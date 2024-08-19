How to watch Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League: With and without cable
The first Monday night Premier League match of the season kicks off today with Leicester City hosting Tottenham Hotspur.
Leicester have returned to the Premier League after winning the Championship under Enzo Maresca in the last campaign. However, Maresca has since left the club to join Chelsea — he has been replaced in the Foxes dugout by Steve Cooper.
Spurs finished fifth last season under Ange Postecoglou, so will be looking to push on from this and back into the Champions League places.
Watching with cable
Cable TV channels
The Leicester City against Tottenham Hotspur match will be on USA Network and Universo. It will kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 19. The game will take place at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England.
Subscription details
You can watch USA Network and Universo on every major cable network.
Watching without cable
Streaming Services
Fubo
Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month.
You can watch the Premier League on USA Network and Universo through Fubo. However, you will need to make sure that those channels are available in your region. Also, you must check that the specific match you want to watch is being broadcast by one of the channels.
Sling TV
Another streaming service that you can watch USA Network and Universo's coverage of the Premier League is Sling TV. You will need to sign up for the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get USA Network and Universo before subscribing. Also, check that the Premier League channel you want to watch is being shown on one of those channels.
Free trials and discounts
You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.
International viewing options
United Kingdom viewers
In the United Kingdom, the Premier League will be broadcast on Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime.
Canada viewers
In Canada, you can watch the Premier League through Peacock Premium and Fubo.
Australia viewers
If you are watching in Australia then you will need to be subscribed to Optus Sport.
Projected starting XI for Leicester City
Position
Player
GK
Mads Hermansen
RB
James Justin
CB
Caleb Okoli
CB
Jannik Vestergaard
LB
Victor Kristiansen
RM
Bobby De Cordova-Reid
CM
Harry Winks
CM
Wilfred Ndidi
LM
Hamza Choudhury
CF
Issahaku Fatawu
CF
Tom Cannon
Projected starting XI for Tottenham Hotspur
Position
Player
GK
Guglielmo Vicario
RB
Pedro Porro
CB
Radu Dragusin
CB
Ben Davies
LB
Djed Spence
CDM
Pape Matar Sarr
CDM
Archie Gray
RM
Brennan Johnson
CAM
James Maddison
LM
Heung-Min Son
CF
Dejan Kulusevski