How to watch Leeds United vs. Hull City in the Championship: With and without cable

Here's everything you need to know to watch Leeds United versus Hull City in the Championship this weekend.

By Robert Wheeler

Sheffield Wednesday FC v Leeds United FC - Sky Bet Championship
Sheffield Wednesday FC v Leeds United FC - Sky Bet Championship / Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages
Brenden Aaronson is back at Leeds United following his loan at Union Berlin last season. The USMNT midfielder has already scored twice in the Championship this campaign against Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday.

When Leeds was last in the Premier League, they had three USMNT players, Aaronson, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie. They were also managed by Jesse Marsch but Aaronson Aaronson is now the only American left at the club.

Leeds came agonizingly close to promotion back to the Premier League last campaign — where they lost in the playoff final to Southampton. If they are to make it back to English soccer's top flight then they will need Aaronson on form for the entire season.

Watching with cable

Cable TV channels

The Leeds against Hull match will be on the CBS Sports Golazo Network. It will kick off at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 31. The game will take place at Elland Road in Leeds, England.

Subscription details

You can watch CBS Sports Golazo Network for free on the CBS Sports app with a device like Roku, Apple+ or Amazon Fire.

Watching without cable

Streaming Services

Paramount+

Paramount+ is a streaming service that shows series, films and sports. If you're into soccer they're a must-have subscription, covering Champions League, Serie A and the Championship. 

Free trials and discounts

Paramount+ offers a seven-day free trial. Subscriptions run either $5.99 per month or $59.99 for the whole year.

International viewing options

United Kingdom viewers

In the United Kingdom, the Championship will be broadcast on Sky Sports with highlights on ITV.

Canada viewers

In Canada, certain Championship games will be shown on DAZN.

Australia viewers

If you want to watch the Championship in Australia then selected games will be on beIN Sports and beIN Sports Connect.

Projected starting XI for Leeds

Position

Player

GK

Illan Meslier

RB

Jayden Bogle

CB

Joe Rodon

CB

Pascal Struijk

LB

Junior Firpo

CDM

Ethan Ampadu

CDM

Ilia Gruev

RM

Daniel James

CAM

Brenden Aaronson

LM

Wilfried Gnonto

CF

Mateo Joseph

Projected starting XI for Hull

Position

Player

GK

Ivor Pandur

RB

Lewie Coyle

CB

Alfie Jones

CB

Sean McLoughlin

LB

Ryan Giles

CDM

Oscar Zambrano

RM

Abdulkadir Omur

CM

Regan Slater

CM

Marvin Mehlem

LM

Liam Millar

CF

Mason Burstow

