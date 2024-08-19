How to watch Liverpool vs. Brentford in the Premier League: With and without cable
The Arne Slot era at Liverpool got off to a great start as the Reds defeated Ipswich Town 2-0 — thanks to goals from Diego Jota and Mo Salah. Slot has big boots to fill in replacing the legendary Jurgen Klopp but results like this will quickly win over Liverpool supporters.
Next up for Slot's side is a home tie against Brentford. The Bees also had a good start to the new Premier League season. Thomas Frank's men beat Crystal Palace 2-1 with Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa finding the back of the net for Brentford.
Watching with cable
Cable TV channels
The Liverpool against Brentford match will be on Telemundo. It will kick off at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 25. The game will take place at Anfield in Liverpool, England.
Subscription details
Telemundo is a Spanish language channel and it is available on every major cable network.
Watching without cable
Streaming Services
Fubo
Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month.
You can watch the Premier League on Telemundo through Fubo. However, you will need to make sure that those channels are available in your region. Also, you must check that the specific match you want to watch is being broadcast by one of the channels.
Sling TV
Another streaming service that you can watch Telemundo's coverage of the Premier League is Sling TV. You will need to sign up for the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get Telemundo before subscribing. Also, check that the Premier League channel you want to watch is being shown on one of those channels.
Free trials and discounts
You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.
International viewing options
United Kingdom viewers
In the United Kingdom, the Premier League will be broadcast on Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime.
Canada viewers
In Canada, you can watch the Premier League through Peacock Premium and Fubo.
Australia viewers
If you are watching in Australia then you will need to be subscribed to Optus Sport.
Projected starting XI for Liverpool
Position
Player
GK
Alisson
RB
Trent Alexander-Arnold
CB
Jarell Quansah
CB
Virgil van Dijk
LB
Andy Robertson
CDM
Ryan Gravenberch
CDM
Alexis Mac Allister
RM
Mo Salah
CAM
Dominik Szoboszlai
LM
Luis Diaz
CF
Diogo Jota
Projected starting XI for Brentford
Position
Player
GK
Mark Flekken
RB
Mads Roerslev Rasmussen
CB
Nathan Michael Collins
CB
Ethan Pinnock
LB
Kristoffer Ajer
RM
Mathias Jensen
CM
Christian Norgaard
LM
Vitaly Janelt
RW
Bryan Mbeumo
CF
Yoane Wissa
LW
Kevin Schade