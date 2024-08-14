How to watch Manchester United vs. Fulham in the Premier League: With and without cable
USMNT defender Tim Ream left Fulham this summer to return to MLS with Charlotte FC. However, there is still one American in the Cottagers' roster and that is Antonee Robinson — who is one of the best left-backs in the Premier League.
Fulham have a tough start to the Premier League season as they take on Manchester United. The Red Devils finished eighth last season which was very disappointing. It remains to be seen if they will improve this campaign as the club decided to stick with their manager Eric ten Hag.
Watching with cable
Cable TV channels
The Manchester United versus Fulham match will be on USA Network and Universo. It will kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 16. The game will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.
Subscription details
You can watch USA Network and Universo on every major cable network.
Watching without cable
Streaming Services
Fubo
Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month.
You can watch the Premier League on USA Network and Universo through Fubo. However, you will need to make sure that those channels are available in your region. Also, you must check that the specific match you want to watch is being broadcast by one of the channels.
Sling TV
Another streaming service that you can watch USA Network and Universo's coverage of the Premier League is Sling TV. You will need to sign up for the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get USA Network and Universo before subscribing. Also, check that the Premier League channel you want to watch is being shown on one of those channels.
Free trials and discounts
You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.
International viewing options
United Kingdom viewers
In the United Kingdom, the Premier League will be broadcast on Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime.
Canada viewers
In Canada, you can watch the Premier League through Peacock Premium and Fubo.
Australia viewers
If you are watching in Australia then you will need to be subscribed to Optus Sport.
Projected starting XI for Manchester United
Position
Player
GK
Andre Onana
RB
Diogo Dalot
CB
Matthijs de Ligt
CB
Jonny Evans
LB
Lisandro Martinez
RM
Mason Mount
CM
Casemiro
LM
Kobbie Mainoo
RW
Alejandro Garnacho
CF
Bruno Fernandes
LW
Marcus Rashford
Projected starting XI for Fulham
Position
Player
GK
Bernd Leno
RB
Kenny Tete
CB
Issa Diop
CB
Calvin Bassey
LB
Antonee Robinson
CDM
Sasa Lukic
CDM
Emile Smith Rowe
RM
Alex Iwobi
CAM
Andreas Pereira
LM
Adama Traore
CF
Rodrigo Muniz