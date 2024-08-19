Fansided

How to watch Minnesota United vs. Seattle Sounders in MLS: With and without cable

Here is everything you need to know to watch Minnesota United against the Seattle Sounders in MLS this weekend.

By Robert Wheeler

San Jose Earthquakes v Minnesota United FC
San Jose Earthquakes v Minnesota United FC / Jeremy Olson/ISI Photos/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

The Seattle Sounders were dumped out of the Leagues Cup last weekend as they were defeated by Los Angeles FC 3-0. However, it is back to MLS action for the Sounders this Saturday as they take on Minnesota United.

Minnesota did not have a successful Leagues Cup campaign as they went out in the group stage — in which they also lost to the Sounders. Jordan Morris and Paul Rothrock got the goals that day but the Loons will be hoping to get their revenge for this defeat this weekend.

How to watch Minnesota United vs. Seattle Sounders with cable

Cable TV channels

The Minnesota United versus Seattle Sounders match will be on FOX and FOX Deportes. It will kick off at 06:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 24. The game will occur at Allianz Field in Minnesota, United States.

Subscription details

You can watch FOX on every major cable network. If you want to watch in Spanish then FOX Deportes is for you.

How to watch Minnesota United vs. Seattle Sounders without cable

MLS Season Pass

Every MLS game is on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and it is available for $12.99 each month or $79 for the whole season.

Fubo

Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week-free trial and will cost you $79.99/month. 

You can watch some MLS games on FOX, FOX Sports 1, FOX Sports 2 and Fox Deportes through Fubo. However, you will need to check that those channels are available in your region and if the MLS match you want is being broadcast by one of those channels.

Sling TV

Another streaming service that you can watch FOX, FS1, FS2 and FOX Deportes' coverage of MLS is Sling TV. You will need to sign up for the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get FOX before subscribing and that the specific MLS game you want to watch is on one of these channels.

Free trials and discounts

MLS Season Pass is cheaper for existing Apple TV customers. If you do not have Apple TV then it will cost you $14.99 monthly or $99 for the season.

You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.

International viewing options

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV is available in most countries around the World. The pricing will be similar to US prices. In the United Kingdom per instance, it will cost you £12.99 each month or £79 for the season, while non-Apple TV members will have to pay £14.99 monthly or £99 for the whole campaign.

Projected starting XI for Minnesota United

Position

Player

GK

Dayne St.Clair

RB

Loic Mesanvi

CB

Morris Duggan

CB

Miguel Tapias

CB

Devin Padelford

LB

D.J. Taylor

RM

Bongokuhle Hlongwane

CM

Robin Lod

CM

Carlos Harvey

LM

Joseph Rosales

CF

Tanitoluwa Oluwaseyi

Projected starting XI for Seattle Sounders

Position

Player

GK

Stefan Frei

RB

Alexander Roldan

CB

Yeimar Gomez Andrade

CB

Jackson Ragen

LB

Nouhou

CDM

Joao Paulo

CDM

Obed Vargas

RM

Cristian Roldan

CAM

Albert Rusnak

LM

Leo Chu

CF

Jordan Morris

feed

Home/MLS