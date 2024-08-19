Fansided

How to watch Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League: With and without cable

Here's everything you need to know to watch Leicester City versus Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League tonight.

By Robert Wheeler

The first Monday night Premier League match of the season kicks off today with Leicester City hosting Tottenham Hotspur.

Leicester have returned to the Premier League after winning the Championship under Enzo Maresca in the last campaign. However, Maresca has since left the club to join Chelsea — he has been replaced in the Foxes dugout by Steve Cooper.

Spurs finished fifth last season under Ange Postecoglou, so will be looking to push on from this and back into the Champions League places.

Watching with cable

Cable TV channels

The Leicester City against Tottenham Hotspur match will be on USA Network and Universo. It will kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 19. The game will take place at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England.

Subscription details

You can watch USA Network and Universo on every major cable network.

Watching without cable

Streaming Services

Fubo

Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month. 

You can watch the Premier League on USA Network and Universo through Fubo. However, you will need to make sure that those channels are available in your region. Also, you must check that the specific match you want to watch is being broadcast by one of the channels.

Sling TV

Another streaming service that you can watch USA Network and Universo's coverage of the Premier League is Sling TV. You will need to sign up for the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get USA Network and Universo before subscribing. Also, check that the Premier League channel you want to watch is being shown on one of those channels.

Free trials and discounts

You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.

International viewing options

United Kingdom viewers

In the United Kingdom, the Premier League will be broadcast on Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime.

Canada viewers

In Canada, you can watch the Premier League through Peacock Premium and Fubo.

Australia viewers

If you are watching in Australia then you will need to be subscribed to Optus Sport.

Projected starting XI for Leicester City

Position

Player

GK

Mads Hermansen

RB

James Justin

CB

Caleb Okoli

CB

Jannik Vestergaard

LB

Victor Kristiansen

RM

Bobby De Cordova-Reid

CM

Harry Winks

CM

Wilfred Ndidi

LM

Hamza Choudhury

CF

Issahaku Fatawu

CF

Tom Cannon

Projected starting XI for Tottenham Hotspur

Position

Player

GK

Guglielmo Vicario

RB

Pedro Porro

CB

Radu Dragusin

CB

Ben Davies

LB

Djed Spence

CDM

Pape Matar Sarr

CDM

Archie Gray

RM

Brennan Johnson

CAM

James Maddison

LM

Heung-Min Son

CF

Dejan Kulusevski

