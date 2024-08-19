Fansided

How to watch Liverpool vs. Brentford in the Premier League: With and without cable

Here's everything you need to know to watch Liverpool versus Brentford in the Premier League this weekend.

By Robert Wheeler

Ipswich Town FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Ipswich Town FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League / Marc Atkins/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

The Arne Slot era at Liverpool got off to a great start as the Reds defeated Ipswich Town 2-0 — thanks to goals from Diego Jota and Mo Salah. Slot has big boots to fill in replacing the legendary Jurgen Klopp but results like this will quickly win over Liverpool supporters.

Next up for Slot's side is a home tie against Brentford. The Bees also had a good start to the new Premier League season. Thomas Frank's men beat Crystal Palace 2-1 with Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa finding the back of the net for Brentford.

Watching with cable

Cable TV channels

The Liverpool against Brentford match will be on Telemundo. It will kick off at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 25. The game will take place at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

Subscription details

Telemundo is a Spanish language channel and it is available on every major cable network.

Watching without cable

Streaming Services

Fubo

Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month. 

You can watch the Premier League on Telemundo through Fubo. However, you will need to make sure that those channels are available in your region. Also, you must check that the specific match you want to watch is being broadcast by one of the channels.

Sling TV

Another streaming service that you can watch Telemundo's coverage of the Premier League is Sling TV. You will need to sign up for the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get Telemundo before subscribing. Also, check that the Premier League channel you want to watch is being shown on one of those channels.

Free trials and discounts

You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.

International viewing options

United Kingdom viewers

In the United Kingdom, the Premier League will be broadcast on Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime.

Canada viewers

In Canada, you can watch the Premier League through Peacock Premium and Fubo.

Australia viewers

If you are watching in Australia then you will need to be subscribed to Optus Sport.

Projected starting XI for Liverpool

Position

Player

GK

Alisson

RB

Trent Alexander-Arnold

CB

Jarell Quansah

CB

Virgil van Dijk

LB

Andy Robertson

CDM

Ryan Gravenberch

CDM

Alexis Mac Allister

RM

Mo Salah

CAM

Dominik Szoboszlai

LM

Luis Diaz

CF

Diogo Jota

Projected starting XI for Brentford

Position

Player

GK

Mark Flekken

RB

Mads Roerslev Rasmussen

CB

Nathan Michael Collins

CB

Ethan Pinnock

LB

Kristoffer Ajer

RM

Mathias Jensen

CM

Christian Norgaard

LM

Vitaly Janelt

RW

Bryan Mbeumo

CF

Yoane Wissa

LW

Kevin Schade

feed

Home/Premier League