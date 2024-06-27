Fansided

How to watch Mexico vs Ecuador at the Copa América: With and without cable

Here's everything you need to know to watch Mexico against Ecuador in Copa América this weekend.

By Robert Wheeler

Venezuela v Mexico - CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024
Venezuela v Mexico - CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024 / Omar Vega/GettyImages
We are into the final round of group-stage action in Copa América where the quarterfinalists will be decided.

Mexico beat Jamaica in their first game 1-0. However, El Tri lost their captain Edson Alvarez to injury during that match and he has since been ruled out of the tournament. Without Alvarez, they were defeated by Venezuela 1-0 this week and Mexico now need to beat Ecuador on Sunday to make it to the knockout stages.

Here is a guide for fans wanting to watch the Mexico against Ecuador match with or without cable in the United States and abroad.

Watching with cable

Cable TV channels

The Mexico versus Ecuador match will be on FOX and TUDN. It will kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 30. The game will take place at University of Phoenix Stadium in Arizona, United States.

Subscription details

You can watch FOX on every major cable network. If you want to watch in Spanish then TUDN is for you and you can get it through most cable networks.

Watching without cable

Streaming Services

Fubo

Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a weeks free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month.

You can watch Copa América on FOX, FOX Sports 1 and FOX Sports 2 through Fubo. However, you must check that those channels are available in your region.

Sling TV

Another streaming service that you can watch FOX, FS and FS2's coverage of Copa America on is Sling TV. You will need to sign up to the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add-on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get FOX before subscribing.

Free trials and discounts

You can sign up to Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.

International viewing options

United Kingdom viewers

UK viewers can watch Copa América on Premier Sports which is available for £10.99/month.

Canada viewers

In Canada you can watch Copa America on TSN where subscriptions start at $19.99/month.

Australia viewers

If you are watching from Australia then you need to be subscribed to Optus Sports which is available for $24.99/month

Projected starting XI for Mexico

Position

Player

GK

Julio Gonzalez

RB

Jorge Sanchez

CB

Israel Reyes

CB

Johan Vasquez

LB

Gerardo Arteaga

RM

Carlos Rodriguez

CM

Luis Romo

LM

Luis Chavez

RW

Cesar Saul Huerta Valera

CF

Guillermo Martinez Ayala

LW

Orbelin Pineda

Projected Starting XI for Ecuador

Position

Player

GK

Alexander Dominguez

RB

Angelo Preciado

CB

Felix Torres

CB

Willian Pacho

LB

Piero Hincapie

CDM

Alan Franco

CDM

Moises Caicedo

RW

Alan Minda

CAM

Kendry Paez

LW

Jeremy Sarmiento

CF

Kevin Rodriguez

