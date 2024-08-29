How to watch Leeds United vs. Hull City in the Championship: With and without cable
Brenden Aaronson is back at Leeds United following his loan at Union Berlin last season. The USMNT midfielder has already scored twice in the Championship this campaign against Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday.
When Leeds was last in the Premier League, they had three USMNT players, Aaronson, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie. They were also managed by Jesse Marsch but Aaronson Aaronson is now the only American left at the club.
Leeds came agonizingly close to promotion back to the Premier League last campaign — where they lost in the playoff final to Southampton. If they are to make it back to English soccer's top flight then they will need Aaronson on form for the entire season.
Watching with cable
Cable TV channels
The Leeds against Hull match will be on the CBS Sports Golazo Network. It will kick off at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 31. The game will take place at Elland Road in Leeds, England.
Subscription details
You can watch CBS Sports Golazo Network for free on the CBS Sports app with a device like Roku, Apple+ or Amazon Fire.
Watching without cable
Streaming Services
Paramount+
Paramount+ is a streaming service that shows series, films and sports. If you're into soccer they're a must-have subscription, covering Champions League, Serie A and the Championship.
Free trials and discounts
Paramount+ offers a seven-day free trial. Subscriptions run either $5.99 per month or $59.99 for the whole year.
International viewing options
United Kingdom viewers
In the United Kingdom, the Championship will be broadcast on Sky Sports with highlights on ITV.
Canada viewers
In Canada, certain Championship games will be shown on DAZN.
Australia viewers
If you want to watch the Championship in Australia then selected games will be on beIN Sports and beIN Sports Connect.
Projected starting XI for Leeds
Position
Player
GK
Illan Meslier
RB
Jayden Bogle
CB
Joe Rodon
CB
Pascal Struijk
LB
Junior Firpo
CDM
Ethan Ampadu
CDM
Ilia Gruev
RM
Daniel James
CAM
Brenden Aaronson
LM
Wilfried Gnonto
CF
Mateo Joseph
Projected starting XI for Hull
Position
Player
GK
Ivor Pandur
RB
Lewie Coyle
CB
Alfie Jones
CB
Sean McLoughlin
LB
Ryan Giles
CDM
Oscar Zambrano
RM
Abdulkadir Omur
CM
Regan Slater
CM
Marvin Mehlem
LM
Liam Millar
CF
Mason Burstow