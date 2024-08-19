How to watch Minnesota United vs. Seattle Sounders in MLS: With and without cable
The Seattle Sounders were dumped out of the Leagues Cup last weekend as they were defeated by Los Angeles FC 3-0. However, it is back to MLS action for the Sounders this Saturday as they take on Minnesota United.
Minnesota did not have a successful Leagues Cup campaign as they went out in the group stage — in which they also lost to the Sounders. Jordan Morris and Paul Rothrock got the goals that day but the Loons will be hoping to get their revenge for this defeat this weekend.
How to watch Minnesota United vs. Seattle Sounders with cable
Cable TV channels
The Minnesota United versus Seattle Sounders match will be on FOX and FOX Deportes. It will kick off at 06:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 24. The game will occur at Allianz Field in Minnesota, United States.
Subscription details
You can watch FOX on every major cable network. If you want to watch in Spanish then FOX Deportes is for you.
How to watch Minnesota United vs. Seattle Sounders without cable
MLS Season Pass
Every MLS game is on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and it is available for $12.99 each month or $79 for the whole season.
Fubo
Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week-free trial and will cost you $79.99/month.
You can watch some MLS games on FOX, FOX Sports 1, FOX Sports 2 and Fox Deportes through Fubo. However, you will need to check that those channels are available in your region and if the MLS match you want is being broadcast by one of those channels.
Sling TV
Another streaming service that you can watch FOX, FS1, FS2 and FOX Deportes' coverage of MLS is Sling TV. You will need to sign up for the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get FOX before subscribing and that the specific MLS game you want to watch is on one of these channels.
Free trials and discounts
MLS Season Pass is cheaper for existing Apple TV customers. If you do not have Apple TV then it will cost you $14.99 monthly or $99 for the season.
You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.
International viewing options
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV is available in most countries around the World. The pricing will be similar to US prices. In the United Kingdom per instance, it will cost you £12.99 each month or £79 for the season, while non-Apple TV members will have to pay £14.99 monthly or £99 for the whole campaign.
Projected starting XI for Minnesota United
Position
Player
GK
Dayne St.Clair
RB
Loic Mesanvi
CB
Morris Duggan
CB
Miguel Tapias
CB
Devin Padelford
LB
D.J. Taylor
RM
Bongokuhle Hlongwane
CM
Robin Lod
CM
Carlos Harvey
LM
Joseph Rosales
CF
Tanitoluwa Oluwaseyi
Projected starting XI for Seattle Sounders
Position
Player
GK
Stefan Frei
RB
Alexander Roldan
CB
Yeimar Gomez Andrade
CB
Jackson Ragen
LB
Nouhou
CDM
Joao Paulo
CDM
Obed Vargas
RM
Cristian Roldan
CAM
Albert Rusnak
LM
Leo Chu
CF
Jordan Morris