. The basic tier — $99.99 for the entire season — provides all features but is only accessible on device. The premium tier — $149.99 for the entire season — provides the same features but can be used on up to three devices simultaneously.

Lakers National TV Games this season

DATE

OPPONENT

TIME (ET)

CHANNEL

Oct. 24, 2023

@ Denver Nuggets

7:30 p.m.

TNT

Oct. 26, 2023

vs. Phoenix Suns

10:00 p.m.

TNT

Oct. 30, 2023

vs. Orlando Magic

10:30 p.m.

NBATV

Nov. 1, 2023

vs. LA Clippers

10:00 p.m.

ESPN

Nov. 6, 2023

@ Miami Heat

7:30 p.m.

NBATV

Nov. 10, 2023

@ Phoenix Suns

10:00 p.m.

ESPN

Nov. 15, 2023

vs. Sacramento Kings

10:00 p.m.

ESPN

Nov. 21, 2023

vs. Utah Jazz

10:00 p.m.

TNT

Nov. 27, 2023

@ Philadelphia 76ers

7:00 p.m.

NBATV

Nov. 29, 2023

@ Detroit Pistons

7:00 p.m.

NBATV

Dec. 12, 2023

@ Dallas Mavericks

7:30 p.m.

TNT

Dec. 13, 2023

@ San Antonio Spurs

8:00 p.m.

NBATV

Dec. 15, 2023

@ San Antonio Spurs

7:30 p.m.

ESPN

Dec. 25, 2023

vs. Boston Celtics

5:00 p.m.

ABC

Jan. 3, 2024

vs. Miami Heat

10:00 p.m.

ESPN

Jan. 5, 2024

vs. Memphis Grizzlies

10:00 p.m.

ESPN

Jan. 11, 2024

vs. Phoenix Suns

10:00 p.m.

TNT

Jan. 15, 2024

vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

10:30 p.m.

NBATV

Jan. 17, 2024

vs. Dallas Mavericks

10:00 p.m.

ESPN

Jan. 23, 2024

@ LA Clippers

10:00 p.m.

TNT

Jan. 27, 2024

@ Golden State Warriors

8:30 p.m.

ABC

Feb. 1, 2024

@ Boston Celtics

7:30 p.m.

TNT

Feb. 3, 2024

@ New York Knicks

8:30 p.m.

ABC

Feb. 8, 2024

vs. Denver Nuggets

10:00 p.m.

TNT

Feb. 9, 2024

vs. New Orleans Pelicans

10:30 p.m.

NBATV

Feb. 22, 2024

@ Golden State Warriors

10:00 p.m.

TNT

Feb. 25, 2024

@ Phoenix Suns

3:30 p.m.

ABC

Feb. 28, 2024

@ LA Clippers

10:00 p.m.

ESPN

Mar. 2, 2024

vs. Denver Nuggets

8:30 p.m.

ABC

Mar. 4, 2024

vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

10:30 p.m.

NBATV

Mar. 8, 2024

vs. Milwaukee Bucks

10:00 p.m.

ESPN

Mar. 10, 2024

vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

9:30 p.m.

ESPN

Mar. 13, 2024

@ Sacramento Kings

10:00 p.m.

ESPN

Mar. 16, 2024

vs. Golden State Warriors

8:30 p.m.

ABC

Mar. 22, 2024

vs. Philadelphia 76ers

10:30 p.m.

NBATV

Mar. 24, 2024

vs. Indiana Pacers

10:00 p.m.

NBATV

Mar. 26, 2024

@ Milwaukee Bucks

7:30 p.m.

TNT

Apr. 7, 2024

vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

10:00 p.m.

NBATV

Apr. 9, 2024

vs. Golden State Warriors

10:00 p.m.

TNT

Apr. 12, 2024

@ Memphis Grizzlies

8:00 p.m.

NBATV



Can I watch the Lakers on FuboTV?

Spectrum SportsNet is not available on the streaming television service FuboTV. However, you can subscribe to NBA League Pass as an add-on service with your Fubo package for the same price as subscribing through the NBA website.

Can I watch the Lakers on Sling?

Spectrum SportsNet is not available on the streaming television service Sling. However, you can subscribe to NBA League Pass as an add-on service with your Sling package for the same price as subscribing through the NBA website.

Can I watch the Lakers on Hulu?

Lakers games will only be available on Hulu LiveTV+ if they are national broadcasts on ABC, TNT or ESPN. League Pass and NBATV are not available as add-ons with Hulu.

Can I watch the Lakers on YouTube TV?

Spectrum SportsNet is not available on the streaming television service YouTube TV. However, you can subscribe to NBA League Pass as an add-on service with your YouTubeTV package for the same price as subscribing through the NBA website.

