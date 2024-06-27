How to watch Mexico vs Ecuador at the Copa América: With and without cable
We are into the final round of group-stage action in Copa América where the quarterfinalists will be decided.
Mexico beat Jamaica in their first game 1-0. However, El Tri lost their captain Edson Alvarez to injury during that match and he has since been ruled out of the tournament. Without Alvarez, they were defeated by Venezuela 1-0 this week and Mexico now need to beat Ecuador on Sunday to make it to the knockout stages.
Here is a guide for fans wanting to watch the Mexico against Ecuador match with or without cable in the United States and abroad.
Watching with cable
Cable TV channels
The Mexico versus Ecuador match will be on FOX and TUDN. It will kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 30. The game will take place at University of Phoenix Stadium in Arizona, United States.
Subscription details
You can watch FOX on every major cable network. If you want to watch in Spanish then TUDN is for you and you can get it through most cable networks.
Watching without cable
Streaming Services
Fubo
Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a weeks free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month.
You can watch Copa América on FOX, FOX Sports 1 and FOX Sports 2 through Fubo. However, you must check that those channels are available in your region.
Sling TV
Another streaming service that you can watch FOX, FS and FS2's coverage of Copa America on is Sling TV. You will need to sign up to the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add-on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get FOX before subscribing.
Free trials and discounts
You can sign up to Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.
International viewing options
United Kingdom viewers
UK viewers can watch Copa América on Premier Sports which is available for £10.99/month.
Canada viewers
In Canada you can watch Copa America on TSN where subscriptions start at $19.99/month.
Australia viewers
If you are watching from Australia then you need to be subscribed to Optus Sports which is available for $24.99/month
Projected starting XI for Mexico
Position
Player
GK
Julio Gonzalez
RB
Jorge Sanchez
CB
Israel Reyes
CB
Johan Vasquez
LB
Gerardo Arteaga
RM
Carlos Rodriguez
CM
Luis Romo
LM
Luis Chavez
RW
Cesar Saul Huerta Valera
CF
Guillermo Martinez Ayala
LW
Orbelin Pineda
Projected Starting XI for Ecuador
Position
Player
GK
Alexander Dominguez
RB
Angelo Preciado
CB
Felix Torres
CB
Willian Pacho
LB
Piero Hincapie
CDM
Alan Franco
CDM
Moises Caicedo
RW
Alan Minda
CAM
Kendry Paez
LW
Jeremy Sarmiento
CF
Kevin Rodriguez