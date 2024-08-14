Fansided

How to watch Manchester United vs. Fulham in the Premier League: With and without cable

Here's everything you need to know to watch Manchester United vs. Fulham in the Premier League this week.

By Robert Wheeler

Fulham v TSG Hoffenheim - Pre-Season Friendly
Fulham v TSG Hoffenheim - Pre-Season Friendly / Helge Prang/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

USMNT defender Tim Ream left Fulham this summer to return to MLS with Charlotte FC. However, there is still one American in the Cottagers' roster and that is Antonee Robinson — who is one of the best left-backs in the Premier League.

Fulham have a tough start to the Premier League season as they take on Manchester United. The Red Devils finished eighth last season which was very disappointing. It remains to be seen if they will improve this campaign as the club decided to stick with their manager Eric ten Hag.

Watching with cable

Cable TV channels

The Manchester United versus Fulham match will be on USA Network and Universo. It will kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 16. The game will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

Subscription details

You can watch USA Network and Universo on every major cable network.

Watching without cable

Streaming Services

Fubo

Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month. 

You can watch the Premier League on USA Network and Universo through Fubo. However, you will need to make sure that those channels are available in your region. Also, you must check that the specific match you want to watch is being broadcast by one of the channels.

Sling TV

Another streaming service that you can watch USA Network and Universo's coverage of the Premier League is Sling TV. You will need to sign up for the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get USA Network and Universo before subscribing. Also, check that the Premier League channel you want to watch is being shown on one of those channels.

Free trials and discounts

You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.

International viewing options

United Kingdom viewers

In the United Kingdom, the Premier League will be broadcast on Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime.

Canada viewers

In Canada, you can watch the Premier League through Peacock Premium and Fubo.

Australia viewers

If you are watching in Australia then you will need to be subscribed to Optus Sport.

Projected starting XI for Manchester United

Position

Player

GK

Andre Onana

RB

Diogo Dalot

CB

Matthijs de Ligt

CB

Jonny Evans

LB

Lisandro Martinez

RM

Mason Mount

CM

Casemiro

LM

Kobbie Mainoo

RW

Alejandro Garnacho

CF

Bruno Fernandes

LW

Marcus Rashford

Projected starting XI for Fulham

Position

Player

GK

Bernd Leno

RB

Kenny Tete

CB

Issa Diop

CB

Calvin Bassey

LB

Antonee Robinson

CDM

Sasa Lukic

CDM

Emile Smith Rowe

RM

Alex Iwobi

CAM

Andreas Pereira

LM

Adama Traore

CF

Rodrigo Muniz

Next. The 15 best goal-scoring seasons in Premier League history. The 15 best goal-scoring seasons in Premier League history. dark

Home/Premier League